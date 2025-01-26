Rivals Rankings Week: Roundtable on the 2025 rankings

CJ Wiley

The final rankings release for the 2025 class has wrapped up and there were plenty of controversial decisions that coaches, players and fans are discussing. The national analyst team – Adam Friedman, John Garcia Jr., Adam Gorney, Greg Smith and Sam Spiegelman – sit down at the Rankings Roundtable and discuss.

1. WHO MIGHT BE RANKED TOO HIGH?

Jahkeem Stewart



Friedman: Zahir Mathis. I’ve been a big fan of Mathis throughout his career and was really encouraged by the physical development he showed prior to his senior season. The former Ohio State commit wasn’t able to show how effective he could be this season because of some nagging injuries but there were still flashes of brilliance. Overall, the inconsistencies and lack of steady development are concerning and put into question whether Mathis will ever be able to reach his incredibly high ceiling. Garcia: Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng. The Michigan signee reached five-star status last offseason coming off of a banner junior season at IMG Academy to go along with true three-down flashing potential in the camp and combine circuit. Throw in true elite athleticism, and the evaluation was all but complete. But the NFL legacy would miss considerable time as a senior due to multiple injuries, skewing the full scope of the most important evaluation tool in the game -- senior tape. When he saw the field he did make an impact, but it appeared a step below from what we saw in 2023. A second-round grade on Owusu-Boateng may still be warranted because of the sheer athleticism, but a nearly maxed-out frame and availability concerns could lead to more of a ‘boom or bust’ run over the next few years. Gorney: Na’eem Offord. If we think Na’eem Offord is getting too big to play cornerback full-time in the Big Ten, does he move to safety and if that’s the case do we want three five-star safeties all in the same class? This is not an indictment on Offord’s abilities because he is highly talented and still one of the best players in the 2025 class but the Oregon signee might be a little bit of a tweener or a little unproven at a position not of extreme need in the first round of the NFL Draft if he moves to safety. Smith: Zahir Mathis. When Mathis is engaged his ceiling as a pass rusher is pretty good. He turned heads during Under Armour practices in Orlando by being disruptive off the edge and also flashed during the game. He’s still got some physical development to do at the college level. We also don’t know where exactly he’ll be doing that development yet as we get closer to the second signing period. Spiegelman: Jahkeem Stewart. Jahkeem Stewart is a physical specimen at 6-foot-5 and 285 pounds. The twitchy movements, explosive get-off, and rare physical traits are intriguing -- enough that SEC coordinators have called him a “generational talent.” Stewart’s make-up and performances in camp settings are tremendous, but it’s difficult to ignore the lack of real football experience (12 varsity games) and not competing during his senior season. With that long of a gap between football-related competition, there is a sense that there is a steeper gap to climb for him than most five-star prospects. There are other recruits with equally as tantalizing skill sets and less baggage to roll the dice on here.

2. WHO MIGHT BE RANKED TOO LOW?

Bryce Baker



Friedman: Bryce Baker. Putting aside the Signing Day drama, Baker has shown consistent production regardless of the competition throughout his career and the physical tools he brings to the field should help head coach Bill Belichick get off to a good start in Chapel Hill. He has impressive athletic traits and the ability to read defenses, which could bring him early success at North Carolina. Baker will benefit from the pro system and structure Belichick is implementing and, by the time he finishes his college career, he could prove to be a first-round pick in the NFL Draft. Garcia: Joshua Moore. Moore’s No. 145 national ranking would tab the Miami signee as a fifth-round projection come NFL Draft time down the line and compared to the immense ceiling and physical presence Moore brings to the table -- it may be a little conservative. Sure, Moore never quite made the leap many expected him to after his breakout sophomore campaign, but he was still a prospect who has flashed an element of dominance in every setting. Built like Jeremiah Smith at better than 6-foot-3, 210 pounds, he lacks the consistency and polish the nation’s top college wideout possessed coming out of high school but if it all clicks within the high-powered Miami offense under Shannon Dawson we may look back at the final ranking as a major miss. Moore has as gifted a physical skill set as any wideout in the class, so any run towards his ceiling in the coming years will prove plenty of evaluators wrong. Gorney: Jarquez Carter. Carter pumped out 27 bench press reps at 225 pounds at the Rivals Five-Star this past summer which would have tied him for sixth among defensive tackles at last year’s NFL Combine. That is an incredible stat so it’s almost a virtual guarantee that if he keeps developing at Ohio State that Carter will be a big-time eye-opener at the combine which could only boost his draft stack. Combine that with quick feet, great hands and so much more and Carter should definitely be higher. If he played in an all-star event he might be in the five-star discussion. Smith: Mark Zackery. The Notre Dame defensive back commit is a terrific athlete that is smooth in coverage. He was a standout on the basketball team during high school as well despite being 5-foot-10. He’ll have to bulk up in college to hold up but he’s got elite ball skills and could make an impact as a slot corner in the Irish’s defense. Spiegelman: Elijah Barnes. Barnes was one of the best middle linebackers in the country as a senior at Dallas (Texas) Skyline. Barnes’ tape reminds me a ton of current Longhorns MLB Anthony Hill -- the downhill play style, the distinctiveness, and the ability to defend the run and patrol from sideline to sideline. Barnes was a major senior riser -- and we feel great about his fit at Texas, especially since he enrolled as a mid-year graduate. He could have been ranked higher to reflect such a strong senior season.

3. WHO DID YOU GO OUT ON A LIMB FOR THAT WILL MAKE YOU LOOK SMART LATER?

Elijah Dotson