Basketball Pickups: Duop Reath continues to thrive as starter

As the fantasy playoffs either approach or continue on, streaming becomes even more valuable in your league. Maximizing games played is vital to your team’s success. There aren’t any light days to take advantage of, as every other day this week has 7-9 games. That means it is important to stream the right players each night.

There were only six games on Monday, and a handful of players started off the week with huge performances, such as Damian Lillard (41 points), Rudy Gobert (25/16), Jordan Clarkson (38/10/7) and Coby White (37/7).

Unfortunately, it wasn’t all good news. Giannis Antetokounmpo wasn’t able to play due to an Achilles issue that bothered him during his pregame routine. This video of the moment that he felt it wasn’t encouraging.

Hopefully it isn’t a major issue, but if he misses time, Bobby Portis had 28 points and 16 rebounds off the bench on Monday. He is rostered in 75% of leagues, so he probably isn’t on your waiver wire, but he should deliver strong numbers until Antetokounmpo is back in the lineup.

Duop Reath- 11% rostered in Yahoo leagues

Reath started for a third straight game on Monday and ended up setting career-highs with 26 points and five 3-pointers. It is unclear when Deandre Ayton will return to the lineup, and even if he does return soon, it wouldn’t be shocking if Portland pulled the plug on their season soon. Reath should be a strong option for the remainder of the season.

Sam Merrill- 3%

Donovan Mitchell received a PRP injection in his knee and is expected to miss at least three more games. Cleveland has four more games this week and Merrill is coming off scoring 21 points on seven 3-pointers in their last game. Isaac Okoro (10%) has been starting in place of Mitchell and should also be worthy of a stream.

Gradey Dick- 13%

Kelly Olynyk has been the hot name to add from the Raptors, but with Bruce Brown joining Scottie Barnes and Jakob Poeltl on the sidelines for their game on Tuesday, Gradey should see extended minutes off the bench. He has been a top-125 player since the All-Star break and will look to stay hot from beyond the arc.

Dorian Finney-Smith- 9%

This one is mostly based on opportunity. DFS posted a 9/5/5/1/1 line with three triples on Monday, and the Nets still play four more games this week. There aren’t many good streaming options in Brooklyn, but DFS is widely available and sees big minutes for them consistently. If you have a limit on moves you can make, DFS is the answer.

Grant Williams- 28%

Nick Richards is questionable to play on Tuesday. Williams started at center in his place on Sunday and contributed 18 points, 13 rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block in 40 minutes. If Richards remains out, Williams should be a strong play.

Dalano Banton- 2%

Banton got the starting nod at point guard on Monday and contributed 18 points, seven rebounds, four assists and a 3-pointer in 33 minutes. He started due to the absences of Toumani Camara and Matisse Thybulle, who were just more names on a lengthy injury report for Portland. Banton has scored in double figures in three straight games, and while he isn’t a must-add at this point, he is worth keeping an eye on.

Rayan Rupert- less than 1%

Rupert saw a career-high 23 minutes on Monday, which led to him setting career-highs of 13 points and six rebounds. The rookie isn’t worth adding yet, but managers should keep an eye on him as silly season approaches.