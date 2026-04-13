NBA Playoff Team Rankings 1-20: Thunder, Spurs on top, can the Celtics, Knicks, Pistons compete in the East?

The NBA postseason is slated and the Western Conference is stacked, while the Eastern Conference looks like an open four-team race. Taking a look at the playoff teams as a conglomerate, I ranked the teams 1-20 and some of the seeds may come as a surprise. All betting odds are for NBA Finals winner and courtesy of DraftKings.

1. Oklahoma City Thunder (64-18, +110)

The chase for back-to-back NBA titles is going as advertised for Oklahoma City. At one point, the conversation around this team is would they break the Warriors 73-win record, but a 2-4 stretch in December into January put a halt to that. The Thunder would go on to finish January with a 9-6 record and since then, Oklahoma City is 26-5. The Thunder are rolling on all cylinders and own the league’s No. 1 defense and No. 7 ranked offense led by eventual back-to-back NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Oklahoma City is listed as the favorites to win the NBA Finals (+110) and go back-to-back as champions. Despite Jalen Williams playing only 33 games, plus Alex Caruso (56), and Ajay Mitchell (57) missing more than 20 games — the Thunder have overcome injury concerns and are fully healthy entering the postseason. The addition of Jared McCain has also given this team a spark and another threat off the bench.

2. San Antonio Spurs (62-20, +500)

The biggest competitor to knock off the Thunder has to be the Spurs. Victor Wembanyama and San Antonio aren’t scared of Oklahoma City and took it to the Thunder all season. The Spurs won four out of five meetings with the Thunder, but all those meetings came two-plus months ago.

San Antonio is the only other team to record 60-plus wins and one of the few teams to have seven players average double-digit points per game. The Spurs are deep and well put together as they can spread the floor and tap in both sides of the ball (top 5 in offensive and defensive rating.) It’s important to be playing your best basketball as you enter the playoffs and the Spurs are certainly doing that with a 18-2 record over the last 20 games.

3. Boston Celtics (56-26, +550)

The best bet to win the East and represent the conference in the NBA Finals is the Boston Celtics. Joe Mazzula is coaching his behind off this season and this Celtics team has responded. Of course, this team will go as far as Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown can take them, but the development of two key players and a trade acquisitions give this team another gear.

Neemias Queta (doubled his PPG and RPG) and Payton Pritchard (career-high 17.0 PPG) have both stepped up significantly this season and the addition of Nikola Vucevic give this Celtics team the needed depth to make a run. Vucevic was involved in a trade that sent Anfernee Simons to Chicago, which was shocking after Boston traded for him this previous offseason, but it was a good move as Boston has enough guards and needed big man depth post life with Kristaps Porzinigs.

In return, Boston finished the year second in offensive rating and fourth in defensive, one of two teams (Celtics, Spurs) to finish top five in both. With Mazzula as arguably the best coach in the East and a dynamic duo of Brown and Tatum with plenty of role players — I have a hard time seeing another team beating the Celtics in a seven game series.

4. Denver Nuggets (54-28, +850)

Denver is the third-best option to win the West in my opinion, but is the biggest question mark of the top six seeds. The Nuggets finished the regular season with the No. 1 rated offense and Nikola Jokic averaged a triple-double yet again, but the Nuggets defense ranks 21st in net rating, which is a serious problem.

The Nuggets have gone 0-3 versus the Thunder this year and 2-1 versus the Spurs, so the path to an NBA Finals appearance is anything but guaranteed. Nikola Jokic gives Denver a punchers chance, alongside Aaron Gordon who’s having a great year, and Jamal Murray posting career-highs in points (25.4) and assists (7.1). But is that enough? I don’t think so. Minnesota could certainly upset Denver in the first round, and if not, San Antonio is talented enough to take the Nuggets outside to the woodshed.

5. New York Knicks (53-29, +1800)

I feel like we should still be studying how the Knicks lost a playoff series to the Pacers, 4-2, last year, but I digress since it landed my name in a Netflix documentary for hating on the Pacers.

The Knicks are in a finals window right now and if they don’t make an NBA Finals appearance this season or at the very least an Eastern Conference Finals, then this team and season was a disappointment. The additions of Jordan Clarkson and Jose Alvarado are supposed to bring this team added depth and rotational answers this postseason, but the jury is still out.

