Pistons vs Magic NBA Playoff Game 4 Predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for April 27
The Orlando Magic won Game 3, 113-105, and are up 2-1 in the first round series over the Detroit Pistons. The Pistons have a chance to tie up the series 2-2 and go back to Detroit for Game 5, while the Magic can go up 3-1 with another home win Monday night.
What’s at stake for Orlando if they win Game 4 and go up 3-1? Well, only six No. 8 seeds have won their first round matchups versus a No. 1 and two of them went on to make the NBA Finals. The Orlando Magic have a chance to become the seventh team to win their first round as a No. 8 seed.
Orlando shot 45% from three to Detroit’s 34% in Game 3 and edged out the Pistons in free throws attempted, 33-24. When Cade Cunningham has been on the floor during the series, the Pistons are +7 compared to -11 when he’s off the court. Cunningham has led Detroit in scoring with 31.0 PPG this series, while Paolo Banchero has led the way for Orlando at 22.0 PPG.
Lets take a closer look at tonight’s matchup and take into consideration lineups, injuries, and other factors affecting the line and total.
We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds courtesy of DraftKings recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.
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Game Details and How to Watch Live: Magic vs. Pistons
- Date: Monday, April 27, 2026
- Time: 8:10 PM EST
- Site: Kia Center
- City: Orlando, FL
- Network/Streaming: NBC / Peacock
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Game Odds: Magic vs. Pistons
The latest odds as of Monday courtesy of DraftKings:
- Moneyline: Detroit Pistons (-148), Orlando Magic (+124)
- Spread: Pistons -3.5
- Total: 214.5 points
This game opened Pistons -2.5 with the Total set at 212.5.
Be sure to check out DraftKings for all the latest game odds & player props for every matchup this week on the NBA schedule!
Expected Starting Lineups: Magic vs. Pistons
Orlando Magic
- PG Jalen Suggs
- SG Desmond Bane
- SF Franz Wagner
- PF Paolo Banchero
- C Wendell Carter Jr.
Detroit Pistons
- PG Cade Cunningham
- SG Duncan Robinson
- SF Ausar Thompson
- PF Tobias Harris
- C Jalen Duren
Injury Report: Pistons vs. Magic
Orlando Magic
- Jonathan Issac (knee) is listed as DOUBTFUL for Game 4
Detroit Pistons
- Kevin Huerter (hip) is listed as QUESTIONABLE for Game 4
Important stats, trends and insights: Pistons vs. Magic
- Detroit is 45-40 ATS
- Detroit is 13-19 ATS as a road favorite
- Detroit is 17-15 to the Under as a road favorite
- Detroit is 22-20 to the Under as the road team
- Detroit is 45-39-1 to the Under
- Orlando is 8-4 ATS as a home underdog
- Orlando is 6-6 to the Under as a home underdog
- Orlando is 41-46 ATS and 21-21 ATS as the home team
- Orlando is 46-41 to the Over and 23-19 to the Over as the home team
Rotoworld Best Bet
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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.
Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.
Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Monday’s Magic and Pistons’ game:
- Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Pistons’ Moneyline
- Spread: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Pistons +2.5 ATS
- Total: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total UNDER 214.5
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