2026 four-star safety Jireh Edwards announces top-5 schools

Class of 2026 four-star safety Jireh Edwards has revealed his top-five schools list to Rivals.com on Wednesday.

Edwards is not only one of the top safety prospects in the 2026 class, he is also one of the highest-ranked recruits in the nation. He ranks as the No. 2 player at his position, the No. 2 recruit in the state of Maryland and the No. 16 overall prospects in the Rivals250.

The Saint Frances Academy (Baltimore, Maryland) standout is coming of a recent appearance at the Under Armour Next All-America Game in Florida. Rivals national analysts John Garcia and Greg Smith noted that Edwards has a “legitimate nose for the football,” while observing Edwards throughout the week of practice.

The 6-foot-2, 192-pound Edwards has received nearly 30 scholarship offers throughout his recruitment and has his choice of many of the elite college football programs around the country, but he has now narrowed down his list.

Below is the list of five schools that Edwards is now focusing his attention on moving forward.