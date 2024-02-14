Skip navigation
NFL
Damien Wilson
Damien
Wilson
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
Cowboys sign LB Damien Wilson to practice squad
The Cowboys are bringing back linebacker Damien Wilson, the team announced.
Charean Williams
,
Charean Williams
,
Damien Wilson
FA
Linebacker
#57
Free agent LB Damien Wilson suspended
Damien Wilson
Linebacker
#45
Panthers release Damien Wilson, clear $3.6M in cap
Damien Wilson
Linebacker
#45
Damien Wilson accused of threatening to kill ex-gf
Damien Wilson
Linebacker
#45
Panthers sign LB Damien Wilson to two-year deal
Damien Wilson
Linebacker
#45
Jags add former Chiefs LB Damien Wilson for depth
Close Ad