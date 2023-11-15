Basketball Pickups: Dario Saric rising up ranks in Golden State

While we will certainly discuss the headline from Tuesday’s games, it’s important to note that, despite the best efforts of fans, the In-Season Tournament is working. The players seem to care with money on the line, and the games have been awesome. There were a few blowouts, but there were also plenty of close games. There were also a ton of technicals and flagrants handed out, which shows the intensity of the games. The early returns have been great, so hopefully we’ll continue to be blessed with great basketball.

But now for why you’re really here. Below are eight players that you should consider rostering in your league. Circumstances change quickly, but these guys are all worth a look as of now.

Dario Saric- 18% rostered in Yahoo leagues

While matched up against one of the biggest frontcourts in the NBA, Steve Kerr bumped Saric into the starting unit after he played 27 minutes off the bench in their previous game, which was also against Minnesota. Kerr moved Kevon Looney to the bench for him. Saric has been awesome as of late (including Tuesday’s 21/4/4/2 line), and he could end up seeing more starts with Draymond Green likely to be suspended after turning Tuesday’s game into an MMA fight less than two minutes after tipoff.

Draymond Green should be suspended. This is the type behavior the NBA should be punishing. Not players flexing after a poster dunk. pic.twitter.com/RzeALrNj55 — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) November 15, 2023

Brandin Podziemski- 1%

Podziemski was a beneficiary of Tuesday’s tussle, and he truly rose to the occasion. He finished with 23 points, seven rebounds, five assists and three 3-pointers. Kerr said that Podziemski will continue to be part of the team’s rotation and lauded his rebounding. The rookie will continue to play a role off the bench and could end up providing more value, especially if Stephen Curry (knee) remains out another game.

Marvin Bagley- 14%

We need to err on the side of caution here, but it has to be acknowledged that Bagley played really well on Tuesday. He finished with 22 points and 10 rebounds in another start. They don’t play again until Friday, which will give Jalen Duren (ankle) time to recover. Bagley also hasn’t been great in his other starts this season. However, if the stars align for Bagley to start again, then we’ll see if lightning strikes twice.

Jordan Hawkins- 33%

With Herb Jones back in the lineup, Hawkins was pushed to the bench. The rookie didn’t let it bother him and ended up dropping 25 points as a reserve. He has been phenomenal this season and should be in lineups until Trey Murphy makes his return to the rotation, which should be another few weeks.

Dyson Daniels- 17%

Daniels was initially moved to the starting unit when Jones went down, but with Jones back on Tuesday, Daniels remained with the starting group. He didn’t have a great line, but he has a fantasy-friendly game, which makes the opportunity too good to pass up.

Julian Champagnie- less than 1%

With Keldon Johnson and Tre Jones out, Champagnie got the starting nod and posted a 13/3/3/4/3 line with three triples. That type of production is hard to find in the first round of drafts, so finding it on the waiver wire is nearly impossible. They don’t play again until Friday, so this will only work out if Johnson and Jones remain sidelined. If they’re back, Champagnie won’t be worth the pickup.

Skylar Mays- 46%

The new starting point guard in Portland earned a full NBA contract and has been excellent over their last few games. He didn’t score much on Tuesday, but over their last three games, he is averaging 13 points and 11 assists per game. Portland plays again on Wednesday, so be ready to get him in your lineup.

Keyonte George- 24%

The rookie is the starting point guard in Utah and should be for the rest of the season. He scored a career-high 15 points on Tuesday and added seven assists as well. He has provided 11th round value since joining the starting unit, though he struggled with his shot in his first two starts. He seems to be figuring things out, so add him before he truly takes off.