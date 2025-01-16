 Skip navigation
2026 four-star safety Jireh Edwards announces top-5 schools

Published January 15, 2025 11:40 PM
Editor’s Note: This article first appeared on Rivals.com, the leader in college football and basketball recruiting coverage. Be the first to know and follow your teams by signing up here.


Class of 2026 four-star safety Jireh Edwards has revealed his top-five schools list to Rivals.com on Wednesday.

Edwards is not only one of the top safety prospects in the 2026 class, he is also one of the highest-ranked recruits in the nation. He ranks as the No. 2 player at his position, the No. 2 recruit in the state of Maryland and the No. 16 overall prospects in the Rivals250.

The Saint Frances Academy (Baltimore, Maryland) standout is coming of a recent appearance at the Under Armour Next All-America Game in Florida. Rivals national analysts John Garcia and Greg Smith noted that Edwards has a “legitimate nose for the football,” while observing Edwards throughout the week of practice.

The 6-foot-2, 192-pound Edwards has received nearly 30 scholarship offers throughout his recruitment and has his choice of many of the elite college football programs around the country, but he has now narrowed down his list.

Below is the list of five schools that Edwards is now focusing his attention on moving forward.


Jireh Edwards’ top-five:

A pair of visits upcoming:


Edwards tell Rivals.com he will visit Auburn on Jan. 24 and Georgia on Feb. 1.

Auburn is in Edwards’ top-five, and he has multiple Saint Frances teammates who are signed or committed there in 2025 four-star cornerback Blake Woodby, 2025 four-star linebacker Bryce Deas, 2025 three-star defensive tackle Darrion Smith and 2026 three-star defensive back Wayne Henry.

Georgia also made Edwards’ top-five. He is looking forward to getting to Athens and spending time with head coach Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs’ staff.

While he does not currently have Penn State in his top-five, he is still interested in checking out Happy Valley in the near future and seeing what PSU has to offer. Penn State looks to get a visit date set up with him soon and stay in contention for the four-star safety.

As of now, Edwards does not yet have an exact commitment timeline in mind, but he is currently targeting early July after official visits.