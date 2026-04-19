NBA First Round Best Bets, Odds, Predictions: Celtics vs 76ers, Thunder vs Suns, Spurs vs Trail Blazers

The NBA playoffs has begun and as expected, the favorites are winning Game 1 at home. Well, Sunday’s action should be no different. The Celtics, Thunder, and Spurs are all in play for big wins and when looking at the series, I think there is value on all three to sweep and go Under 5.5 games played.

Thunder (-3000) vs Suns (+1300): O/U 5.5 Games

Oklahoma City has won the first round 4-0 each of the past two seasons and I don’t see that changing this year. The Suns survived a terrible Warriors team in the play-in tournament after losing to the Trail Blazers. Phoenix has Dillon Brooks and Devin Booker back, but I don’t think it will be enough against the best team in the NBA as the Thunder chase back-to-back titles.

At +125 odds, I will back the Thunder to earn its third consecutive first round sweep and parlay the Under 5.5 games in the series along with the Spurs Under 5.5 games at -115 odds and the Celtics Under 5.5 games at +100.

Pick: Thunder win series 4-0 (1 unit), Thunder and Celtics parlay of Under 5.5 games each series (1 unit), Spurs and Thunder parlay of Under 5.5 games each series (1 unit)

Spurs (-2000) vs Trail Blazers (+1000): O/U 5.5 Games

San Antonio has seven players averaging double digit points per game this season and that will be far too much for Portland. This is Portland’s first playoff appearance since 2020-21. Despite this likely being a quick series, the Trail Blazers will get excellent playoff experience taking on the Spurs.

Next year, Portland welcomes Damian Lillard back and will likely add a free agent or two as they have an appealing crew with youngsters Deni Avdija and Donovan Clingan. I don’t think the Spurs play with their food in the first round and win this series 4-0, maybe 4-1, but watch out for the Trail Blazers next year.

The Spurs are one of two teams that rank top five in offensive and defensive net rating (Celtics). Portland is 21st and 12th in those two categories. Victor Wembanyama will be un-guardable in this series and with too many weapons, the worst case scenario is a 4-1 series win for the Spurs, but I think they get the sweep.

I played the Spurs to sweep 4-0 at +200 odds and parlayed their series Under 5.5 games with the Thunder’s series to go Under 5.5 games at -115 odds.

Pick: Spurs win series 4-0 (1 unit), Spurs and Thunder parlay of Under 5.5 games each series (1 unit)

Celtics (-900) vs 76ers (+600): O/U 5.5 Games

Philly was a fun watch during its play-in win over Orlando, but I don’t see the upside in facing the Celtics over the Pistons. Joe Mazzula doesn’t get enough respect for his 50-33 playoff record, including a 12-4 first round record.

In three-straight first round series, Boston has won 4-2, 4-1, and 4-1. I have a hard time seeing the 76ers win more than one game in this series so Under 5.5 Games is the best bet next to Celtics in 4. I think Mazzulla finally gets first sweep in the first round.

Boston ranks fourth in defensive net rating and second in offense. Without Joel Embiid, the 76ers are relying on a 25-year-old Tyrese Maxey to lead them to victory without enough pieces. I grabbed the Celtics to sweep at +180 and the series to go Under 5.5 games parlayed with the Thunder series to go Under 5.5 games at +100 odds.

Pick: Celtics to win series 4-0 (1 unit), Thunder and Celtics parlay of Under 5.5 games each series (1 unit)

NBA Futures Card

2 units: Keldon Johnson to win Sixth Man of the Year (-195)

2 units: Nickeil Alexander-Walker to win Most Improved Player (+105)

2 units: Jalen Johnson to win Most Improved Player (-130)

2 units: JB Bickerstaff to win Coach of the Year (+130)

2 units: Oklahoma City Thunder to win NBA Finals (+125)

2 units: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to win MVP (+125)

2 units: Luka Doncic to win MVP (+400)

1 unit: Celtics to sweep 76ers 4-0 (+180)

1 unit: Thunder to sweep Suns 4-0 (+125)

1 unit: Spurs to sweep Trail Blazers (+200)

1 unit: Spurs and Thunder series to go Under 5.5 games (-115)

1 unit: Celtics and Thunder series to go Under 5.5 games (+100)

1 unit: Boston Celtics to win the East (+400)

0.5 unit: Boston Celtics to win NBA Finals (+2000)

0.5 unit: Victor Wembanyama to win MVP (+1200)

Follow my plays for the season on X @VmoneySports, Instagram @VmoneySports_ and Action App @vaughndalzell.

Be sure to check out DraftKings for all the latest game odds & team props for every matchup this week on the NBA schedule!

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