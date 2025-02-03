Fantasy Basketball Week 15 Key Injuries

There’s been no desire to wait until the trade deadline to make significant moves, as Week 14 concluded with two highly impactful moves. Late Saturday night, the Lakers, Mavericks, and Jazz consummated a three-team deal headlined by Luka Doncic and Anthony Davis. Sunday evening, Sacramento, San Antonio, and Chicago would make a deal, with De’Aaron Fox now a Spur while Zach LaVine reunites with DeMar DeRozan in California’s state capital. Between those trades and the injury report, fantasy managers will have much to navigate as they craft their lineups for Week 15. Here are some injuries that will impact fantasy basketball this week.

C Joel Embiid and SG/SF/PF Paul George, Philadelphia 76ers

The 76ers have been without two of their three stars, but that may change by the end of Week 15. Embiid has not appeared in a game since January 4, most recently dealing with swelling in his left knee. George has been out since January 25 with a left pinkie finger injury. Both went through on-court workouts on Saturday and while neither played in Sunday’s loss to Boston, Embiid, and George could return by the end of Week 15.

Nick Nurse says that while Paul George and Joel Embiid remain out today against the Boston Celtics, the hope is that both will be back by the end of this week after going through an on-court workout yesterday. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) February 2, 2025

Philadelphia plays four games during Week 15, beginning with a Tuesday/Wednesday home back-to-back against the Mavericks and Heat. With Andre Drummond (toe) also out, Guerschon Yabusele (36%) has played well enough to merit being rostered in a higher percentage of Yahoo leagues. As for George, his absence has freed up opportunities for Justin Edwards (3%) and Ricky Council IV (2%), but neither has been consistent enough to merit being rostered in most fantasy leagues. Kelly Oubre Jr. (64%) has been a top 100 player in 9-cat formats, providing greater value than many expected before the season began. Caleb Martin (hip) is also closing in on a return, but his status impacts Edwards and Council more than it does fantasy managers.

C Alperen Sengun and PG Fred VanVleet, Houston Rockets

Sengun has missed Houston’s last two games with a calf injury, while VanVleet exited Saturday’s loss to Brooklyn with a sprained ankle. The former is considered questionable for Monday’s game against the Knicks, while the latter has already been ruled out. VanVleet last missed a game on January 16 against the Kings, and Jeff Green (< 1%) was the replacement in the starting lineup. There isn’t much to gain from streaming Uncle Jeff with VanVleet out, but Amen Thompson (90%) will see his value increase due to the ability to spend even more time on the ball. As for Sengun, Steven Adams (2%) has filled in for him and can provide value to managers needing rebounds. However, the veteran center is effectively a specialist when allowed to start.

PG/SG Dejounte Murray, New Orleans Pelicans

Murray’s difficult 2024-25 season took an unfortunate turn on Friday when he suffered a season-ending Achilles tendon tear during a loss to the Celtics. While Jose Alvarado (26%) is the player most have (rightly) targeted on waiver wires and started the third quarter on Friday, he may not be a lock to take on the starting point guard responsibilities. Jordan Hawkins (5%) started the most recent game that Murray missed, a January 25 loss to Charlotte, and played 39 minutes.

However, Alvarado played 32 minutes off the bench, so all would not be lost if Willie Green decided to go with Hawkins as Murray’s replacement. Hawkins being a starter would also mean more time on the ball for CJ McCollum, Trey Murphy, and even Zion Williamson. Alvarado is the better addition, but Hawkins will also have value, especially if the Pelicans decide to shift toward prioritizing their draft lottery odds.

SF/PF OG Anunoby, New York Knicks

Anunoby suffered a non-contact right foot injury during the third quarter of Saturday’s loss to the Lakers. The Knicks have declared him questionable for Monday’s game against the Rockets with a sprained right foot; hopefully, that is the case. Precious Achiuwa (5%) played 29 minutes off the bench and posted a 15/15/3/1 line. However, also factoring into the increase in playing time was the need to match up with LeBron James. Houston stands to have a bigger lineup with VanVleet ruled out, which could make it possible for Achiuwa to start. Another option is backup guard Miles McBride (5%) moving into the starting lineup if Anunoby cannot play. Whichever receives the nod would be worth streaming, even though the Knicks only play three games during Week 15.

PG Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies

Morant has missed Memphis’ last two games with a sore right shoulder, most recently sitting out Sunday’s win in Milwaukee. The Grizzlies begin a three-game Week 15 slate against the Spurs on Monday, making Desmond Bane another player to watch from an availability standpoint. If Morant remains out, Luke Kennard (21%) will be worth streaming as his replacement in the starting lineup. Over the past two weeks, he has offered 6th-round value in 8- and 9-cat formats. Due to Kennard’s status as a starter, he has supplanted Scotty Pippen Jr. (14%) as the player to target in deep leagues when Morant sits.

