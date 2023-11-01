Basketball Pickups: Powell, Hyland shine for shorthanded Clippers

Tuesday began with reports that the union of James Harden and the Los Angeles Clippers had finally become reality, with the Beard and longtime friend P.J. Tucker (and Filip Petrusev) heading west in exchange for Nicolas Batum, Robert Covington, KJ Martin, Marcus Morris, and draft capital. That left the Clippers shorthanded for their game against the Magic on Tuesday, with Norman Powell and Bones Hyland taking on larger roles within the rotation.

While Powell (47% rostered, Yahoo) remained a reserve, Hyland (17%) made his first start since joining the Clippers via trade at last season’s trade deadline. And both made the most of their opportunities in the 118-102 win over the Magic. Powell scored 17 points with three rebounds, three assists, and two 3-pointers, shooting 5-of-8 from the field and 5-of-7 from the foul line. Hyland also scored 17, shooting 6-of-14 from the field and 1-of-2 from the foul line while also tallying three assists, one steal, and four 3-pointers in 32 minutes.

Under normal circumstances, the Clippers’ Week 2 schedule would work against Powell and Hyland, as the team will only play twice. However, with that second game being Wednesday’s matchup with the Lakers, it’s unknown if the trade will be completed (there are physicals to be administered) in time. And in the case of Harden, he was supposedly ramping up after being away from the 76ers for more than a week before the deal was made. For that reason, Powell and Hyland are worth a look despite Wednesday’s slate consisting of 13 games. Both can be dropped on Thursday morning, as the Clippers’ next game wouldn’t be until Monday (November 6) against the Knicks.

With Tuesday’s schedule consisting of three games, the pickups will include a few players whose values will be impacted by Wednesday’s injury updates.

Eric Gordon (29%) and Grayson Allen (15%)

Bradley Beal (back) and Devin Booker (foot) remain sidelined for the Suns, and neither has a stated timeline for a return to game action. Or, in the case of Beal, when he’ll be able to make his official Suns debut. That leaves Gordon and Allen to lead the way in the backcourt, and they produced solid stat lines in Phoenix’s shocking loss to San Antonio. Gordon finished with 20 points, two rebounds, six assists, and four 3-pointers in 36 minutes, while Allen added 19 points, seven rebounds, three assists, one block, and five 3-pointers in 37. Phoenix will play three more games in Week 2, finishing with three in four days, beginning with a rematch with the Spurs on Thursday. Given the uncertainty surrounding Beal and Booker, Gordon and Allen are worth streaming for the time being.

Marvin Bagley (12%)

Pistons starting center Jalen Duren is listed as questionable for Wednesday’s game against the Trail Blazers with a sprained left ankle, which could open the door for Bagley to figure more prominently in the rotation. Detroit can certainly entertain the possibility of going small and shifting Isaiah Stewart to center, the position he played at the beginning of his NBA career. But even if Pistons coach Monty Williams takes that approach, there would be room for Bagley to take on a heavier workload, especially when considering the presence of Deandre Ayton and Robert Williams in the Trail Blazers rotation.

Lonnie Walker IV (5%)

Cleveland isn’t the only team in the East that has been hit hard by injuries. Brooklyn, which is already without Nic Claxton (ankle) and Cameron Johnson (calf), listed guards Spencer Dinwiddie (ankle) and Dennis Smith Jr. (hip) as doubtful for Wednesday’s game against the Heat. Cult hero Cam Thomas is already rostered in 83% of Yahoo leagues, so you aren’t going to find him on many waiver wires. But Walker hasn’t been added in many places, and he finished Monday’s win over the Hornets with 19 points, five rebounds, four assists, one steal, one block, and three 3-pointers in 29 minutes. And Wednesday’s game against the Heat is the first of three that the Nets still have to play in Week 2.

Andrew Nembhard (9%) and T.J. McConnell (3%)

It’s possible that neither Nembhard nor McConnell will be worth adding come Wednesday afternoon, as starters Tyrese Haliburton (ankle) and Bennedict Mathurin (elbow) are listed as questionable for Wednesday’s game against the Celtics. But if those two aren’t available, Nembhard and McConnell should pick up more minutes. They’d be deep-league options at best, but fantasy managers should keep their names in mind, even with there being 13 games on the schedule.

