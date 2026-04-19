Magic at Pistons Predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for April 19

The Orlando Magic (45-37) travel to Detroit to take on the No. 1 seeded Pistons (60-22). The two teams split the season series 2-2.

Detroit clinched the No. 1 seed and is one of three teams to reach 60 wins this season (Spurs, Thunder). The Pistons lost in the first round over six games to the Knicks last season, but are much improved this year, ranking second on defense and ninth in offensive net rating. Cade Cunningham missed a portion of the season, but returned for the final three games of the regular season ahead of the playoffs.

Orlando lost to Philadelphia during the play-in tournament, but pounded Charlotte in order to make the playoffs. The Magic ended the regular season on a heater, but fumbled the No. 6 seed in the last game and over the past month. The Magic rank 13th and 18th in offensive and defensive net rating this season, and have been very up-and-down. Luckily, they have welcomed Franz Wagner back to the mix this month, and just in time for a tough series.

Lets take a closer look at tonight’s matchup and take into consideration lineups, injuries, and other factors affecting the line and total.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds courtesy of DraftKings recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

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Game Details and How to Watch Live: Magic vs. Pistons

Date: Sunday, April 19, 2026

Sunday, April 19, 2026 Time: 6:40 PM EST

6:40 PM EST Site: Little Caesars Arena

Little Caesars Arena City: Detroit, MI

Detroit, MI Network/Streaming: NBC / Peacock

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Game Odds: Magic vs. Pistons

The latest odds as of Saturday courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: Detroit Pistons (-325), Orlando Magic (+260)

Detroit Pistons (-325), Orlando Magic (+260) Spread: Pistons -8.5

Pistons -8.5 Total: 218.5 points

This game opened Pistons -8.5 with the Total set at 218.5.

Be sure to check out DraftKings for all the latest game odds & player props for every matchup this week on the NBA schedule!

Expected Starting Lineups: Magic vs. Pistons

Orlando Magic

PG Jalen Suggs

SG Desmond Bane

SF Franz Wagner

PF Paolo Banchero

SF Wendell Carter Jr.

Detroit Pistons

PG Cade Cunningham

SG Duncan Robinson

SF Ausar Thompson

PF Tobias Harris

C Jalen Duren

Injury Report: Pistons vs. Magic

Orlando Magic

Jonathan Issac (knee) is listed as QUESTIONABLE for Game 1

Detroit Pistons

None

Important stats, trends and insights: Pistons vs. Magic

Detroit is 44-38 ATS

Detroit is 21-19 ATS as the home team

Detroit is 43-38-1 to the Under

Detroit is 17-14 to the Under as a home favorite

Detroit is 21-19 to the Under as the home team

Orlando is 39-45 ATS

Orlando is 18-22 ATS as the road team

Orlando is 44-40 to the Over

Orlando is 21-19 to the Under as the road team

Orlando is 11-10 to the Over as the road underdog

Rotoworld Best Bet

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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Sunday’s Magic and Pistons’ game:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Pistons’ Moneyline

Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Pistons’ Moneyline Spread: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Pistons -8.5 ATS

Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Pistons -8.5 ATS Total: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total UNDER 218.5

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