Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Kyshawn George continues to thrive as starter

There were only four games on Tuesday, which means that there isn’t as much data to collect when it comes to potential pickups off the waiver wire. If you’re looking for more targets, check out Monday’s edition of this column, which included 14 players to consider adding. With the season winding down and getting sillier by the day, these columns will continue to be vital to the success of any manager that wants to win their league.

SG/SF Kyshawn George (25%), Washington Wizards

The rookie remains one of the most underrated players in fantasy basketball, and the best part about him is that he isn’t in danger of losing minutes. Washington will want to focus on his development, as well as his fellow rookies. George’s shooting has gone from “a stain on your fantasy team” to “bad”, which is a step in the right direction. It has also helped him rank inside the top-75 in nine-cat leagues over the past two weeks with averages of 11.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.1 steals, 1.0 blocks and two three-pointers despite shooting 39.1 percent from the floor. Washington only has two more games this week, but he has been good enough to be worth picking up, especially if you need a defensive stat boost.

PF/C Karlo Matkovic (16%), New Orleans Pelicans

Matkovic played 20 minutes on Tuesday and contributed 15 points, four rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one three-pointer while making six of his seven shot attempts. This was his third-straight game scoring in double figures, and he ranks inside the top-100 over the past week. Zion Williamson’s success is great to see, but at some point, New Orleans is going to have to shift towards improving their lottery odds. That will be when Matkovic shifts from a solid streaming option to a league-winner.

SG/SF Ziaire Williams (14%), Brooklyn Nets

Williams continues to be a solid streaming option out of Brooklyn, and he contributed 14 points, six rebounds, three assists, one steal and four three-pointers during Tuesday’s loss. What makes Williams so appealing is Brooklyn’s schedule. It isn’t too late to take advantage of their five-game week since they still have three more games. Williams ranks just outside the top-75 over the past week.

C Richaun Holmes (8%), Washington Wizards

Holmes played well as a starter when Alexandre Sarr was sidelined, but he has kept it up since Sarr returned and forced Holmes to the bench. He has been a top-75 player in nine–cat leagues over the past two weeks despite spending most of that time as a reserve. His upside may be capped while coming off the bench, but the production continues to be there. He had 14 points and eight rebounds in 22 minutes on Tuesday.

SG/SF Taurean Prince (5%), Milwaukee Bucks

Prince has been a fixture of Milwaukee’s starting lineup this season, but that hasn’t led to much fantasy production for him. However, he scored 18 points with four three-pointers on Tuesday, with 14 of those points coming in the first half. He isn’t a home run option, but he still has three more games this week, including one during Thursday’s five-game slate.

SG/SF Bruce Brown (2%), New Orleans Pelicans

Brown started on Tuesday and contributed 12 points, five rebounds, five assists and one three-pointer in 30 minutes. It’s unclear if he’ll remain in that role, but if he does, he has some streaming upside, especially in category formats.