Suns vs. Thunder – NBA Playoffs – Game 1 predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for April 19

The NBA’s top overall seed, the Oklahoma City Thunder open the defense of their title Sunday at Paycom Center against a battle-tested but potentially fatigued Phoenix Suns squad. Less than 48 hours ago, the Suns eliminated the Golden State Warriors in the play-in tournament while OKC sat at home. Sure, the Suns arrive with momentum and a “nothing to lose” attitude, but the schedule and the Thunder roster see OKC favored by 13.5 at DraftKings. Oklahoma City started their march to the title last season with a first round sweep.

The Suns, led by rookie head coach Jordan Ott, were not expected to be a factor in the Western Conference this season after trading Kevin Durant last summer. However, they face a monumental task at both ends of the court. OKC’s defense finished the regular season with the best defensive rating in the league. Their offense is quarterbacked by league MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Phoenix will need an MVP-level performance from Devin Booker and major contributions from the supporting cast.

Key to the matchup is the battle between reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Phoenix’s perimeter defenders, specifically Dillon Brooks, who will more than likely be tasked with slowing down SGA. If somehow the Suns succeed in containing the MVP, they then must slow down the supporting cast led by Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams. The Suns do not have the depth the Thunder possess.

Lets take a closer look at tonight’s matchup and take into consideration lineups, injuries, and other factors affecting the line and total.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds courtesy of DraftKings recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

After 24 years, the NBA is back on NBC and Peacock, combining the nostalgia of an iconic era with the innovative future of basketball coverage. The NBA on NBC YouTube channel delivers fans must-see highlights, analysis, and exclusive and unique content.

Game Details and How to Watch Live: Thunder vs. Suns

Date: Sunday, April 19, 2026

Sunday, April 19, 2026 Time: 3:30PM EST

3:30PM EST Site: Paycom Center

Paycom Center City: Oklahoma City, OK

Oklahoma City, OK Network/Streaming: ABC

Rotoworld has you covered with all the latest NBA Player News for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Game Odds: Thunder vs. Suns

The latest odds as of Saturday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Oklahoma City Thunder (-1100), Phoenix Suns (+700)

Oklahoma City Thunder (-1100), Phoenix Suns (+700) Spread: Thunder -13.5

Thunder -13.5 Total: 215.5 points

This game sits right where it opened with OKC favored by 13.5 and the Game Total set at 215.5.

Be sure to check out DraftKings for all the latest game odds & player props for every matchup this week on the NBA schedule!

Expected Starting Lineups: Thunder vs. Suns

Oklahoma City Thunder

PG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

SG Luguentz Dort

C Isaiah Hartenstein

SF Jalen Williams

PF Chet Holmgren

Phoenix Suns

SG Devin Booker

PG Collin Gillespie

SF Jalen Green

PF Dillon Brooks

C Mark Williams

Injury Report: Thunder vs. Suns

OKC Thunder

Thomas Sorber (knee) has been declared OUT of Sunday’s game

Phoenix Suns

Mark Williams (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game Grayson Allen (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

Which players have most to prove in postseason? NOTB breaks down which NBA players have the most to prove in the playoffs, with Cavaliers’ Donovan Mitchell and James Harden among those with lofty expectations.

Important stats, trends and insights: Thunder vs. Suns

The Thunder are 34-7 at home this season

The Suns are 20-21 on the road this season

The Suns are 47-34-3 ATS this season

OKC is 39-42-1 ATS this season

The OVER has cashed in 44 of the Thunder’s 82 games this season (44-38)

The OVER has cashed in 38 of the Suns’ 84 games this season (38-46)

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.



Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Sunday’s Thunder and Suns’ game:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline

Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline Spread: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Thunder -13.5 ATS

Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Thunder -13.5 ATS Total: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total OVER 215.5

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for every game on today’s calendar!

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NBA Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

