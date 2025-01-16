2026 three-star athlete Elias Coke commits to Rutgers

 Skip navigation
  Ryan O'Bleness, Recruiting Analyst,
  • Ryan O’Bleness, Recruiting Analyst
  
Published January 15, 2025 11:34 PM
Editor’s Note: This article first appeared on Rivals.com, the leader in college football and basketball recruiting coverage. Be the first to know and follow your teams by signing up here.


Rutgers is adding a future playmaker to its offense, as class of 2026 three-star athlete Elias Coke has committed to the Scarlet Knights.

Coke announced his pledge to Rutgers on Wednesday. He is expected to play wide receiver for the Scarlet Knights.


Coke recently released a top-five schools list of Rutgers, Miami (FL.), Michigan, Notre Dame and Penn State, but the Scarlet Knights ultimately earned the commitment of the Harrisburg High School (Pennsylvania) athlete.

He will play his college football under head coach Greg Schiano, offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Kirk Ciarrocca, wide receivers coach Dave Brock and the rest of the RU staff.

Coke is close with Brock and believes he is somebody who can develop him on and off the field. He also has a lot of respect for Schiano. Coke felt that Rutgers made him a priority throughout the recruiting process.

“My top priority is finding a coach who can develop me for the next level, and I feel like Coach Brock ... can do that,” Coke previously told Rivals. "(Coach Schiano) is also a great man and leads a top program.”

He has unofficially visited Piscataway multiple times, with his most recent known visit coming in July of 2024.


As a junior at Harrisburg during the fall of 2024, the now 6-foot-3 205-pound Coke recorded 968 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns. He also plays safety and recorded 47 total tackles and five interceptions. Coke helped lead the Cougars to an 11-3 overall record and multiple playoff wins this past season.

Coke ranks as the No. 20 prospect in the state of Pennsylvania and the No. 36 athlete in the 2026 cycle.

In addition to the schools already mentioned, Coke has received scholarship offers from Boston College, Florida State, Iowa State, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan State, Missouri, North Carolina State, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Syracuse, UCF, West Virginia, Wisconsin and several others. He has close to 30 offers in total.

With Coke now in the fold, Rutgers’ 2026 class doubles in size from one commitment to two commitments. Both of the Scarlet Knights’ current pledges in the cycle are projected to play wide receiver, as Coke joins four-star prospect Dyzier Carter in the group.