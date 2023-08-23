 Skip navigation
Arizona State to start freshman Rashada at quarterback, AP source says
Yankees extend losing streak to nine for first time since 1982 in 2-1 loss to Nationals
White Sox fire executive VP Williams, GM Hahn

Top News

Arizona State to start freshman Rashada at quarterback, AP source says
Yankees extend losing streak to nine for first time since 1982 in 2-1 loss to Nationals
White Sox fire executive VP Williams, GM Hahn

Washington starting RB Davis out for season with lower body injury

  
Published August 22, 2023 11:24 PM
Washington running back Cameron Davis is out for the season after suffering a lower body injury last week during practice.

Washington coach Kalen DeBoer made the announcement on Tuesday.

Davis, a 6-foot, 212-pound junior, ran for 522 yards and 13 touchdowns last season. He would have had an expanded role for the 10th-ranked Huskies now that last year’s top rusher, Wayne Taulapapa, has moved on.

Will Nixon and Mississippi State transfer Dillon Johnson likely will get more touches with Davis out.

DeBoer also said sophomore offensive lineman Gaard Memmelar will miss the season because of injury.

Washington opens the season at home against Boise State on Sept. 2.