Czechia vs Ireland LIVE updates, watch live, score, analysis, highlights

This is it for Czechia and the Republic of Ireland in Prague: win and you go on to the playoff final on Tuesday at the winner of Denmark or North Macedonia, but lose and your World Cup dream is over.

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Ireland’s fans have flocked to Prague for this showdown as their improbable run to this playoff spot has given them the chance for a first trip back to the World Cup since 2002.

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For live updates and highlights throughout Czechia vs Ireland, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Czechia vs Ireland live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3:45 pm, Thursday (March 26)

Venue: Fortuna Arena — Prague, Czechia

TV Channel/Streaming: FUBO/Vix (in the USA)

Czechia vs Ireland score: 0-0

Czechia vs Ireland live updates!

Collins goes down in the box... and it’s a penalty kick!

A long throw from Jake O’Brien causes problems and Nathan Collins goes down in the box under a challenge. VAR check and it’s penalty!

Steady start from Ireland

Czechia are having plenty of the ball but the Republic of Ireland are sat in and are very disciplined.

Czechia lineup

Kovar; Holes, Hranac, Krejci; Coufal, Darida, Provod, Jurasek; Schick, Sulc, Chory

Ireland lineup

Kelleher; O’Brien, Collins, O’Shea; Coleman, Molumby, Azaz, Manning; Taylor, Ogbene; Parrott

Czechia team news, focus

OUT: Vaclav Cerny (not in squad), Adam Hlozek (not in squad), Matej Vydra (not in squad), Jan Kuchta (not in squad), Alex Kral (not in squad)

Ireland team news, focus

OUT: Evan Ferguson (not in squad), Matt Doherty (not in squad), Josh Cullen (not in squad)

Czechia vs Ireland preview

Czechia (43rd in FIFA rankings) finished 2nd in Group L, six points behind winners and automatic qualifiers Croatia. Bayer Leverkusen striker Patrick Schick led Nároďák (The National Team) with five goals in eight games, while Tomas Soucek, Adam Karabec and Vaclav Cerny chipped in with two each. Czechia are trying to qualify for the World Cup for the first time since 2006, the only time they did so as the Czech Republic.

Ireland (59th in FIFA rankings) finished 2nd in Group F on one of the most dramatic final days in football history, as former Tottenham Hotspur youngster Troy Parrott scored a hat trick in a 3-2 win away to Hungary, including the 96th-minute winner that put Hungary out of the playoffs, and Ireland in. Parrott scored five goals in Ireland’s six games, putting him level with Cristiano Ronaldo in the group. Brighton striker Evan Ferguson (on loan at Roma) scored three goals, but is not in the squad this week. Southampton’s Finn Azaz has been in great form recently and will be tasked with creating plenty of chances for Parrott to finish.

Czechia vs Ireland prediction

The Boys in Green feel a bit like The Boys of Destiny, don’t they? Surely they wouldn’t steal the hearts of football fans the world over, only to fall one or steps short of the finish line. Czechia 1-2 Ireland