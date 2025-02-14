Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Quentin Grimes among “Silly Season” targets

The All-Star break is here, so the stretch run for fantasy basketball leagues is rapidly approaching. One way for managers to improve their teams is to target players on teams that are on the outside looking in regarding the postseason picture. Some teams still have a legitimate shot of making the postseason, while others have already shifted their focus to their younger players getting more playing time. This edition of the weekly waiver wired column will focus on those teams, picking one low-rostered (below 50%) player from the five teams in each conference that went into the break outside the postseason places.

Eastern Conference

Philadelphia (20-34): SG/SF Quentin Grimes (18%)

Even with the 76ers suffering a disappointing loss in Brooklyn on Wednesday, Grimes went into the All-Star break on a high. Shooting 10-of-18 from the field and 6-of-9 from the foul line, he finished with 30 points, nine rebounds, four assists, two steals, one block, and four three-pointers in 36 minutes. Of course, this happened on a night when the 76ers were without Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid, and Paul George was at less than full strength.

Given the money spent last offseason, Philadelphia appears unlikely to pull the plug, but Grimes is a player whose fantasy value would increase if the front office decided to pivot. Especially with it being reported during Philadelphia’s February 9 loss to the Bucks that Embiid believes he’ll eventually need another knee surgery (and extended rest) to get healthy.

Brooklyn (20-34): PG/SG Keon Johnson (19%)

The Nets traded Dennis Schroder and Dorian Finney-Smith earlier this season, and those moves had the desired effect regarding improving the franchise’s draft lottery process. Therefore, it isn’t difficult to envision scenarios in which D’Angelo Russell and Cameron Johnson play less after the break. Johnson is one of the players who would benefit, and he’s worth rostering despite the field goal percentage issues. Despite shooting 36.8 percent from the field, he’s provided ninth-round value in nine-cat formats over the past two weeks. For managers willing to punt that category, Keon was close to a top-50 player during that stretch.

Toronto (17-38): SG/SF Ochai Agbaji (11%)

During Brandon Ingram’s introductory press conference, the Raptors sounded like a franchise more focused on the 2025-26 season than attempting to make a run at a play-in spot. While Gradey Dick (29%) may offer a higher offensive ceiling, Agbaji is shooting nearly 51% from the field this season. In the two weeks before the All-Star break, he provided 13th-round value in nine-cat formats. That certainly isn’t exemplary production, but Agbaji’s path to fantasy relevance isn’t challenging, especially if the Raptors lower the minutes of starters Scottie Barnes and RJ Barrett. Gradey may be the player who more fantasy managers seek out ahead of the “silly season,” but don’t overlook Agbaji. One can also say this for rookies Jonathan Mobgo (4%), Jamal Shead (2%), and Ja’Kobe Walter (1%).

Charlotte (13-39): C Moussa Diabate (23%)

Diabate hasn’t offered much value as a shot blocker, but he can be especially valuable for managers looking for value in the rebound and field goal percentage categories. In the three starts he made before missing Charlotte’s final pre-break game with an eye injury, Moussa averaged 11.7 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 0.7 blocks while shooting 65.2 percent from the field. Jusuf Nurkic made his Hornets debut on February 12 in Orlando but only played 16 minutes despite Diabate and Mark Williams (rescinded trade/injury?) not being available. We’ll see what happens with Williams after the break, but Diabate may be the only Hornets big worth relying on in fantasy, provided he’s healthy.

Washington (9-45): PF/C Alexandre Sarr (46%)

The Wizards are loaded with young players who will have solid fantasy value after the All-Star break. Sarr, Bilal Coulibaly (53%), Bub Carrington (20%), and Kyshawn George (14%) all started Washington’s February 12 overtime loss to the Pacers, and getting AJ Johnson (< 1%) from the Bucks as part of the Kyle Kuzma trade fits into the franchise’s current rebuild. Sarr, the second overall pick in last summer’s draft, is the choice due to Washington’s lack of options in the frontcourt after trading Kuzma and Jonas Valanciunas. The most significant issue for Sarr has been percentages, as he went into the break shooting 39.3 percent from the field and 64.0 percent from the foul line.

