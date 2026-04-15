Warriors vs. Clippers predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for April 15
Its win-or-go-home for the 9th-seeded Los Angeles Clippers and the 10th-seeded Golden State Warriors tonight in Southern California. The winner advances for another win-or-go-home game against the Phoenix Suns Friday night for the eighth seed and a date in the playoffs with the Oklahoma City Thunder.
The Clippers (42-40) take the court as the favorite to advance over the Warriors (37-45). LA won three of the four matchups against Golden State this season but probably more important is their overall body of work. The Clippers started the season 6-21 but have since gone 36-19. Kawhi Leonard is of course at the center of all that is good with the Clippers. Add in a pesky defense that has climbed to 10th overall in the Association and the results speak for themselves. Meanwhile, the Warrior closed the regular season with a record of 8-19 since the All-Star Break.
The Warriors are hoping their veteran core of Stephen Curry and Draymond Green will step up and carry a banged up and inconsistent Golden State team. Jimmy Butler (knee) is still out as is Moses Moody (knee). Each of those injuries are big losses. Butler one on one against Kawhi would have been must watch TV. Without the pair, Golden State veterans and playoff champions Stephen Curry and Draymond Green will be called upon to get the Warriors to Friday night and the second round of the Play-In Tournament.
This matchup represents a clash of styles, with the Clippers relying on their stability, health, and defensive structure under Tyronn Lue, while the Warriors will rely on Curry’s shooting (which could be enough) along with the playoff experience of Green and Kristops Porzingis. If they can get hot from beyond the arc, have the potential to pull off an upset.
Just three days ago these teams met with the Clippers prevailing 115-110. Neither Kawhi Leonard nor Draymond Green dressed for that game. Benedict Mathurin came off the bench for the Clips and scored 20 points to lead LA to its third win in four games this season against Golden State.
Lets take a closer look at tonight’s matchup and take into consideration lineups, injuries, and other factors affecting the line and total.
We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds courtesy of DraftKings recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.
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Game Details and How to Watch Live: Warriors vs. Clippers
- Date: Wednesday, April 15, 2026
- Time: 10PM EST
- Site: Intuit Dome
- City: Inglewood, CA
- Network/Streaming: Prime Video
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Game Odds: Warriors vs. Clippers
The latest odds as of Wednesday courtesy of DraftKings:
- Moneyline: Golden State Warriors (+170), Los Angeles Clippers (-205)
- Spread: Clippers -5.5
- Total: 221.5 points
This game opened Clippers -3.5 with the Total set at 220.5.
Be sure to check out DraftKings for all the latest game odds & player props for every matchup this week on the NBA schedule!
Expected Starting Lineups: Warriors vs. Clippers
Golden State Warriors
- G Stephen Curry
- G De’Anthony Melton
- G Brandin Podziemski
- PF Al Horford
- SF Draymond Green
Los Angeles Clippers
- PG Darius Garland
- SG Kawhi Leonard
- SF John Collins
- PF Derrick Jones Jr.
- C Brook Lopez
Injury Report: Warriors vs. Clippers
Golden State Warriors
- Jimmy Butler (knee) has been declared OUT of tonight’s game
- Moses Moody (knee) has been declared OUT of tonight’s game
Los Angeles Clippers
- Bradley Beal (hip) has been declared OUT of tonight’s game
- Isaiah Jackson (ankle) has been declared OUT of tonight’s game
Important stats, trends and insights: Warriors vs. Clippers
- The Clippers are 23-18 at home this season
- The Warriors are 15-26 on the road this season
- The Clippers are 42-40 ATS this season / 22-19 at home
- Golden State is 35-47 ATS this season / 17-24 on the road
- The OVER has cashed in 48 of the Warriors’ 82 games this season (48-34)
- The OVER has cashed in 40 of the Clippers’ 82 games this season (40-42)
- Kristops Porzingis has played 4 games in April and averaged 12 points and 7.5 rebounds per game
- Benedict Mathurin’s 20 points on April 12 against Golden State were the most he scored in a game since March 29 when he scored 28 against the Bucks
Rotoworld Best Bet
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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.
Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.
Here are the best bets our model is projecting for tonight’s Warriors and Clippers’ game:
- Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline
- Spread: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Warriors +5.5 ATS
- Total: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total UNDER 221.5
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