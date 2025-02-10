Big Ten winners in the 2025 recruiting cycle

With the Late Signing Period underway, the overwhelming majority of high school recruiting classes are complete. Beginning today we’ll take a look at the winners in each Power Four conference. Up first is the Big Ten.

Final 2025 Big Ten recruiting rankings

WINNERS

Sherrone Moore USA Today



MICHIGAN The Wolverines were not just a winner in the Big Ten but one of the biggest winners in the country this cycle. The flip of five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood was one of the biggest storylines of the entire cycle. Michigan has a dynamic signal-caller to go along with an always solid offensive line and defense. The team added some potential future All-Big Ten linemen, too. High four-star offensive linemen Andrew Babalola, Avery Gach and Ty Haywood make for a terrific trio. Five-star defensive lineman Nate Marshall should be a great fit in the defense along with high four-star linebacker Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng. This is a terrific haul for coach Sherrone Moore.

Riley Pettijon



OHIO STATE Ohio State is known for having an elite crop of receivers coming to Columbus on a yearly basis. This year is slightly different. The haul is good but isn’t the reason why the Buckeyes are a winner. The program signed arguably the best quarterback in the country with five-star Tavien St. Clair. The Buckeyes did sign the best cornerback in the class after inking Devin Sanchez out of Texas. Ohio State also signed an outstanding linebacker group – five-star Riley Pettijon, plus four-stars Tarvos Alford and Eli Lee – that we aren’t talking about enough. This is another elite class that will keep the program in championship contention.

Dakorien Moore



OREGON Coach Dan Lanning has turned the Ducks into a recruiting machine during his time in Eugene. The Ducks were in contention for the No. 1 class in the country for most of the cycle. Defensive backs coach Chris Hampton took home our Big Ten Recruiter of the Year honors. The team signed a pair of five-star defensive backs and two versatile four-star players at the position. Oregon also signed Dakorien Moore, who is the clear No. 1 wide receiver in the cycle. He’ll be a go-to weapon during his time in Eugene. The Ducks also improved in the trenches led by five-star offensive lineman Douglas Utu.

