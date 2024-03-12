Basketball Pickups: Gradey Dick steps up for injury-plagued Raptors

In most leagues, the playoffs are in full swing. If you’re like me, you’re trudging through with a ton of injuries that have turned your picture perfect draft into a red hot mess. As the great Jimmy Valvano once said, “survive and advance”. In order to do that in fantasy basketball, you generally have to stream in players that you had zero intention of rostering. In some cases, you’re picking up players that you hadn’t heard of before the season started. That is the beauty of fantasy hoops.

Gradey Dick- 10% rostered in Yahoo leagues

The rookie got a second straight start on Monday and finished with 17 points, four rebounds, seven assists, two steals and two triples in 36 minutes. Toronto was dealing with a depleted roster due to the number of injuries that they have faced, which forced Gradey into a larger playmaking role. The Raptors play three more games this week, and Dick should play big minutes either way, though he will receive an extra boost if guys like Immanuel Quickley and Gary Trent Jr. remain sidelined.

Vasilije Micic- 27%

Tre Mann missed a third straight game on Monday, which allowed Micic to retain the point guard role for this game. He finished with 11 points, five rebounds, seven assists and three triples after recording a double-double in their previous game. Charlotte has three more games this week, which makes Micic an enticing option.

Isaac Okoro- 31%

With Donovan Mitchell sidelined once again, Okoro was able to provide a strong line with 13 points, four rebounds, three assists, four steals and two 3-pointers while playing 39 minutes. Cleveland only has two more games this week, but if Mitchell remains sidelined for Wednesday’s matchup with New Orleans, Okoro will be worth keeping around.

Grant Williams- 28%

Williams has been a frustrating player to roster due to some inconsistent production. However, Monday was one of his good days. He had 22 points, four rebounds, two assists, two steals and two triples in 32 minutes as he started for the fourth time in their last five games. He should remain in the starting unit for their final three games of the week with Cody Martin set to miss at least one more week.

Cason Wallace- 3%

Jalen Williams exited early from their last game, and he is listed as questionable to play on Tuesday. Wallace ended up logging 27 minutes on Sunday and finished with 22 points, two rebounds, four assists and four triples. If JDub is forced to miss Tuesday’s game, Wallace should start and provide solid value.

Brice Sensabaugh- 3%

Utah will once again be without Lauri Markkanen and Taylor Hendricks for Tuesday’s game against Boston, which means that Markkanen will remain in the starting unit. He has averaged 15.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.0 triples over his two starts, which has resulted in top-100 production during that stretch. Utah plays three games this week before playing four games during each of the next two weeks.

Zach Collins- 49%

Victor Wembanyama returned to the lineup on Monday, but the Spurs will play the second leg of a back-to-back on Tuesday. If Wemby is forced to sit out, Collins will be worth streaming. If Wemby plays, feel free to leave Collins on the waiver wire.