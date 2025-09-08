 Skip navigation
Wisconsin QB Billy Edwards Jr.’s status is uncertain against No. 19 Alabama

  
Published September 8, 2025 04:56 PM

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin quarterback Billy Edwards Jr.’s status is uncertain as the Badgers prepare to visit No. 19 Alabama, coach Luke Fickell said.

Edwards didn’t play in the Badgers’ 42-10 victory over Middle Tennessee after he sprained his knee during the second quarter of their season-opening 17-0 triumph over Miami (Ohio).

Fickell said during his news conference that “I don’t know a whole lot” about Edwards’ potential availability for Wisconsin’s game with Alabama (1-1).

“It’s a Monday,” Fickell said. “We’ll see as we continue to push forward in the week, but we’ll get obviously prepared either way.”

Danny O’Neil started in Edwards’ place and went 23 of 27 for 283 yards with three touchdown passes and an interception against Middle Tennessee.

“All in all, with what we asked him to do, I think he did a really good job,” Fickell said.

O’Neil, who started 11 games for San Diego State last season, was 12 of 19 for 120 yards with one touchdown pass, one touchdown run and an interception after taking over for Edwards against Miami (Ohio).

Fickell said he also was uncertain about whether center Jake Renfro would be able to play against Alabama. Renfro missed the Middle Tennessee game with an unspecified injury.