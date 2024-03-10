Fantasy Basketball Week 20 Schedule Breakdown

For many fantasy leagues, Week 20 is the final week before the playoffs begin. Some managers are fighting for seeding, while others still have work to do to simply qualify.

Week 20 is troublesome for managers relying on Lakers and Timberwolves players for high-level production, as those teams will only play two games. And there are some injury concerns among those who play four games, most notably San Antonio (Victor Wembanyama) and Phoenix (Devin Booker).

Let’s look at the Week 20 schedule breakdown and some of its key storylines.

Week 20 Games Played

4 Games: BOS, CHA, CHI, DAL, DEN, DET, LAC, PHO, POR, SAS, TOR, WAS

3 Games: ATL, BKN, CLE, GSW, HOU, IND, MEM, MIA, MIL, NOR, NYK, OKC, ORL, PHI, SAC, UTA

2 Games: LAL, MIN

Week 20 Storylines

- How many games will fantasy managers get out of LeBron James?

Having dealt with left ankle peroneal tendinopathy since before the All-Star break, James experienced a flare-up during the fourth quarter of Wednesday’s loss to the Kings. He was held out of Friday’s win over Milwaukee, and his status for Sunday’s game against the Timberwolves was undecided at publishing. The Lakers play two games in Week 20, with the first scheduled for Wednesday night in Sacramento.

While the schedule split could benefit James and the Lakers, the same can’t be said for fantasy managers. Spencer Dinwiddie started on Friday and had the game-saving blocked shot, but is he productive enough to merit being rostered during a two-game week? That’s the question fantasy managers whose lineups for the week lock on Monday will have to grapple with.

- Does Minnesota’s two-game week change anything for Naz Reid?

Karl-Anthony Towns has missed Minnesota’s last two games with a torn meniscus and will not be back in time to impact fantasy basketball this season. Reid, who was already rostered in most standard leagues, has been one of the beneficiaries, most recently going off for 34 points (with five rebounds, two assists, one steal, two blocks, and seven 3-pointers) in Friday’s overtime loss to Cleveland. Given the minutes and production, he’s someone fantasy managers should feel comfortable committing to despite Minnesota’s light schedule. But what about Kyle Anderson, who has been inserted into the starting lineup? He probably would not be in leagues that lock lineups on Monday, but he’ll still have value in daily leagues.

- Who steps in to fill the void left by Stephen Curry?

Curry injured his ankle during Thursday’s loss to Chicago and is expected to miss multiple games. The good news is that there’s optimism he won’t be sidelined for too long, but this is a severe blow to a team fighting to crack the top-6 in the West. How Curry’s minutes are distributed in his absence is the prominent question fantasy managers are seeking answers to, and Saturday’s game against San Antonio will provide the first clues.

Having Klay Thompson and Chris Paul on the bench certainly helps; if the former is moved back into the starting lineup, does Steve Kerr have enough faith in Brandin Podziemski to have him run the show in that scenario? Having a supplementary playmaker in Draymond Green on the floor certainly helps, and Podziemski’s fantasy value could be boosted.

- How many games will managers get out of Victor Wembanyama?

The Spurs phenom sprained his ankle during San Antonio’s loss in Houston on Tuesday, preventing him from traveling for the Spurs’ two-game northern California road trip. San Antonio plays four games during Week 21, beginning with a home rematch against the Warriors on Monday. However, that’s the first game of a back-to-back, as Houston visits on Tuesday. It’s tough to envision Wembanyama playing both games if cleared to play on Monday, so managers are likely looking at a three-game week.

After Tuesday, San Antonio’s next game is on Friday against the Nuggets and Nikola Jokic. Zach Collins will continue to have value, especially considering the restrictions placed on Wembanyama following his previous ankle injury. Also, while Malaki Branham isn’t a center, he’s someone to be mindful of during the “silly season.”

- Are there any injury management concerns for Boston?

Not only do the Celtics play four games during Week 20, but Monday’s game in Portland will be the first of five the team will play over eight days. That run ends with another back-to-back, with Boston visiting Washington on March 17 and hosting Detroit the next night. Al Horford is the most obvious player to consider regarding back-to-backs, as he has yet to play both ends of one this season. Kristaps Porzingis, who hasn’t played both ends of a back-to-back since January 5-6, faces a similar question regarding his potential availability.

Also, Jayson Tatum (ankle) and Jaylen Brown (pelvis) showed up on the injury report ahead of Saturday’s game against the Suns. Four of Boston’s five games during this eight-day run will be against teams with no hope of reaching the postseason, with Phoenix (Thursday at home) being the exception. This could impact how Joe Mazzulla handles his rotation, and the chances of someone chasing down Boston for the top seed in the East are incredibly slim.

- How many games will managers get out of Jalen Johnson?

The Hawks forward, one of the NBA’s most improved players this season, missed Friday’s win over Memphis with a sprained ankle. Atlanta ends its Week 19 slate with a home game against the Pelicans on Sunday before playing three games in Week 20. The good news is their first game of Week 20 isn’t until Wednesday in Portland; hopefully, that’s enough time to get Johnson back onto the court. Also of note is the end of Week 20 for Atlanta, which will visit the Clippers on Sunday (March 17) and the Lakers the following night. Onyeka Okongwu (toe) is due to be re-evaluated toward the end of Week 20, so fantasy managers should have a better idea of how much he can help them in the fantasy playoffs.

- Isaac Okoro, Dean Wade, and Georges Niang could all be in play during Week 20

Cleveland is currently down three starters: Donovan Mitchell (knee), Max Strus (knee), and Evan Mobley (ankle). While Mitchell is due to be re-evaluated this weekend, Strus has an undetermined timeline, and Mobley is due to be checked out sometime during Week 20. Okoro has been a fixture in the starting lineup since Mitchell went down, while Niang and Wade have taken on expanded roles over the past week. Cleveland plays three games during Week 20, beginning with the Suns on Monday. That game is the second of a back-to-back, as Cleveland hosts Brooklyn the day prior.

Light Game Days

None

Week 20 Back-to-backs

Sunday (Week 19)-Monday: CLE

Monday-Tuesday: BOS, SAS

Tuesday-Wednesday: IND, MEM, SAC

Wednesday-Thursday: CHI, DAL, POR

Thursday-Friday: LAC, PHO

Friday-Saturday: CHA, NOR, UTA

Saturday-Sunday: BKN, WAS

Sunday-Monday (Week 21): ATL, BOS