PF/C Julius Randle, Minnesota Timberwolves

The Timberwolves were without Randle and Anthony Edwards for Saturday’s loss to the Wizards, but the latter was dealing with an illness. Randle has been sidelined by a strained groin, which led to Naz Reid (85%) being inserted into the starting lineup. However, with Reid (who isn’t available in many leagues) considered questionable for Monday’s game against Sacramento with a sprained finger, fantasy managers may need to look for alternatives. Jaden McDaniels (50%) would make the most sense, as he’s been a fixture in the starting lineup all season. Beyond him, Nickeil Alexander-Walker (9%) has started the last two games and would be worth a look if Edwards remains out due to his illness. There may come a point when Rob Dillingham (3%) deserves a look in more leagues, but now isn’t the time.

PG/SG Russell Westbrook, Denver Nuggets

Westbrook missed Saturday’s win in Charlotte with a strained hamstring and will not be available for Monday’s game against the Pelicans. Christian Braun (53%) returned to the starting lineup on Saturday and played well, and he’s worth adding in standard leagues. Aaron Gordon (59%) hasn’t been a great fantasy option this season, but his return to the starting five and Westbrook’s injury makes him a player worth watching, if not adding outright. Peyton Watson’s sprained right knee may free up additional opportunities for fellow reserve Julian Strawther (2%), but he’s currently more of a “watch list” option.

PG/SG Vasilije Micic and SG/SF Josh Okogie, Charlotte Hornets

Micic, who has been filling in for the injured LaMelo Ball (ankle), sprained his ankle during Saturday’s loss to Denver. Add in Josh Okogie being sidelined with a strained hamstring, and the Hornets will be shorthanded on the perimeter when they host the Wizards on Monday. The “good” news is that Micic is considered questionable, so there’s a chance he plays. But where should fantasy managers turn if he cannot go? Most likely to another team, as there are 11 games on Monday’s schedule.

However, rookie KJ Simpson (< 1%) is someone who may get more playing time during the “silly season,” and he played 27 minutes off the bench on Saturday. Okogie’s absence resulted in more playing time for fellow reserve Seth Curry (1%), who hasn’t offered much fantasy value as a 3-point specialist this season. If any low-rostered Hornet is to be targeted ahead of Week 15, Nick Smith Jr. (5%) is that player, even though he’s provided limited value as Brandon Miller’s replacement in the starting lineup.

C Daniel Gafford and C Dereck Lively II, Dallas Mavericks

Due to injuries and the blockbuster trade that sent Luka Doncic to the Lakers, the Mavericks were incredibly shorthanded during Sunday’s blowout loss to the Cavaliers. While Lively will be out for an extended period and may not return in time to help fantasy managers navigate their playoff rounds, Gafford was held out of Sunday’s loss with a sore left ankle. Dallas begins a three-game Week 15 slate on Tuesday in Philadelphia; Gafford returning would take care of any issues for the Mavericks in the post.

Kylor Kelley (< 1%) started Sunday’s game and recorded his first NBA double-double, but there’s no reason to consider adding him, even if Gafford remains out. As for low-rostered players who would make more sense to add, Spencer Dinwiddie (22%), Quentin Grimes (8%), and Naji Marshall (6%) would qualify. New addition Max Christie (10%) may be available on Tuesday, giving Jason Kidd another option on the perimeter.

PF/C Alexandre Sarr, Washington Wizards

Due to a sprained left ankle, Sarr will miss a fourth straight game on Monday when the Wizards visit Charlotte. Jonas Valanciunas (80%) has been his replacement in the starting lineup, but he’s already rostered in most Yahoo leagues. Regarding the bigs on the Wizards’ roster, there isn’t anyone worth targeting. But using a transaction on one of the other Wizards youngsters before the trade deadline wouldn’t be the worst idea for fantasy managers who can spare a move. Bilal Coulibaly (43%), Bub Carrington (5%), and Kyshawn George (3%) should have added value after the trade deadline, and that also goes for Sarr (48%) once he’s healthy enough to play. We’ll see if Washington moves a veteran like Valanciunas, Kyle Kuzma, or Malcolm Brogdon before the deadline. If not, how will those players’ minutes be handled for the rest of the season?

SG/SF Bogdan Bogdanovic, Atlanta Hawks

Bogdanovic has missed Atlanta’s last four games and will be away from the team for Monday’s game in Detroit. With Jalen Johnson (shoulder) done for the year, De’Andre Hunter (44%) is worth rostering, even with his limited production outside points and 3-pointers. Rookie Zaccharie Risacher (26%) has been a top 100 player over the last week, but understandably, many fantasy managers aren’t buying in just yet. Vit Krejci (11%) has been a reserve the previous two games after a run of 12 straight starts that began on January 4, and he’s also been challenging to trust in most fantasy leagues.

In addition to the injuries, the Hawks are worth watching this week due to questions regarding Bogdanovic’s and Clint Capela’s futures ahead of the February 6 trade deadline. Capela, who has an expiring contract, has recently come off the bench, while Jake Fischer reported last week that the Hawks have also been exploring the market for Bogdanovic. Depending on the return, players like Krejci, Larry Nance Jr. (3%), and Garrison Mathews (1%) may have streaming value toward the end of Week 15.