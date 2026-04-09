Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Jalen Duren among the biggest surprises in fantasy basketball

Finding value in fantasy drafts is essential to win a league title. While some of the most valuable players in fantasy basketball will be more productive in their expected roles, others will take full advantage of new opportunities.

Whether that’s through a change in scenery or injuries to other players, those who exceed expectations are capable of delivering fantasy managers a league title. Below are some of the biggest surprises in fantasy basketball this season.

Cooper Flagg, Kon Knueppel lead the way among top fantasy rookies Unsurprisingly, the two favorites to win the actual Rookie of the Year award have been among the best rookies in fantasy basketball.

G/F Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Atlanta Hawks

Coming off of a 2024-25 season in which he was one of the NBA’s best reserves, Alexander-Walker appeared likely to take on a similar role after his move from Minnesota to Atlanta. Then, Trae Young suffered a knee injury during the Hawks’ fifth game of the season, and Alexander-Walker has been a fixture in the starting lineup ever since. For the season, he’s averaged 20.9 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.3 steals, 0.5 blocks and 3.2 three-pointers per game while shooting 45.8 percent from the field and 90.2 percent from the foul line.

Alexander-Walker began the season with a Yahoo! ADP well outside of the first 100 picks; he’ll end it as a player providing third-round value in eight- and nine-cat formats. And from a non-fantasy standpoint, he’s the betting favorite to win Most Improved Player honors.

C Jalen Duren, Detroit Pistons

Despite his scoring and rebounding averages taking a hit last season in comparison to his 2023-24 numbers, Duren was expected to provide consistent fantasy value in the middle for the Pistons this season. However, few may have expected the leap that the fourth-year center made as a scorer. Earning his first All-Star Game appearance, Duren has averaged a career-best 19.5 points per game on 64.9 percent shooting from the field and 74.4 percent shooting from the foul line. Add in the rebounding prowess, and Duren has provided reliable top-50 fantasy value.

F OG Anunoby, New York Knicks

There was a sense that first-year head coach Mike Brown’s offensive approach would benefit the Knicks’ wings, as it put the ball in their hands more often. And Anunoby made the most of his opportunities. In 65 games, he has averaged 17.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.6 steals, 0.7 blocks and 2.4 three-pointers, shooting 48.6 percent from the field and 82.6 percent from the foul line. Beginning the season with a Yahoo! ADP outside of the top-60, Anunoby has been ranked comfortably within the top-50 for most of this season.

C Donovan Clingan, Portland Trail Blazers

Entering the season with a Yahoo! ADP in the eighties, Clingan has provided top-50 fantasy value in his second NBA season. In 75 games, the 7-foot-2 center has averaged 12.0 points, 11.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.6 steals, 1.7 blocks and 1.1 three-pointers, shooting 52.0 percent from the field and 67.5 percent from the foul line.

Emerging as one of the best centers to roster for those willing to punt free-throw percentage, Clingan’s willingness to attempt shots from the perimeter is worth watching. After attempting 49 three-pointers as a rookie, he’s made 80 this season, shooting 33.8 percent. That isn’t an elite percentage, but Clingan has the potential to make the three-pointer a reliable aspect of his game as he continues to develop.

G Ryan Rollins, Milwaukee Bucks

While Damian Lillard’s Achilles tendon rupture and subsequent departure from Milwaukee opened the door for Rollins to compete for minutes this season, few fantasy managers expected him to be as valuable as he would become. A starter in 67 of the 74 games he has appeared in, Rollins has averaged 17.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.5 steals and 2.5 three-pointers while shooting 47.2 percent from the field and 79.6 percent from the foul line.

To receive top-50 production from a player likely added off the waiver wire during a solid opening month of the season is the kind of transaction that can win fantasy managers a league title.

C Neemias Queta, Boston Celtics

Even with Queta’s solid showing for Portugal at EuroBasket just before the start of this season, some questioned if he could separate himself from the competition for the starting center job in Boston. The 7-footer did so, starting 73 of the 74 games that he’s appeared in.

Queta heads into the postseason with career-best averages in points (10.3), rebounds (8.3), assists (1.6), steals (0.8) and blocks (1.3) while shooting 65.1 percent from the field and 69.9 percent from the foul line. Entering the season with a Yahoo! ADP well outside of the first 100 picks, Queta has provided reliable top-100 value in his first NBA season as a starter.

G Collin Gillespie, Phoenix Suns

Gillespie’s fantasy value took a hit during the latter stages of this season thanks to a shooting slump, but that does not erase the work done to earn a consistent role in Phoenix. A starter in 57 of his 79 games, the third-year guard has averaged 12.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 2.9 three-pointers, shooting 41.9 percent from the field and 87.4 percent from the foul line. “Villain Jr.” carved out a consistent role for himself, and the timing could not be better, as Gillespie will be an unrestricted free agent this summer.

F Saddiq Bey, New Orleans Pelicans

Sent to New Orleans as part of a three-team deal headlined by CJ McCollum, Bey has enjoyed a career year after missing the entire 2024-25 campaign rehabbing from a torn ACL. In 72 games, starting 64, he has averaged 17.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.9 steals and 2.1 three-pointers while shooting 45.1 percent from the field and 84.1 percent from the foul line.

Bey took advantage of opportunities that came about due to injury to other Pelicans rotation players, locking down a spot in the starting lineup. As a result, a player who was not on the radar of most fantasy managers will end the season providing top-100 value.

Honorable Mention (they were good before the injuries hit)

F Michael Porter Jr., Brooklyn Nets

While the expectation of many was that Porter’s numbers would receive a boost in Brooklyn, few expected him to be close to a top-25 player before his season came to a premature end in mid-March. Fantasy managers in most leagues could not benefit during their playoff rounds, but that doesn’t erase the fact that Porter averaged career-highs in points, rebounds, assists and three-pointers.

G Keyonte George, Utah Jazz

There were questions heading into the season about whether George was the right point guard to lead the Jazz into the future. Not anymore. In 54 games, he averaged career-highs in points, assists and steals, and his field-goal percentage jumped from 39.1 percent in 2024-25 to 45.6 percent this season. It will be interesting to see how George’s fantasy value will be affected by Utah’s improved rotation in 2026-27.

C Alex Sarr, Washington Wizards

While Sarr finished fourth in Rookie of the Year voting last season, the production did not pick up until after the All-Star break. He made notable strides in Year 2, with his averages in points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks all improving. Sarr’s improved strength allowed him to spend more time in the paint, which helped increase his impact on both ends of the floor, and his fantasy value increased as well.