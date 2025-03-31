Fantasy Basketball Week 22 Key Injuries

Welcome to championship week for those still competing in Yahoo! public and default leagues. A season of navigating the waiver wire and making shrewd trades comes down to seven days, with 22 of the league’s 30 teams having four-game schedules. And there are some key injury situations to deal with before the week begins, most notably the sprained ankle Kevin Durant suffered during Sunday’s loss to the Rockets.

SF/PF Kevin Durant, Phoenix Suns

Durant sprained his ankle during the third quarter of Sunday’s blowout loss and did not return. He’ll undergo an MRI on Monday and will not travel with the team as the Suns begin a three-game road trip in Milwaukee on Tuesday. That’s followed by games against the Celtics (Friday) and Knicks (Sunday). One question to consider is whether or not Bradley Beal will be able to return from his hamstring injury during Week 22. If so, that would address who steps in as Durant’s replacement in the starting lineup. If not, Royce O’Neale (13 percent rostered, Yahoo!) and Grayson Allen (11 percent) are potential replacements. O’Neale offers a slightly higher fantasy ceiling, if only because he’s the superior rebounder.

PG/SG Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons

Cunningham has missed Detroit’s last four games with a calf injury, most recently sitting out Sunday’s loss to the Timberwolves. Dennis Schroder (39 percent) has been the replacement, providing 12th-round value in nine-cat formats over the past week. Cunningham’s absence has also resulted in rotation minutes for Marcus Sasser (four percent), whose productivity has swung wildly based on the competition. After scoring 47 points against the Pelicans and Spurs, Sasser scored seven on 2-of-12 shooting against the Cavaliers and Timberwolves. Schroder and Malik Beasley (39 percent) would be the players to target if Cunningham continues to miss time, but the Pistons won’t play their first Week 22 game until Wednesday.

PG Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks

Brunson provided an update before Sunday’s win over the Trail Blazers, saying he has been cleared to resume basketball activities. While he did not say what that entails, the All-Star point guard continues progressing in his recovery. With Miles McBride (groin) and Cameron Payne (ankle) considered day-to-day, the Knicks have relied on Delon Wright (one percent) and Tyler Kolek (one percent) to fill the void. While Wright has been the starter, Kolek has tallied 32 assists and two turnovers over the last five games. Neither Wright nor Kolek is a must-add, but the Knicks will play four games during Week 22.

SG/SF Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics

Due to a knee injury, Brown is questionable for Monday’s game against the Grizzlies. This situation is pretty straightforward. Al Horford (30 percent) will be the likely replacement in the starting lineup, which raises his fantasy ceiling. A starter missing time also boosts the fantasy value of Payton Pritchard (50 percent), but he’s already rostered in most standard leagues. The Celtics do not have a back-to-back during Week 22, but the team is also in a situation where it essentially knows its seed in the upcoming playoffs. Therefore, Brown’s knee may not be the only issue that impacts the availability of Boston’s most reliable fantasy options.

SF/PF Cameron Johnson, Brooklyn Nets

Johnson has been ruled out for Monday’s game in Dallas with a lower back contusion, the first of three games the Nets play during Week 22. Jalen Wilson (one percent) is a potential replacement in the starting lineup, but he has not done enough to merit being rostered in most leagues. However, with the Nets looking to improve their draft lottery odds, there may be more starts in Wilson’s future. Tyrese Martin (two percent), who’s stepped in when D’Angelo Russell has missed time, is another possibility moving forward. There’s no need to consider adding Dariq Whitehead (zero percent), but this may be a good time for the Nets to see what they have in the 2023 first-round pick, given how little NBA basketball he’s played due to injury.

C Walker Kessler, Utah Jazz

With John Collins and Lauri Markkanen already out, Kessler has also been ruled out for Monday’s game against Charlotte. This will be the second straight game he’s missed due to an illness, with “return to competition conditioning” being the reason for Monday’s absence. Oscar Tshiebwe (zero percent) replaced Kessler in the lineup the last time out and can provide value in the rebounding category. However, Kyle Filipowski (31 percent) remains the Jazz frontcourt player who should be targeted in fantasy leagues. Utah plays four games with no back-to-backs during Week 22, but that doesn’t mean Kessler will be available for the three remaining contests.

