Three predictions: QB, OL rankings, Alabama lands TE

Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney has three predictions on the No. 1 quarterback race, the top offensive tackle in the 2026 class and Alabama landing a star tight end.

1. There will be a new No. 1 QB by the end of the 2026 cycle.

Faizon Brandon

2. There will not be a new No. 1 offensive tackle by the end of the 2026 cycle.

Jackson Cantwell



The race for the top-rated offensive tackle in the 2026 class seems very much like a four-person race among five-stars Jackson Cantwell and Immanuel Iheanacho, and four-stars Kevin Brown (Penn State commit) and Felix Ojo. An argument could be made that Iheanacho was even more impressive than Cantwell at the Under Armour Game but both 2026 players not only held their own against elite 2025 players but were some of the best players at the event. Cantwell has been excellent for a long time and the Nixa, Mo., standout has the best pedigree of arguably anybody in the entire 2026 class. He’s 6-foot-8, 300 pounds and both parents were in the Olympics for track and field. Cantwell is a multi-sport athlete and totally dominates on the football field. Iheanacho, Ojo and Brown (especially the latter at the Rivals Five-Star last summer) have all been super impressive. They’re all fantastic. But let’s not get lost on Cantwell’s unique abilities and his projection to the NFL. RELATED: Current 2026 OT rankings

3. Alabama will land four-star tight end from the Midwest.

Mack Sutter Rivals.com



Mack Sutter has official visit dates starting in April and going through June to Illinois, Ole Miss, Ohio State, Penn State and Alabama and those are going to be crucial as the four-star tight end from Dunlap, Ill., figures out his recruitment. But a source close to Sutter’s recruitment believes the Crimson Tide are the frontrunners and a visit to Tuscaloosa – especially his last scheduled one – could be big as decision day gets closer. Illinois has a ton of momentum and could be a top-10 team next season. Ole Miss’ offense is phenomenal, Ohio State is coming off a national title and Penn State uses tight ends as well as any program in the country. But Alabama seems to have his attention locked in and the Crimson Tide look to be the favorite ahead of official visits.

