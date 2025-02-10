Big Ten winners in the 2025 recruiting cycle
With the Late Signing Period underway, the overwhelming majority of high school recruiting classes are complete. Beginning today we’ll take a look at the winners in each Power Four conference. Up first is the Big Ten.
Final 2025 Big Ten recruiting rankings
NSD INTERVIEWS: Cal coach Justin Wilcox | UNLV coach Dan Mullen | TC Lewis, father of Colorado QB commit Julian Lewis | Florida State coach Mike Norvell | South Carolina coach Shane Beamer | SMU coach Rhett Lashlee | Maryland coach Mike Locksley | Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith | USC coach Lincoln Riley | Iowa general manager Tyler Barnes | Indiana coach Curt Cignetti | West Virginia coach Rich Rodriguez | Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire | Arch Manning’s HS coach Nelson Stewart
MORE 2025 NSD: Comparing 2025 five-stars to NFL stars | Texas assistant Chris Jackson wins Rivals National Recruiter of the Year | Top recruiters in each Power Four conference | How Texas won the 2025 recruiting title | Texas’ 2025 class | National Signing Day Announcement Guide
WINNERS
The Wolverines were not just a winner in the Big Ten but one of the biggest winners in the country this cycle. The flip of five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood was one of the biggest storylines of the entire cycle. Michigan has a dynamic signal-caller to go along with an always solid offensive line and defense.
The team added some potential future All-Big Ten linemen, too. High four-star offensive linemen Andrew Babalola, Avery Gach and Ty Haywood make for a terrific trio. Five-star defensive lineman Nate Marshall should be a great fit in the defense along with high four-star linebacker Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng. This is a terrific haul for coach Sherrone Moore.
Ohio State is known for having an elite crop of receivers coming to Columbus on a yearly basis. This year is slightly different. The haul is good but isn’t the reason why the Buckeyes are a winner.
The program signed arguably the best quarterback in the country with five-star Tavien St. Clair. The Buckeyes did sign the best cornerback in the class after inking Devin Sanchez out of Texas. Ohio State also signed an outstanding linebacker group – five-star Riley Pettijon, plus four-stars Tarvos Alford and Eli Lee – that we aren’t talking about enough.
This is another elite class that will keep the program in championship contention.
Coach Dan Lanning has turned the Ducks into a recruiting machine during his time in Eugene. The Ducks were in contention for the No. 1 class in the country for most of the cycle. Defensive backs coach Chris Hampton took home our Big Ten Recruiter of the Year honors. The team signed a pair of five-star defensive backs and two versatile four-star players at the position.
Oregon also signed Dakorien Moore, who is the clear No. 1 wide receiver in the cycle. He’ll be a go-to weapon during his time in Eugene. The Ducks also improved in the trenches led by five-star offensive lineman Douglas Utu.
CLASS OF 2025 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State
CLASS OF 2026 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State
CLASS OF 2027 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State
TRANSFER PORTAL: Full coverage | Player ranking | Team ranking | Transfer search | Transfer Tracker
Editor’s Note: This article first appeared on Rivals.com, the leader in college football and basketball recruiting coverage. Be the first to know and follow your teams by signing up here.