C Daniel Gafford and C Dereck Lively II, Dallas Mavericks

At long last, the Mavericks’ frontcourt rotation is expected to be whole at some point during Week 22. Gafford (knee) is probable for Monday’s game against the Nets, while Lively (ankle) is considered questionable. With Anthony Davis also considered probable, there’s a chance Dallas will have its top three interior options available on Monday. Kai Jones (14 percent) has been a solid replacement when he’s been healthy, but his time as a streamable fantasy option may come to an end. Dallas’ four-game Week 22 ends with a Friday/Saturday back-to-back, so Jones may have another opportunity as a streamer. Also of note in Dallas is that Brandon Williams (12 percent) has hit his 50-game max as a two-way contract player, so don’t hold onto him for Week 22.

SF/PF Tobias Harris, Detroit Pistons

Harris was cleared to play in Sunday’s loss to the Timberwolves, but a lingering Achilles issue led to him being scratched just before tipoff. That was the second game he’s missed, resulting in Malik Beasley (39 percent) making two starts. Beasley has been productive enough to be rostered regardless of Harris’ availability. As noted above, the Pistons won’t play their first Week 22 games until Wednesday in Oklahoma City, so that may be enough time to get Harris back to full strength.

SF/PF Andrew Wiggins, Miami Heat

Wiggins has been ruled out for Monday’s game in Washington, the second game he has missed with a hamstring injury. With Duncan Robinson (back) also missing time, the Heat called on Alec Burks (one percent) and Pelle Larsson (zero percent) to fill the resulting voids in the starting lineup. While neither qualifies as a “safe” streaming option, Burks is better for deep-league managers seeking a higher floor. Also, Kel’el Ware is rostered in 55 percent of Yahoo! leagues, which is a bit low, given his importance to the Heat. Wiggins’ availability does not directly impact Ware, but he’s worth adding for managers needing a frontcourt player.

SF/PF Jonathan Kuminga, Golden State Warriors

Having returned from an extended absence on March 13, Kuminga injured his right ankle during Sunday’s win over the Spurs when he fell hard during the first half. Hopefully, this does not result in another extended absence for the Warriors forward. However, with Golden State’s four-game week including a back-to-back, Kuminga could be capped at three appearances if he’s available for Tuesday’s game in Memphis. Gui Santos (zero percent) started the second half of Sunday’s game, but Kuminga’s absence also preserves some of Moses Moody’s fantasy value, as does Gary Payton II’s absence due to a left thumb injury. Moody is rostered in 13 percent of Yahoo! leagues and has remained in the starting lineup since Stephen Curry’s return, with Draymond Green taking over as the starting center.

SF Khris Middleton and SG/SF Kyshawn George, Washington Wizards

Middleton (knee) and George (ankle) will remain out for Monday’s game against the Heat, the first of four games the Wizards play during Week 22. And with the schedule including a Wednesday/Thursday back-to-back, Middleton may get in two games at the most (Marcus Smart’s availability is also shaky due to the back-to-back). The good news is that there are young players worth targeting, beginning with Justin Champagnie (12 percent). He has provided top-100 value over the past week. AJ Johnson (two percent) has averaged nearly 33 minutes per game over the past week and is worth a look if Champagnie has already been claimed.

PF/C Noah Clowney and C Day’Ron Sharpe, Brooklyn Nets

This was supposed to be “prime time” for Clowney and Sharpe from a playing time standpoint, as the Nets are focused on the draft lottery. Unfortunately, at a minimum, both players are hurt and will miss Monday’s game in Dallas. Trendon Watford (four percent) would be the “safe” target, but Drew Timme (zero percent) recorded a double-double in his Nets (and NBA) debut on March 28 against the Clippers. He followed that up with a 19-point outing against the Wizards the following night.

PG Cole Anthony, Orlando Magic

Anthony has missed Orlando’s last six games after aggravating a left big toe injury and is questionable for Monday’s game against the Clippers. Cory Joseph (zero percent) has been his replacement in the starting lineup, but the veteran guard has offered little streaming value. Anthony Black (12 percent) is the superior option despite coming off the bench and has provided top-100 value in nine-cat formats over the past two weeks. Orlando plays all three of its Week 22 games in the first four days, so this would be a case of streaming Black through Thursday and then dropping him if Anthony continues to miss time.