 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Deuce Knight.jpg
2025 All-American Deuce Knight Commits to Auburn
NBA: Playoffs-New Orleans Pelicans at Oklahoma City Thunder
2024-25 Fantasy Basketball: Points vs. Category Options
nbc_roto_betncaaf3pm_241001.jpg
Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Ohio State Buckeyes prediction: Odds, expert picks, player news, betting trends, and stats

Top Clips

nbc_pft_snfpreview_241004.jpg
Fields has big opportunity vs. Cowboys on SNF
nbc_pft_davanteadams_241004.jpg
Harrison: Ravens give Adams best Super Bowl chance
nbc_pft_missedfm_241004.jpg
Missed facemask call costs Bucs late vs. Falcons

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Deuce Knight.jpg
2025 All-American Deuce Knight Commits to Auburn
NBA: Playoffs-New Orleans Pelicans at Oklahoma City Thunder
2024-25 Fantasy Basketball: Points vs. Category Options
nbc_roto_betncaaf3pm_241001.jpg
Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Ohio State Buckeyes prediction: Odds, expert picks, player news, betting trends, and stats

Top Clips

nbc_pft_snfpreview_241004.jpg
Fields has big opportunity vs. Cowboys on SNF
nbc_pft_davanteadams_241004.jpg
Harrison: Ravens give Adams best Super Bowl chance
nbc_pft_missedfm_241004.jpg
Missed facemask call costs Bucs late vs. Falcons

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Wisconsin announces that RB Chez Mellusi is stepping away from team to focus on his health

  
Published October 4, 2024 11:06 AM
Chez Mellusi

Sep 14, 2024; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Bulldogs running back Chez Mellusi (1) runs the ball against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Hoffman/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Mark Hoffman/Mark Hoffman/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin won’t have its leading rusher when it attempts to bounce back from a two-game skid.

The Badgers said Chez Mellusi is stepping away from the team on at least a temporary basis as he works to get healthy.

“We want to let people know that Chez is going to be stepping away from the team for now and working to get his body healthy,” the statement said. “He’s endured many injuries and has worked extremely hard to be able to play this year, but his body hasn’t responded the way he expected. We’re here to support Chez in any way we can and hope he’ll be back on the football field again one day.”

Mellusi has rushed for 232 yards on 56 carries to lead Wisconsin in both categories. His three touchdown runs put him in a tie for the team lead with Tawee Walker.

Mellusi has rushed for 2,254 yards during a career that has included two seasons at Clemson (2019-20) and four seasons at Wisconsin (2021-24). All but 71 of his 463 carries have come at Wisconsin.

Injuries have limited him for much of his time with the Badgers.

Mellusi rushed for 815 yards in nine games in 2021 before a torn ACL knocked him out for the rest of that season. He missed four games with an arm injury in 2022, and a leg injury limited him to just four games last year.

Wisconsin (2-2, 0-1 Big Ten) plays host to Purdue (1-3, 0-1).