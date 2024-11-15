Fantasy Basketball Week 5 Waiver Wired: What more does Tari Eason have to do?

With the Emirates NBA Cup underway, Week 5 will give fantasy managers a more evenly distributed schedule in the final whole week before Thanksgiving. No day will have more than eight games (Monday, Wednesday, and Friday), with Thursday (four games) being the lone “light” day. And with most teams playing three games during Week 5, that should not be as impactful when determining who’s worth adding and who should remain on the waiver. Let’s look at some top pickups, beginning with a Rockets reserve who has been a star in his role thus far.

Rankings credit: Basketball Monster

Priority Adds

1. Tari Eason

2. Luguentz Dort

3. Goga Bitadze

4. Jared McCain

5. Peyton Watson

6. Bub Carrington

7. Kevin Huerter

8. Yves Missi

9. Kris Dunn

10. Donovan Clingan

Tari Eason (43%), Houston Rockets

With Eason averaging just under 23 minutes per game, it’s understandable that some would be skeptical of his top-50 fantasy start. However, the averages (12.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.8 steals, 1.2 blocks, and 1.0 3-pointers) are sustainable and good enough to keep fantasy managers from taking too big of a hit due to his free-throw percentage (66.7%). Over the last week, Eason has played 26.2 minutes per game, an increase that has coincided with Jabari Smith Jr.'s minutes decreasing. Houston plays four games in Week 5, including a Friday/Saturday back-to-back against Portland.

Brandon Boston Jr. (39%), New Orleans Pelicans

As the Pelicans struggle with injuries, Boston remains a player who should be added if available. Over the last two weeks, he’s provided top 50 per-game value in 9-cat formats, averaging 14.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 1.6 steals, 0.4 blocks, and 1.4 3-pointers in 33.3 minutes. He’s taken care of the basketball (1.6 turnovers per game), minimizing the impact of a mini-slump (6-of-23 FGs over the last two games). Boston can be rostered until Dejounte Murray and CJ McCollum are healthy enough to play.

Jared McCain (33%), Philadelphia 76ers

When Tyrese Maxey went down with a hamstring injury, there did not appear to be a worthy fantasy add among the 76ers guards. Then, Jared McCain happened. The first-round pick out of Duke has been rolling recently, averaging 25.5 points, 2.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 0.8 steals, and 4.3 3-pointers in 32.5 minutes over the last week. Paul George and Caleb Martin are the only other 76ers with guard eligibility in Yahoo leagues providing top-150 value during this stretch. Philadelphia plays four games without a back-to-back in Week 5, so a Maxey return will knock McCain down a peg. However, he’s played well enough to remain a key figure in the rotation, even if he’s coming off the bench.

Goga Bitadze (33%), Orlando Magic

This one is pretty simple: Bitadze is worth having as long as starting center Wendell Carter Jr. (foot) remains sidelined. Goga has been a top 50 player over the last week, averaging 10.5 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.5 steals, and 1.5 blocks, shooting 79.2% from the field and 80.0% from the foul line. Generally speaking, Bitadze takes high-quality shots and focuses on being a star in his role. That’s a good recipe for a fantasy fill-in.

Luguentz Dort (31%), Oklahoma City Thunder

Dort continues to provide solid value, and the Chet Holmgren (hip) injury makes him an even more valuable player for the Thunder, especially defensively. He has provided 7th-round value over the last two weeks and continues to hover within the top 75 in season-long value. The slippage over the last week has been due to free-throw percentage (66.7%), but he’s still making 83.3% of his attempts for the season. At a minimum, Dort must be rostered in standard leagues until Isaiah Hartenstein returns from his hand injury.

Royce O’Neale (28%), Phoenix Suns

Phoenix began Week 4 without Kevin Durant (calf) and then lost Bradley Beal (calf). Those absences pushed O’Neale into the starting lineup for Wednesday’s game against the Kings, and it didn’t go too well. He shot 2-of-12 in the 127-104 defeat, finishing with five points, five rebounds, four assists, one steal, and one 3-pointer. It was not a good night, but fantasy managers should not use that as evidence to disregard O’Neale. The opportunities will be there as long as Phoenix is shorthanded on the wing, and he’s providing 7th-round value for the season.

