2023 Big Ten Betting Previews Hub

This season marks the debut of Big Ten Saturday Night on NBC and Peacock, with Penn State set to host West Virginia on Sept. 2. It’s the first time ever that Big Ten Football will have a dedicated weekly primetime game on a national broadcast network - and nine exclusive games on Peacock. Peacock’s exclusive schedule kicks off with defending Big Ten Champion Michigan hosting East Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 2 at Noon ET.

With July rolling along and Big Ten football officially returning on August 31, it’s the perfect time to look ahead at every team’s betting outlook. That’s why Eric Froton is leading a team-by-team breakdown of every Big Ten squad by looking back at 2022 results, highlighting the biggest offseason changes, analyzing rosters, and handicapping win totals for the upcoming season. This hub serves as the home of all of our Big Ten team previews throughout the summer.

Indiana Hoosiers

Iowa Hawkeyes

Maryland Terrapins

Michigan State Spartans

Michigan Wolverines

Minnesota Golden Gophers

Northwestern Wildcats

Ohio State Buckeyes

Penn State Nittany Lions

Purdue Boilermakers

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Wisconsin Badgers