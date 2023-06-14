Pickups of the Day: Time to give Taylor a try

Rotoworld’s brand-new Pickups of the Day column is designed to help fantasy managers uncover a handful of widely-available targets over the course of the season. It could be a breakout candidate, a prospect stash, an injury replacement, a pitcher with a favorable matchup or week, a player who is due some better luck, or any other number of scenarios. If there’s value to be found on the waiver wire, we will find it and bring it your way.

In today’s column, we’re going to take a look at an underrated outfielder who has been quietly piling up home runs and stolen bases and another interesting streaming option for Wednesday’s slate of MLB action.

PICKUPS OF THE DAY

Michael A. Taylor, OF, Twins

Available in 96 percent of Yahoo leagues

Look, I get it. In shallower mixed leagues where you’re only starting three outfielders, I can understand how a guy like Michael A. Taylor could get overlooked. He’s a 32-year-old journeyman who has never really had a season that you had to have from a fantasy perspective. What I don’t understand is how he’s only rostered in four percent of all Yahoo Leagues.

While the numbers don’t completely jump off the page, Taylor has actually been very productive so far this season. Entering play on Tuesday he was hitting .231/.276/.432 with nine homers, 21 RBI and stolen bases. That’s not exactly the type of production you’d expect from a must-add player, though the power and speed contributions are certainly worthwhile in deeper leagues.

What you shouldn’t overlook though is how hot he has been as of late. He has really stepped up his production since the calendar flipped to June – hitting .310/.300/.690 with three homers, five RBI and five stolen bases over 10 games. He’s not the type of player that you break the bank to add – but in deeper mixed leagues he’s absolutely worth a look while he’s running hot and when the Twins have a favorable schedule coming up – like facing the Tigers over the coming weekend.

Available in 80 percent of Yahoo leagues

Even though we profiled Ranger Suárez in this space a month ago, he still sits at just 20 percent rostered in all Yahoo leagues. It’s time to change that.

It took him a couple of starts to shake the rust off following a long layoff after suffering a left elbow sprain during spring training. Over his last three starts though, we have seen the talented left-hander that we grew to know and love over the past two seasons.

During that three-start stretch, Suárez has posted a minuscule 1.83 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and a 15/5 K/BB ratio over 19 2/3 innings – going at least six innings in each of those outings. His upcoming schedule looks appealing as well, as he’ll take on the Diamondbacks in Arizona on Wednesday before matching up against the Braves, Mets and Nationals at home in his next three starts and then the Marlins in Miami.

He’s not going to be a world-beater in the strikeout department, but Suárez should provide plenty of ratio help, pitch deep into the game and provide plenty of equity in the win department. At a minimum, that makes him a nice streaming option, and he could wind up becoming a staple in your fantasy rotation for the duration of the season.