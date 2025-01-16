2026 three-star athlete Elias Coke commits to Rutgers

Editor’s Note: This article first appeared on Rivals.com, the leader in college football and basketball recruiting coverage. Be the first to know and follow your teams by signing up here.





Rutgers is adding a future playmaker to its offense, as class of 2026 three-star athlete Elias Coke has committed to the Scarlet Knights. Coke announced his pledge to Rutgers on Wednesday. He is expected to play wide receiver for the Scarlet Knights.