Western Conference

Phoenix (26-28): PF/C Bol Bol (33%)

The West’s competition for the final postseason places is far more fierce, with the Suns being among the teams on the outside looking. They lost six of their last seven games before the break, but a positive was the play of Bol. In his past four games, the Suns forward/center averaged 16.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 1.0 steals, 3.3 blocks, and 2.3 three-pointers, shooting 45.8 percent from the field and 50.0 percent from the foul line. That production was good for third-round value in eight-cat formats. Injuries and ineffective play from Nick Richards and Mason Plumlee opened the door for Bol to not just move into the rotation but start Phoenix’s last two games before the break. Good luck getting him out of the rotation now.

San Antonio (23-29): PG/SG Stephon Castle (34%)

While the addition of De’Aaron Fox meant Castle’s time as a starter was ending, it did not spell doom for his fantasy value. In the five games the Spurs have played since that trade, the rookie out of UConn has averaged 19.0 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.4 steals, 0.6 blocks, and 1.4 three-pointers in 25.0 minutes. Shooting 52.5 percent from the field and 85.7 percent from the foul line during this stretch, Castle provided eighth-round value in eight- and nine-cat formats. Castle’s shooting 42.0 percent from the field for the season, so the 52.5 clip may not be sustainable. But he can be a valuable player to have rostered, maybe even more now than before the Fox trade.

Portland (23-32): C Donovan Clingan (35%)

With the Trail Blazers deciding to ride things out with their current roster instead of making moves at the trade deadline, there was concern regarding Clingan’s potential “silly season” value. Unfortunately, the injury occurred shortly after the deadline. Deandre Ayton will miss at least four weeks with a strained calf, and Robert Williams suffered a right knee injury during a February 8 loss to Minnesota. Those injuries freed up minutes for Clingan, who had the best performance of his rookie season in Portland’s February 12 loss in Denver.

Playing 31 minutes, the 7-foot-2 center tallied 17 points, 20 rebounds (10 offensive), two assists, and three blocked shots. Even if Clingan isn’t providing much as a scorer, the rebounding and shot-blocking ability will boost his value moving forward. Adding him to fantasy rosters has the potential to be a league-winning move, especially with Ayton and Williams being on the sideline.

Utah (13-41): PF/C Kyle Filipowski (3%)

Isaiah Collier (40%) would be the easy pick for the Jazz, but he isn’t the only young talent on that roster who should have added value after the break. Filipowski, an early second-round pick last summer, had his best game of the season in Utah’s February 13 overtime loss to the Clippers. Starting for the injured Walker Kessler, he shot 8-of-12 from the field and finished with 20 points, 10 rebounds, and three three-pointers in 37 minutes before fouling out.

While the lack of defensive stats was disappointing, Filipowski’s double-double against one of the West’s better teams was an encouraging performance for the Jazz. While Collier is off the board in deep leagues, Filipowski is not, so don’t overlook him, especially considering how willing Utah has been to sit its frontcourt starters.

New Orleans (13-42): PG Jose Alvarado (26%)

The Pelicans have had brutal injury luck this season, including Dejounte Murray’s season-ending Achilles tendon rupture. Alvarado has started the Pelicans’ last four games at the point guard position, averaging 12.5 points, 2.8 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 2.0 steals, and 2.3 three-pointers in 29.8 minutes. Shooting 45.2 percent from the field and 100 percent from the foul line, Alvarado’s production has been good for sixth-round value in eight-cat formats. Given New Orleans’ lack of healthy options at his position, “Grand Theft Alvarado” should be safe from a late-season shutdown if the team decides to dial things back with some of the veterans.