With a playoff spot in sight and LSU visiting, No. 4 Alabama looks to ‘finish it out’

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — No. 4 Alabama stumbled last November with a College Football Playoff spot within reach.

The Crimson Tide lost at unranked Oklahoma and got left out of the postseason bracket. The setback still resonates with this year’s team heading into a home game against regrouping LSU.

“In order to be remembered by what you did in November, it starts in September and October,” quarterback Ty Simpson said. “And we need to make sure that we don’t (throw) it away and just be glad we had a good season in the front end.

“We need to finish it out and make sure that we come ready to play, and we separate ourselves these next couple games.”

Alabama will try to remain in the mix for the Southeastern Conference title game and the CFP when the Tide (7-1, 5-0 SEC) host the Tigers (5-3, 2-3), who will play their first game since firing coach Brian Kelly.

Interim coach Frank Wilson has been tasked with keeping the team together for the final four games of the regular season and a potential bowl trip.

“Really pleased with the morale of our football team,” Wilson said. “It’s extremely high. Our team really came together during the bye week. It was a time of reflection for our football team to look at things we had not done well and correct those.”

Several former LSU players have attended practice since Kelly’s dismissal, including running back Jacob Hester, quarterback Matt Flynn and receiver Jarvis Landry. Kelly did not allow former players at practice during his four years in Baton Rouge.

Other changes: tight ends coach Alex Atkins has taken over as offensive coordinator; and the team has practiced more game-like situations at the request of defensive coordinator Blake Baker.

The Tigers, who have lost two in a row and three of four, are hoping to see better results against the Tide. Alabama has won seven consecutive games since a season-opening loss at Florida State and 15 in a row at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

“A tremendous opportunity before us against a very quality opponent in Alabama,” Wilson said. “Tall task, but I think our team will be up for it. The presentation and preparation indicate that we’re eager to go play.”

Alabama is heavily favored again

The Crimson Tide are double-digit favorites for the sixth time in the series’ last nine meetings. LSU is a 10-pount underdog, according to BetMGM Sportsbook. It’s the 19th consecutive game in which Alabama has been favored against LSU.

A potential twist at QB for LSU

LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier hasn’t had the season many expected, with 12 touchdowns and five interceptions. But he has Alabama’s full attention.

“He’s got some real toughness and moxie,” Tide defensive coordinator Kane Wommack said. “Making critical throws even when it’s not a clean pocket.”

There’s also a chance LSU gives snaps to athletic backup Michael Van Buren, who started for Mississippi State in 2024.

“We do think that Michael brings some special things to the table that makes the defense have to defend him as well,” Wilson said. “We’ll look at the opportunities … and when they present themselves, we’ll take advantage.”

Keep an eye on the rushing battle

LSU and Alabama rank 15th and 14th, respectively, in the SEC in rushing. Both teams made improving their ground games a priority during their off week. A potential X-factor for LSU is freshman Harlem Berry, who averaged 5.8 yards a carry in his last two games.