Big Ten Spotlight: Recruits that may be impacted by recent portal signings

The movement of players during the spring transfer portal window won’t just impact other college football players, but high school prospects as well. Rivals national recruiting analyst Greg Smith looks at four recruits that may be impacted by recent portal additions in the Big Ten.



The California native just recently released a final five of Nebraska, Notre Dame, Penn State, UCLA and Washington. But if the Michigan Wolverines didn’t land CJ Hester during portal winder and Justice Haynes previously, would they have pushed harder for him? Now it feels like Javian Osborne or Savion Hiter will be the high school running back in this year’s class for Michigan. Bonner will land in a good spot but Michigan was a real player for him early in the recruitment. The Irish seem to have the momentum now.



Day is high on USC especially after a spring practice visit that occurred recently. But how will the portal signing of former Notre Dame safety Kennedy Urlacher impact his chances of landing at USC? Urlacher is a talented player with multiple years of eligibility left. So the Trojans could pass and go for another recruit next cycle. Good thing for Day, several programs are still in the mix such as Arizona, Iowa and Utah.



Minnesota is known for taking under-the-radar recruits and winning games with them. Perrymond has the look of a player that could excel in Minneapolis after a couple years of development. But now that the program landed Iowa transfer John Nestor will the Gophers still go after Perrymond or kick the can down the road another year? The answer may depend on Perrymond’s development during his senior season and how he does at team camps this summer. But the portal could definitely impact his recruitment.