Clarkson is averaging a career-low 8.7 points in 17.8 minutes per game at age 33, while Alvarado is posting 6.1 points and 3.7 assist over 16.2 minutes with the Knicks. Neither player has been outstanding in their short tenures, but a big play or two in the postseason could land them more minutes behind Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, and Mikal Bridges.

What’s stopping the Knicks from another Eastern Conference Finals? The Celtics in the semifinals is likely the easiest answer. I think New York is on the outside looking in when it comes to championship hopefuls this postseason.

6. Detroit Pistons (60-22, +2200)

I’m sorry Pistons fans. The fact that I have the No. 1 seed in the East as my sixth-best team in the playoffs and third in the West is kind of a travesty mixed with disrespect. However, you have to consider last season, the Pistons’ playoff history, and Cade Cunningham‘s health entering the postseason.

Detroit had a chance to send their first round series against New York to seven games, but a late turnover squashed those hopes. Outside of last year, the Pistons haven’t made the playoffs since 2018-19 and those are the only two appearances over the past decade. The last time that Detroit made it to the semifinals was 2007-08, so history is not on Detroit’s side, but I do think they get to at least the second round this year — but I have my doubts they get past the second round.

JB Bickerstaff has done a tremendous job with this roster and should win coach of the year, especially with what Detroit has done missing Cunningham for 20 games. Cunningham played 26 minutes in his first game from a collapsed lung injury and will be walking into the playoffs with only three games under his belt since March 18. That is a concern as he’s the Pistons’ engine, but as long as Detroit plays like the second-best defense in the NBA, they have a chance.

7. Cleveland Cavaliers (52-30, +1600)

In three seasons with Donovan Mitchell at the helm, the Cavaliers have lost in the semifinals back-to-back years and in first round prior to that. Can this be the year Cleveland gets over the hump? Is the addition of James Harden enough?

With Harden in the lineup, Cleveland is 18-6 and he’s averaged 20.6 points, 7.8 assists, and 5.0 rebounds per game. Harden isn’t being asked to score as much or lead the offense as much as he was in Los Angeles, which is a positive at 36-years-old. However, Harden hasn’t made it out of the second round (semifinals) since 2017-18. That’s eight straight seasons of first or second round exits. The East isn’t a breeze this year, but I’d have to rank Boston, New York, and Detroit ahead of Cleveland even with a healthy Harden.

8. Houston Rockets (52-30, +6000)

After four straight years of missing the playoffs, Houston made it last year, but was bumped by the Warriors in the first round. This season, Houston is a No. 5 seed and big favorites against Los Angeles. The Rockets are significant favorites against the Lakers in the first round. Houston is -700 favorites, meaning you’d have to bet $700 to win $100 on Houston winning the series.

Kevin Durant being in the locker room gives the Rockets a boost and some much-needed leadership with Fred VanVleet out. Houston has one of the youngest starting lineups in the NBA and playoffs, which could be an issue deeper in the playoffs, like the second round against Oklahoma City, along with the fact that the Rockets played the easiest strength of schedule in the NBA.

On a positive note, Houston is one of six teams ranked in the top 10 for offensive and defensive net rating this season, while the Lakers are 10th offensively and 20th defensively. Houston should make the second round for the first time since 2019-20, but I don’t see the Rockets advancing past Oklahoma City.

9. Minnesota Timberwolves (49-33, +9000)

The sports books give seven teams a chance at wining the finals, listing them at +1500 or lower, but the Minnesota Timberwolves are not one of them. Minnesota is +6500 to win it all entering the postseason and considering this team made the conference finals the last two seasons — that is not good news. It’s likely because Minnesota has the most challenging route to a finals. Minnesota will have to go through Denver, San Antonio, then Oklahoma City to make an NBA Finals, which I don’t think anyone sees happening.

Minnesota is an underdog in the first round against Denver as a No. 6 seed, but that’s nothing new. The Timberwolves were a No. 3 and 6 seed over the last two years and underdogs in the first round each season. The Timberwolves won each series 4-0 and 4-1 against the Suns and Lakers, but this year seems different. The dynamic duo of Julius Randle and Rudy Gobert appears to be coming to an end and I have my doubts that Anthony Edwards will be able to lift this team to a finals himself.

