Rivals Rankings Week: Who should be No. 1 in the 2026 Rivals250?

The preseason rankings updates began last week with the unveiling of the latest 2025 Rivals250. This week the focus turns to the 2026 class where Jahkeem Stewart has maintained a stranglehold on the No. 1 spot in the Rivals250. Can anyone challenge Stewart as the No. 1 player in the Rivals250? The national recruiting analysts - Adam Friedman, John Garcia Jr., Adam Gorney, Marshall Levenson, Greg Smith and Sam Spiegelman - give their takes on who they think should be ranked No. 1 in the Rivals250.



FRIEDMAN’S VIEW: Jahkeem Stewart



Picking Stewart for my choice at No. 1 overall isn’t a very difficult call to make right now but there are some who I could see giving him a run for his money as No. 1 prospect in the Rivals250. My eyes are immediately drawn to players at the positions like Jackson Cantwell and Immanuel Iheanacho at offensive tackle and Ryder Lyons or even Faizon Brandon at quarterback. For now, Stewart, with his advanced technique, aggressive playing style, and elite measurables, gets my vote for No. 1 in the 2026 Rivals250.

*****

GARCIA’S VIEW: Jahkeem Sewart



Going into the Rivals Five-Star event, I was admittedly skeptical of just how dominant Stewart would look against a slew of the nation’s best blockers -- mostly older than the 2026 five-star. But from an impressive build on the hoof to a confident self-talk sample throughout the event, the nickname ‘Thanos’ began to make a lot of sense in just how valuable Stewart may be as a prospect. He puts immense pressure on the blocker whether looking to win with power or via the counter move, each solid with enhancement to be expected as he matures. Also able to push the pocket from the interior or even outside on occasion with that great length, Stewart has defensive focal point written all over him at the next level and likely beyond.

*****

GORNEY’S VIEW: Jahkeem Stewart



This one is pretty simple for now: Jahkeem Stewart is the best player in the class, the most aggressive and physical defensive linemen, the most physically advanced and the one who has tested himself against the best of the best - and won nearly every time. Five-star offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell would be the biggest threat for the No. 1 spot because he’s the son of two former Olympians, he’s an elite offensive tackle and in a picture from LSU this offseason, Cantwell was actually bigger than Stewart and looked great. Still, Stewart deserves the No. 1 spot. He was outstanding at the Rivals Five-Star, he’s dominated other events, never hides from competition and has the edge to be elite.

*****

LEVENSON’S VIEW: Jahkeem Stewart



The answer has been and will continue to be Stewart, who we have covered at length of being among the elite of the elite with his measurables and his desire to face top competition. He got his wish at the Rivals Five-Star in Jacksonville and absolutely backed up his ranking as the top prospect in the class. Not only did he show off the strength we knew he had, but he also mixed in some secondary and counter moves as well, dominating some of the top offensive line prospects in the 2025 and 2026 classes. That performance alone makes it easy for me to keep him at No. 1.

*****

SMITH’S VIEW: Jahkeem Stewart



We’ve seen nothing this offseason that says Stewart shouldn’t stay in the No. 1 spot for the 2026 class. He is a rare blend of size, power, speed and mental makeup. He consistently performed during the offseason and was one of the alpha dogs at the Rivals Five-Star event in Jacksonville. I look for him to improve on his 83 tackles, 33 tackles-for-loss, four forced fumbles and staggering 20 sacks he had as a sophomore. Stewart is one of the best players in high school football right now regardless of class.

*****

SPIEGELMAN’S VIEW: Jahkeem Stewart



Stewart has a compelling case to remain the No. 1 prospect in the 2026 Rivals250. After a junior season filled with production in the New Orleans Catholic League for St. Augustine High School, Stewart has continued to compete and show out at various offseason events, including the Rivals Five-Star where he was far and away one of the more dominant prospects on hand. Defensive coaches around the country have told this analyst they believe Stewart is a generational type of prospect. At 6-foot-5 and 285-pounds, he can win with both speed and power and has continued to add more technique, power, and stamina to his game. Going into this fall there is the expectation that Stewart can and will have a dominance season. All eyes are on the five-star stud in what should be a stellar year.