Bub Carrington (26%), Washington Wizards

Carrington continues to hover around the top 100 in per-game value, and the steals production has much to do with it. He’s averaged two per game over the last two weeks while providing solid rebound (5.2) and assist (6.2) production. And if Carrington isn’t available, Kyshawn George (20%) would not be a bad “consolation prize,” even with the low field-goal percentage. The issue for both in the short term is the schedule, as Washington plays three games in Week 5 (Monday, Friday, and Sunday). But both will continue to figure prominently in the Wizards rotation, as the front office and coaching staff have been okay with giving their first-round picks as many minutes as possible.

Kevin Huerter (22%), Sacramento Kings

Huerter may be the fifth option within the Kings’ starting lineup when everyone is healthy, but there’s good value to be had here. He’s providing 8th-round value for the season despite shooting 57.1% from the foul line. Due to the lack of attempts (0.7 per game), the free-throw percentage has not been too impactful on Huerter’s value. What changed things for Week 5 were the injuries suffered by Malik Monk (ankle) and DeMar DeRozan (back). Even with the Kings only playing three games next week, those absences (DeRozan is doubtful for Friday) make Huerter a more important player within the Kings rotation. Also, feel free to seek out Keon Ellis (7%) in deep leagues.

Peyton Watson (20%), Denver Nuggets

Watson will be on this list as long as Aaron Gordon (calf) is sidelined, and he isn’t expected back until early December. Watson has been a 10th-round player over the last two weeks, averaging 11.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.3 steals, 1.2 blocks, and 1.3 3-pointers. The minutes have increased since Gordon’s injury, and the Nuggets still have not played their first game of Week 4 (that changes on Friday in New Orleans). Denver plays three games in Week 5, which isn’t great, but most teams only play three times next week. Adding Watson will be fine, especially with Denver’s lack of depth.

Donovan Clingan (19%), Portland Trail Blazers

With Deandre Ayton (finger) and Robert Williams III (injury management) sidelined, Clingan put on a show in Wednesday’s win over Minnesota. The lottery pick out of UConn finished with 17 points, 12 rebounds, one assist, and eight blocked shots in 31 minutes. Ayton is questionable for Friday, while Williams (20% rostered) will be back in the rotation. If both are available, there may not be much need to add Clingan immediately. However, Portland’s three-game Week 5 includes a Friday/Saturday back-to-back in Houston. “Cling Kong” will figure prominently in at least one of those games, if not both, and he’ll remain in the rotation even when Ayton and Williams are available.

Yves Missi (19%), New Orleans Pelicans

Missi, a first-round pick out of Baylor, began Week 4 with two straight double-doubles, producing 27 points, 21 rebounds, four assists, one steal, and one block in losses to the Nets and Thunder. He’s been a 7th-round player over the last two weeks, and it’s become clear that the starting center job is his until further notice. Could that change once all of New Orleans’ top players are healthy? Possibly, but given the team’s struggles with injuries, that may not be something for fantasy managers to lose sleep over anytime soon.

Kyle Filipowski (18%), Utah Jazz

Thursday’s game between the Jazz and Mavericks was the only one on the schedule, and Utah coach Will Hardy made an intriguing change. Filipowski replaced fellow rookie Cody Williams in the starting lineup, which paired him with Lauri Markkanen for the first time this season as starters. The second-round pick out of Duke played 30 minutes, finishing with 14 points, seven rebounds, two assists, one steal, and one 3-pointer. Also, Markkanen exited the two-point win during the fourth quarter with an apparent eye injury, so there may be questions regarding his availability ahead of Week 5. And even if Markkanen doesn’t miss time, Filipowski is ahead of Williams and is worth adding in deep leagues.

Kris Dunn (7%), Los Angeles Clippers

Clippers coach Tyronn Lue changed his starting lineup for the first time this season ahead of Wednesday’s loss to the Rockets, with Dunn replacing Terance Mann. In 31 minutes, the former lottery pick accounted for 11 points, four rebounds, eight assists, two steals, and one 3-pointer while committing just one turnover. Dunn’s season-long fantasy value hasn’t been great, and that performance on Wednesday wasn’t exactly groundbreaking. However, the assists and defensive value make him worthy of consideration in category leagues, especially when playing starters’ minutes.