10. Atlanta Hawks (46-36, +13000)

One of the biggest surprises of the season and playoff field is the Atlanta Hawks. With Trae Young being dealt, the Hawks were being written off, but they have made quite the run in the second half of the season in order to snag the No. 6 seed and win the Southeast division.

Atlanta went 20-6 over the second half of the season and won the division by 1.5 games. The Hawks will face the Knicks in the first round of the playoffs and listed as modest +230 series underdogs. The Hawks led by Jalen Johnson, CJ McCollum, and the likely winner for Most Improved Player, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Atlanta upsetting the Knicks would not be that big of a surprise.

11. Los Angeles Lakers (53-29, +25000)

Talk about down bad. Luka Doncic (hamstring) and Austin Reaves (oblique) has been out since April 2. Reaves is two weeks into being out for approximately six weeks, so there is a chance the Lakers don’t have Reaves for a single playoff game. While Doncic should be back for the postseason, he may not be 100-percent and that makes this Lakers’ season seem like a lost year, which is not ideal for LeBron James.

The Lakers are listed at +25000 to win the NBA Finals after reaching +1500 before the Reaves and Doncic injuries. Meaning, the Lakers season is over and they have basically no chance of winning a title, which is sad considering this is LeBron’s 23rd season. On the bright side, it’s almost time to talk about where will be playing in 2026-27 every single day for the entire summer!

12. Toronto Raptors (46-36, +25000)

Who would have thought the Raptors would the No. 5 seed in the East this season? Toronto surprised many with their play as the trio of RJ Barrett, Scottie Barnes, and Brandon Ingram has worked out better than expected.

However, there is a serious issue with this Raptors team and its the offensive production from the bench. Toronto’s bench ranks 27th in the league for offensive net rating, but fourth defensively. This is the first playoff series since 2022-23 for Toronto and the only player remaining from that team is Barnes.

The winner of this series will face the No. 1 seed Pistons, who rank second overall in the NBA for defense and ninth offensively. The path to a finals would be the Knicks, Pistons, and Celtics, which all rank top seven in the Eastern Conference in defensive net ratings, as do the Raptors. I don’t think Toronto will have enough offense, specifically from the bench to knock off those teams in a seven-game series.

13. Los Angeles Clippers (42-40, +70000)

The Clippers started the season out 6-21, so it’s remarkable they finished above .500 and with a 36-19 record over the remainder of the season. Los Angeles enters the play-in with a 8-4 record over the last 12 games and has its trio of Kawhi Leonard, Benedict Mathurin, and Darius Garland are in tact and playing well together.

Los Angeles will have to win two games in order to make the playoffs to face the Thunder in the first round, but with Golden State and either Phoenix or Portland on deck, the Clippers have a fair shot of that happening. Just don’t expect this Clippers’ team to win a game if they face the Thunder in the first round.

14. Orlando Magic (45-37, +35000)

Orlando was one of the biggest head scratchers this season. The Magic should have won 50-plus games, but losing six-straight games in March and seven out of eight took that and a division crown away. Luckily, Orlando is playing some of its best basketball entering the playoffs, The Magic have won six straight games and eight out of 10 going into the play-in tournament.

Orlando also has Franz Wagner back in the mix. Wagner missed most of February and all of March, but has returned for the last six games, which are all wins for Orlando. The Magic are 21-13 with Wagner in the lineup this season and with him, this team is at their best.

Unfortunately, Orlando going on multiple losing streaks of four or more games positioned themselves to play Detroit or Boston in the first round if they make out of the play-in, which is a losing recipe.

15. Charlotte Hornets (44-38, +17000)

Can the splash brothers 2.0 make a run in the play-in tournament and postseason? The Hornets had a tremendous regular season compared to years prior and the addition of Rookie of the Year hopeful Kon Knueppel alongside LaMelo Ball has provided dividends to the development of this team.

Charlotte finished the season fifth in offensive net rating and 11th on defense, while playing at the second-slowest pace in the NBA. However, the Hornets did play the third easiest strength of schedule this season and went 11-5 versus the abysmal southeast division. In the last 25 games, Charlotte went 18-7, so they are playing their best ball of the season, but that may not be enough matchup against Detroit or Boston in the first round if the Hornets beat the Heat.

