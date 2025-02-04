Fantasy Basketball Pickups: Cam Whitmore among soaring Rockets worth adding

Houston has remained competitive even while dealing with injuries, though multiple players have taken advantage of the added opportunity. Amen Thompson’s success with Jabari Smith Jr. sidelined is the main example, but Thompson is already rostered everywhere. Alperen Sengun (calf) has missed their last three games, though the expectation is that he’ll be back soon. However, his absence has opened the door for Steven Adams (6% rostered in Yahoo leagues) to take on a larger role. Over their last three games, Adams has averaged 10.0 points, 10.0 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in 24.8 minutes per game. They play in Brooklyn on Tuesday, which is the second leg of a back-to-back. Adams has played in a few back-to-backs recently, but those weren’t after he played 27 minutes the night before. If Sengun remains out and Adams plays, he’ll be a solid streamer.

There are safer streaming options in Houston. Fred VanVleet (ankle) is being considered “week-to-week” now, which means that he’ll miss at least a few games and could miss a lot more. That allowed Tari Eason (43%) to enter the starting lineup on Monday. He had a 12/6/1/1/3 line in 34 minutes, though he’ll also likely sit out the second leg of their back-to-back. However, with FVV likely out for a while, Eason is more of a long-term addition than Adams. Cam Whitmore (4%) stepped up on Monday and had an 18/5/1/2/1 line with two 3-pointers, and Aaron Holiday (less than 1%) filled out some minutes at point guard off the bench. He scored 15 points and hit 3 threes in 17 minutes.

Here are a few other options to consider streaming, though with the trade deadline approaching on Thursday, it may be best to save your roster moves if your league has a limit.

PF/C Precious Achiuwa (18%), New York Knicks

With OG Anunoby (foot) sidelined, Achiuwa got the starting nod. He played 34 minutes and contributed seven points, nine rebounds and two steals. It wasn’t a great night, and this won’t be an extended absence for OG. However, the Knicks play in Toronto on Tuesday, and it would be surprising if Anunoby was back for that game. Achiuwa should get at least one more start, and it’ll be against an easier defense.

PG/SG Nick Smith Jr. (6%), Charlotte Hornets

Just when I thought I was out, they pull me back in. Smith Jr. played well in his first few starts for the Hornets, but then he had a terrible stretch of starts. However, he has averaged 21.5 points and 4.5 threes over their last two games. The inconsistency is frustrating and unsurprising for a rookie guard, but when things are clicking, he has been productive. They have three more games this week.

SG/SF Jordan Clarkson (32%), Utah Jazz

Keyonte George will be the main beneficiary of Collin Sexton’s ankle injury, but he is far more difficult to find on the waiver wire than Clarkson. JC has been playing well recently, and he took on extra minutes after Sexton’s early exit on Monday. He has been a top-50 player over the past week and will continue to play a significant role, barring a move at the deadline.

C Thomas Bryant (1%), Indiana Pacers

Myles Turner (ankle) missed the first leg of their back-to-back on Monday and may remain out on Tuesday. Bryant played 26 minutes as a starter and had nine points, seven rebounds, one assist, two steals and a block. It wasn’t a great night, but they don’t have many healthy options at center. If Turner remains out, Bryant will start.

C Goga Bitadze (47%), Orlando Magic

Bitadze got a third straight start on Monday, and he grabbed 14 rebounds in 20 minutes. He appears to still be on a minutes restriction, but there is a reason they moved him back into the starting lineup immediately. If he was dropped in your league, look to pick him back up.