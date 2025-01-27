Recruiting Rumor Mill: News rolls in after big weekend

Today’s Recruiting Rumor Mill covers visits, new offers, school visits, weekend junior days and more from Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney.





If Michigan ends up as a front-runner is still to be determined but Akih met with position coach Tony Alford on Thursday and absolutely loved the interaction as Alford talked fundamentals, being a coach and more about life. That could be a major draw to move the Wolverines even higher as Penn State, USC, Miami and Iowa State are the current leaders for the Delaware (Ohio) Hayes high three-star running back. He was back at Ohio State over the weekend.



The three-star quarterback from Covina (Calif.) Charter Oak has been happily committed to Boston College since July and it remains that way but he would “silly” not to listen to other programs that are pursuing him. In recent days, Cal has offered. He is “still solid” with the Eagles but Cal will be one to watch and USC has been poking around as well.



The programs that are standing out most are the ones that have come to visit Daniels (although others have happened in recent days) so Missouri, Ole Miss, Arkansas, Memphis, Purdue and Louisville have taken the lead. A recent visit to Missouri stood out a ton because the three-star DB from Lake Cormorant, Miss., spent a lot of time with position coach Al Pogue and defensive coordinator Corey Batoon among others.



Ole Miss, Tennessee, Georgia Tech and Oregon are some other top programs for the 2027 four-star running back from Marietta (Ga.) Kell but Alabama is a major one to watch as well. After Gipson recently landed an offer from the Crimson Tide, he called it a “dream come true” so while it’s still early, Alabama is one to watch.



Former teammate Elijah Griffin signed with Georgia and the Bulldogs are definitely a major front-runner for the No. 1 prospect in 2027. After a recent visit back to Athens, Georgia might have even extended its early lead with Alabama, South Carolina and “maybe” Florida State being considered as well. Now at Savannah (Ga.) Benedictine Military School, it would be a surprise if Georgia doesn’t close here.



Florida State remains a front-runner for the four-star safety from Milton, Fla., so getting back to campus recently was huge as Hall got to meet new defensive coordinator Tony White and other new additions on the staff. Oklahoma, Clemson, Alabama and others are heavily involved but it feels like FSU remains out in front.



Florida has emerged as the leader early on in Hauser’s recruitment especially after his recent visit to Gainesville where he saw the facilities for the first time and loved the message from the coaching staff that they’re going to build off the success late last season and get to the College Football Playoff. Georgia Tech is in the mix here and Georgia showing new interest. Hauser was at Tennessee over the weekend.



Georgia offered the 2027 quarterback from Gainesville, Ga., who threw for 2,543 yards with 22 touchdowns and two picks in his sophomore season, and the Bulldogs will definitely get a serious look moving forward. What Hughley loved most about his recent visit to Athens was the relationships the coaches have with each other and their connection. Auburn offered on Friday and then Ohio State, Alabama, Florida State and so many others have been reaching out as well.



Tennessee, Kansas, Louisville, Oklahoma and Vanderbilt remain the top five for Jones even after the four-star running back had a bunch of other coaches stop by and see him at Jenks, Okla. A recent visit to Kansas definitely impressed him as the facilities were some of the best he’d seen and he was “blown away” but the feeling is that the Sooners are way ahead in his recruitment. If a new team could join that top list, it would be Colorado after OC Pat Shurmur met with him.



The relationship between the Florida players and the coaches really stood out to Lewis during his visit to Florida and listening to the coaches talk about developing their players in their position rooms pushes the Gators way up for the three-star offensive tackle from Suwanee (Ga.) North Gwinnett. Lewis was at Georgia Tech over the weekend and then Mississippi State, Ole Miss and Georgia are getting involved. Florida really left a very strong impression especially because of the relationship piece in Gainesville.



A planned visit to Texas A&M recently didn’t happen but Lott is rescheduling a trip to College Station for the spring as the Aggies remain one of the front-runners. Oregon, Oklahoma, LSU, Michigan, USC, Miami and Tennessee are up there but Texas still looks best for the Frisco (Texas) Panther Creek standout and it could be really tough to beat the Longhorns in the end. Georgia offered, too, and position coach Donte Williams likes the four-star at cornerback.



Georgia has been one of the main contenders for Mosley and the Bulldogs might have pushed even further up the list after his recent visit. He received a ton of one-on-one time with the coaches and he got more insight into how the program and the culture work in Athens. That was followed up by an in-home visit as USC and Texas A&M are others to watch but it sure sounds as if Georgia is by far the team to beat.



Notre Dame, Texas, Florida State, Alabama, Texas A&M and others are involved but Michigan is “1A” on Osborne’s list and while the word is the Wolverines aren’t clearly leading the pack yet they’re definitely up there. That might have only been more solidified for the four-star running back from Forney, Texas, after meeting with position coach Tony Alford. He told Osborne he’s a top priority and he’s always teaching the top RB something new.



Georgia told Quinn he would be utilized in an edge/outside linebacker role and at defensive end with his hand down and that definitely appeals to the four-star from Norcross (Ga.) Greater Atlanta Christian. The other message that stood out other than Georgia’s level of success is that the coaches told him no matter your age, if you’re good enough to play, you’ll play. Alabama, Clemson, Tennessee and now Ohio State are others to watch as well.



An early pledge to Oklahoma didn’t work out and he reopened his recruitment in early January so Rowe is back on the market and recently at Texas A&M. The genuine feel of the coaching staff and how they detailed the ins-and-outs of the program really stood out to Rowe and his family as the Aggies have become a major player for the four-star defensive end from Denton (Texas) Guyer. He had Georgia as another favorite prior to his pledge from the Sooners.



A visit to LSU definitely helped the Tigers in Sorensen’s early recruitment as he loved the culture and the coaches in Baton Rouge during a recent visit but things continue to stay fast with new offers all the time. Florida, Nebraska, Alabama, Ole Miss, Penn State and Miami are the others to watch and Oklahoma offered in recent days.



Georgia, UCF, Tennessee and Georgia Tech are the other main programs involved in Thomas’ recruitment but Florida is definitely making a move with the three-star receiver from Atlanta (Ga.) Westlake. During a recent trip to Gainesville, Thomas felt he could maximize his potential there and that could really help the Gators as his recruitment continues.



A recent visit to Tennessee felt “very personal” and Walton liked what he saw and heard what he wanted to hear from the coaching staff. So the Vols are definitely a main contender for the four-star running back from Carrollton (Ga.) Central. Alabama, Auburn, Notre Dame, Miami, Florida State, Florida and Stanford are the others to watch.



The four-star safety from Jonesboro, Ga., committed to Georgia in July and it looked like his recruitment was basically over but the word now is that Wyman is looking at two other visits at least. Wyman will definitely be back in Athens and in the end it could be tough to beat the Bulldogs but Nebraska and Miami will get the four-star on campus soon.

