Wisconsin and Nebraska are both seeking bowl eligibility and an end to their losing streaks

  
Published November 21, 2024 02:35 PM
Dylan Raiola

Nov 2, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) celebrates after a touchdown against the UCLA Bruins during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Dylan Widger/Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Bowl eligibility goes to the winner. Wisconsin is looking to extend its bowl streak to 22 seasons, third-longest in the nation. Nebraska has lost four straight after a 5-1 start and is looking to go to a bowl for the first time since 2016, the longest drought in the Power Four. The Badgers, losers of three straight, have clinched bowl eligibility the last two years with wins over Nebraska.

KEY MATCHUP

Nebraska QB Dylan Raiola vs. Wisconsin pass defense. Raiola will be playing his second game with new offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen as the play-caller. The freshman has struggled against Big Ten opponents. He’s thrown just three touchdown passes and been intercepted eight times over the last six games. Wisconsin has one of the best pass defenses in the conference and has allowed just three TD passes in six games.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Wisconsin: QB Braedyn Locke, like Raiola, has struggled and will have a new offensive coordinator following the firing of Phil Longo. The Badgers have scored a combined 33 points during their three-game losing streak, with Locke completing 49.4% of his passes (49 of 99) with two TDs and four interceptions.

Nebraska: DE Ty Robinson, a sixth-year player, will need to be his best in his final home game going against a Wisconsin offensive line that has allowed just 11 sacks. He’s one of the most disruptive defensive linemen in the Big Ten, with 10 tackles for loss and six sacks.

FACTS & FIGURES

Wisconsin has won 10 straight meetings with Nebraska, including all nine since the Freedom Trophy was introduced in 2014. The Badgers are 11-1 against Nebraska since the Huskers joined the Big Ten in 2011. ... Nebraska is 0-8 under second-year coach Matt Rhule when trying to win a sixth game to become bowl-eligible. ... Badgers have allowed only two plays of 40-plus yards, tied with Ohio State for fewest in the country. ... Wisconsin’s Tawee Walker is averaging 97.3 rushing yards per game in his six Big Ten starts.