16. Phoenix Suns (45-37, +60000)

Devin Booker and Dillon Brooks are back together for a postseason run and play-in situation, so the Suns have hope to move past Portland. However, the winner will face the No. 2 seed San Antonio, and that surely will be a quick series in favor of the Spurs.

The Suns and Spurs split the regular season series 2-2 and both San Antonio losses had Victor Wembanyama in the lineup yet the Suns have the fifth-worst betting odds to win a championship.

17. Philadelphia 76ers (45-37, +17000)

Joel Embiid is expected to miss more hoops for the 76ers, and as usual, Philadelphia will only go as far as Embiid takes them. Philadelphia will get a glimpse of its future with Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe in a playoff setting versus the Orlando Magic. The winner of that game will face the No. 2 seed Boston Celtics. If the 76ers make it to the first round, they will likely be without Embiid, so this team will not go far.

18. Miami Heat (43-39, +70000)

Miami’s highlight of the season obviously is Bam Adebayo scoring 83 points, but other than that, this Heat team has been hot and cold. Miami started off March on a six-game winning streak, but since then, the Heat have gone 5-10 over the next 15 games entering the playoffs.

In that 15-game span, Miami ranks 9th in offensive net rating, but 28th defensively. The Heat haven’t been able to slow anyone down lately and that will be the downfall of this team. This is the fourth consecutive year that the Heat will be in the play-in game as they have gone 4-2 in that duration with three straight wins. This Heat team has plenty of experience in the play-in and hasn’t lost the first play-in game yet, but that’s the key word, yet. I think Charlotte beats Miami in the play-in and the Heat’s season is over with a likely rebuilt coming.

19. Portland Trail Blazers (42-40, +200000)

This is Portland’s first play-in or playoff appearance since 2020-21. Portland will face Phoenix for a chance to face San Antonio in the first round. Portland has the worst odds to win an NBA Championship of the entire field despite coming in hot at 7-3 over the last 10 games.

The Trail Blazers will get Damian Lillard back next season, and with another addition or two alongside Deni Avdija and Donovan Clingan, this Portland team could be taking a major step forward next year. This play-in and potentially playoff tournament will give Portland experience in this setting, which helps moving forward, but I don’t expect this Blazers team to go anywhere.

20. Golden State Warriors (37-45, +80000)

Stephen Curry has been back for four games and averaged 20.3 points at 26.8 minutes per game. The Warriors star certainly gives them a boost in the play-in tournament versus the Clippers, but this roster needs Jimmy Butler, who won’t be active.

The additions of Kristaps Porzingis and Al Horford this season aren’t enough to be successful. This is the third-straight season the Warriors are in the play-in tournament (1-1 in that span) and this may be the worst Warriors team in that duration and for the majority of Curry’s career.

Follow my plays for the season on X @VmoneySports, Instagram @VmoneySports_ and Action App @vaughndalzell.

Be sure to check out DraftKings for all the latest game odds & team props for every matchup this week on the NBA schedule!

How to Watch the NBA on NBC and Peacock

Peacock NBA Monday will stream up to three Monday night games each week throughout the regular season. Coast 2 Coast Tuesday presents doubleheaders on Tuesday nights throughout the regular season on NBC and Peacock. On most Tuesdays, an 8 p.m. ET game will be on NBC stations in the Eastern and Central time zones, and an 8 p.m. PT game on NBC stations in the Pacific and often Mountain time zones.

Check local listings each week. Both games will stream live nationwide on Peacock. NBC Sports will launch Sunday Night Basketball across NBC and Peacock on Feb. 1, 2026. For a full schedule of the NBA on NBC and Peacock, click here.

How to sign up for Peacock:

Sign up here to watch all of our LIVE sports, sports shows, documentaries, classic matches, and more. You’ll also get tons of hit movies and TV shows, Originals, news, 24/7 channels, and current NBC & Bravo hits—Peacock is here for whatever you’re in the mood for.

NBA on NBC 2025-26 Schedule

Click here to see the full list of NBA games that will air on NBC and Peacock this season.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices