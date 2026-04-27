Pistons vs Magic NBA Playoff Game 4 Predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for April 27

The Orlando Magic won Game 3, 113-105, and are up 2-1 in the first round series over the Detroit Pistons. The Pistons have a chance to tie up the series 2-2 and go back to Detroit for Game 5, while the Magic can go up 3-1 with another home win Monday night.

What’s at stake for Orlando if they win Game 4 and go up 3-1? Well, only six No. 8 seeds have won their first round matchups versus a No. 1 and two of them went on to make the NBA Finals. The Orlando Magic have a chance to become the seventh team to win their first round as a No. 8 seed.

Orlando shot 45% from three to Detroit’s 34% in Game 3 and edged out the Pistons in free throws attempted, 33-24. When Cade Cunningham has been on the floor during the series, the Pistons are +7 compared to -11 when he’s off the court. Cunningham has led Detroit in scoring with 31.0 PPG this series, while Paolo Banchero has led the way for Orlando at 22.0 PPG.

Lets take a closer look at tonight’s matchup and take into consideration lineups, injuries, and other factors affecting the line and total.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds courtesy of DraftKings recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

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Game Details and How to Watch Live: Magic vs. Pistons

Date: Monday, April 27, 2026

Monday, April 27, 2026 Time: 8:10 PM EST

8:10 PM EST Site: Kia Center

Kia Center City: Orlando, FL

Orlando, FL Network/Streaming: NBC / Peacock

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Game Odds: Magic vs. Pistons

The latest odds as of Monday courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: Detroit Pistons (-148), Orlando Magic (+124)

Detroit Pistons (-148), Orlando Magic (+124) Spread: Pistons -3.5

Pistons -3.5 Total: 214.5 points

This game opened Pistons -2.5 with the Total set at 212.5.

Be sure to check out DraftKings for all the latest game odds & player props for every matchup this week on the NBA schedule!

Expected Starting Lineups: Magic vs. Pistons

Orlando Magic

PG Jalen Suggs

SG Desmond Bane

SF Franz Wagner

PF Paolo Banchero

C Wendell Carter Jr.

Detroit Pistons

PG Cade Cunningham

SG Duncan Robinson

SF Ausar Thompson

PF Tobias Harris

C Jalen Duren

Injury Report: Pistons vs. Magic

Orlando Magic

Jonathan Issac (knee) is listed as DOUBTFUL for Game 4

Detroit Pistons

Kevin Huerter (hip) is listed as QUESTIONABLE for Game 4

Important stats, trends and insights: Pistons vs. Magic

Detroit is 45-40 ATS

Detroit is 13-19 ATS as a road favorite

Detroit is 17-15 to the Under as a road favorite

Detroit is 22-20 to the Under as the road team

Detroit is 45-39-1 to the Under

Orlando is 8-4 ATS as a home underdog

Orlando is 6-6 to the Under as a home underdog

Orlando is 41-46 ATS and 21-21 ATS as the home team

Orlando is 46-41 to the Over and 23-19 to the Over as the home team

Rotoworld Best Bet

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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Monday’s Magic and Pistons’ game:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Pistons’ Moneyline

Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Pistons’ Moneyline Spread: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Pistons +2.5 ATS

Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Pistons +2.5 ATS Total: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total UNDER 214.5

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for every game on today’s calendar!

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