USC checked all the boxes with four-star RB Shahn Alston

  Greg Smith, National Recruiting Analyst,
  • Greg Smith, National Recruiting Analyst
  
Published January 13, 2025 09:59 PM
Editor’s Note: This article first appeared on Rivals.com, the leader in college football and basketball recruiting coverage. Be the first to know and follow your teams by signing up here.


One of the best running backs in the Midwest for the 2026 class is heading West. Shahn Alston will be a USC Trojan. The Painesville (Ohio) Harvey four-star had a top three of Wisconsin, USC and Penn State. The back made his announcement during the Navy All-American Bowl in San Antonio.

Alston spoke with Rivals ahead of the announcement to discuss why the Trojans were the pick for him.


“USC checked all the boxes,” Alston said.

“From academics, development, to the relationships I’ve made. I’ve been really high on USC since the summer time, and really my past visit there sealed the deal.”

Alston visited USC back in November and that visit was the turning point in his recruitment. The combination of on-field success and life outside of football was a tough combination for the Ohio native to pass up.

“Everyone knows the tradition of USC football,” Alston said. But one of my favorite things about the school is the opportunities outside of football. Whether it’s business opportunities, networking, etc, USC provides a numerous of things which will ultimately set me up for life after football.”

Alston is the eighth known commitment of the 2026 class for coach Lincoln Riley. The class is off to a great start and sits inside the top three of the Rivals Team Recruiting Rankings after Alston’s pledge. He’s just the second offensive player to join the class along with four-star California wide receiver Ja’Myron Baker.

RIVALS’ TAKE


Alston had a great junior season racking up 1,104 yards on just 132 carries and 16 touchdowns in eight games. It’s another solid pickup in the Midwest as the team gets used to the Big Ten. The Trojans already hold a verbal commitment from Chicago four-star defensive end Braeden Jones. If the Trojans are going to have long-term success in the conference they’ll need to keep plucking talent from the traditional Big Ten footprint.