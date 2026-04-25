Knicks vs Hawks NBA Playoffs Game 4 Predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for April 25

The Atlanta Hawks are up 2-1 in the series after a 109-108 win in Game 3 at home. The Hawks have won two straight games by one point each after the Knicks 11-point Game 1 win.

Both teams have shot nearly identical with 46 and 46% from the field and 35 to 36% from three through three games. Despite the Knicks having the sixth and seventh net rated offense and defense in the postseason to Atlanta’s 10th and 11th ranked units, New York is trailing in the series. CJ McCollum has scored at least 23 points in all three games as one of the stars in this series, while scored 26 or more in all three for the Knicks.

Lets take a closer look at tonight’s matchup and take into consideration lineups, injuries, and other factors affecting the line and total.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds courtesy of DraftKings recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

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Game Details and How to Watch Live: Hawks vs. Knicks

Date: Saturday, April 25, 2026

Saturday, April 25, 2026 Time: 6 PM EST

6 PM EST Site: State Farm Arena

State Farm Arena City: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA Network/Streaming: NBC / Peacock

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Game Odds: Hawks vs. Knicks

The latest odds as of Saturday courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: Atlanta Hawks (+110), New York Knicks (-130)

Atlanta Hawks (+110), New York Knicks (-130) Spread: Knicks -2.5

Knicks -2.5 Total: 214.5 points

This game opened Knicks -1.5 with the Total set at 214.5.

Be sure to check out DraftKings for all the latest game odds & player props for every matchup this week on the NBA schedule!

Expected Starting Lineups: Hawks vs. Knicks

Atlanta Hawks

PG CJ McCollum

SG Nickeil Walker-Alexander

SF Dyson Daniels

PF Jalen Johnson

C Onyeka Okoungwu

New York Knicks

PG Jalen Brunson

SG Josh Hart

SF Mikal Bridges

PF OG Anunoby

C Karl-Anthony Towns

Injury Report: Hawks vs. Knicks

New York Knicks

None

Atlanta Hawks

None

Important stats, trends and insights: Hawks vs. Knicks

Atlanta is 46-39 ATS this season and 22-20 ATS as the home team

Atlanta is 43-42 to the Over

New York is an NBA-worst 17-27 ATS as the road team

New York is 45-41 ATS this season

New York is 46-40 to the Under and 24-18 to the Under as the road team

Rotoworld Best Bet

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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for tonight’s Hawks and Knicks’ game:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Knicks’ Moneyline

Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Knicks’ Moneyline Spread: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Knicks -2.5 ATS

Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Knicks -2.5 ATS Total: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total OVER 214.5

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for every game on today’s calendar!

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NBA Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

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