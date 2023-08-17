After a long offseason, the thrills of college football are finally headed back to the field. College football is nearly here, and NBC Sports and Peacock are bringing more coverage than ever for the 2023 season.

This year marks the debut of NBC’s Big Ten Football Package, headlined by Big Ten Saturday Night on NBC and Peacock. The biggest and brightest stars of college football will be on primetime for all to see beginning on Saturday, Sept. 2, when Penn State hosts West Virginia at Beaver Stadium.

But before the best of the Big Ten hit the gridiron, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish will commence college football nationwide on NBC and Peacock. See below for all you need to know about the start of the college football season, including the full Big Ten Saturday Night and Notre Dame on NBC schedules.

When does the 2023 College Football season start?

The first game of the 2023 college football season officially kicks off in “Week 0" with quarterback Sam Hartman making his debut as a member of the Fighting Irish.

Notre Dame and Navy head across the pond to Dublin, Ireland to play on Saturday, Aug. 26 at 2:30 p.m. EST, with live coverage on both NBC and Peacock.



Date: Saturday, Aug. 26

Saturday, Aug. 26 Time: 2:30 p.m. EST

2:30 p.m. EST Location: Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland

Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland Watch: NBC and Peacock

When does Big Ten Saturday Night start?

NBC Sports’ Big Ten Football package begins with two college football powerhouses - Michigan and Penn State - welcoming opponents to their homes on Saturday, Sept. 2.

The day begins with the reigning Big Ten champion Michigan Wolverines taking on East Carolina in “The Big House” on Peacock, and ends with the Penn State Nittany Lions and West Virginia Mountaineers battling it out on Big Ten Saturday Night. The game between Penn State and West Virginia is the first between the two teams since 1992.



Date: Saturday, Sept. 2

Saturday, Sept. 2 Time: Noon EST

Noon EST Location: Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan

Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan Watch: Exclusively on Peacock

Big Ten Saturday Night



Date: Saturday, Sept. 2

Saturday, Sept. 2 Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

7:30 p.m. EST Location: Beaver Stadium in Centre County, Pennsylvania

Beaver Stadium in Centre County, Pennsylvania Watch: NBC and Peacock

What is the full 2023 NBC Big Ten football schedule?

See below for the current schedule of Big Ten Football on NBC and Peacock, with the remaining games to be announced during the season.

Sat. Sept. 2

Noon

East Carolina at Michigan

Peacock

Sat., Sept. 2

7:30 p.m.

West Virginia at Penn State

NBC, Peacock

Sat., Sept. 9

Noon

Delaware at Penn State

Peacock

Sat., Sept. 9

7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Maryland

NBC, Peacock

Sat., Sept. 16

5:00 p.m.

Washington at Michigan State

Peacock

Sat., Sept. 16

7:30 p.m.

Syracuse at Purdue

NBC, Peacock

Sat., Sept. 23

7:30 p.m.

Ohio State at Notre Dame

NBC, Peacock

Sat., Oct. 14

7:30 p.m.

USC at Notre Dame

NBC, Peacock

Sat., Nov. 11

7:30 p.m.

Michigan State at Ohio State

NBC, Peacock

Fri., Nov. 24

7:30 p.m.

Penn State at Michigan State (Ford Field)

NBC, Peacock



How to watch the Big Ten on Peacock:

