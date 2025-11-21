Fantasy Basketball Weekend Must-Starts: Jaime Jaquez Jr. is Heating up

In head-to-head leagues, it all comes down to the weekend. You can have a comfortable lead in multiple categories or by a bunch of points, but if you don’t make the most of the weekend, you can walk out with a loss.

The Pistons, Warriors, Rockets, Pacers, Lakers, Grizzlies, Bucks, Timberwolves, Knicks, 76ers, Kings and Spurs only play once this weekend. In order to maximize your opportunities, avoid those teams if you’re deciding between a few options.

Absolute must-start: Jaime Jaquez Jr., Miami Heat

The Heat play faster than anyone else in the league, and with Tyler Herro (ankle) reportedly targeting Nov. 24 for his season debut, Jaquez’s time as a streamer may be coming to a close. However, this weekend should be a fine one. One of Miami’s games is against Chicago (3rd in pace), and the other is against the 76ers, which isn’t as favorable of a matchup. Nobody has played with more pace than the Heat this year, so even against good defenses, they’re still able to put up numbers.

Guards:

Ajay Mitchell, Oklahoma City Thunder

In November, both the Jazz and Trail Blazers rank inside the top five in most points allowed per game. Those are the two teams OKC takes on this weekend. It’s often difficult to know who is going to shine for the Thunder, but Mitchell has been consistent this year. Against two teams that sit below .500, including a rematch against the only team that has beaten OKC this year, it wouldn’t be shocking if the Thunder were on the right side of more lopsided affairs, which shouldn’t take away from Mitchell’s minutes.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Atlanta Hawks

NAW should be rostered for the rest of the season, but the boost from Trae Young being out has inflated his numbers. Matchups with the Pelicans and Hornets this weekend should help with that as well. Neither team has defended well this month, specifically from beyond the arc. NAW is somehow still available in more than half of Yahoo! leagues. Again, this weekend should be good, but this is also a plea to make sure he’s rostered in your league.

Max Christie, Dallas Mavericks

Both the Pelicans and Grizzlies have struggled to defend the three-point line in November, which is great news for Christie, who has played well as a starter in Dallas for most of the year. Christie leads the Mavs in three-pointers per game this year and is shooting a scorching-hot 46.1 percent from deep. This could also be a good opportunity for Klay Thompson to get on track.

Forwards:

Matas Buzelis, Chicago Bulls

Chicago has two games this weekend, with home games against the Heat and Wizards, the two teams that allow the most rebounds in the league. The Bulls are third in the league in pace, while the Heat are first and the Wizards are sixth. These should be some fast-paced, high-scoring affairs, which should lead to some gaudy numbers. Buzelis hasn’t broken out the way many were expecting, but he has been productive and should be in for a nice weekend.

RJ Barrett, Toronto Raptors

Toronto’s two games this weekend are against the two worst defensive teams in the league: Brooklyn and Washington. The Raptors rely heavily on the starters, and Barrett is the most available member of their opening group in Yahoo! leagues. He likely isn’t sitting on the waiver wire, but ensure he’s in your lineup this weekend, specifically

Cameron Johnson, Denver Nuggets

It was a rough start to the year for Johnson, but his last two games have been encouraging. Now, he has games against the Rockets and Kings. Houston isn’t an easy matchup, but Sacramento has been going through quite the rough patch recently. Ride the hot-hand with Johnson and trust in Nikola Jokic’s ability to feed him good looks.

Centers:

Derik Queen, New Orleans Pelicans

Like most, I’m on board the Queen hype train. I wasn’t convinced he’d be this good this quickly, and I wasn’t convinced he’d fit next to Zion Williamson. However, the pairing has worked in a limited sample size. Now, New Orleans takes on the Mavericks and Hawks, two of the worst rebounding teams in the league. Expect Queen’s takeover to continue.

Neemias Queta, Boston Celtics

Boston takes on the Nets and Magic this weekend. Brooklyn has been one of the worst rebounding teams in the league this year, and both teams have struggled to defend the paint. Queta is still only rostered in 36 percent of Yahoo! leagues but should be a reliable option as the starting center for the rest of the year. However, this weekend should be an especially productive one.

Ryan Kalkbrenner, Charlotte Hornets

Kalkbrenner has been a productive starting center in his first season in the league, and this weekend, he’ll take on the Clippers and Hawks. LA has allowed the fifth-most second-chance points per game this year, and Kalkbrenner has been effective on the offensive glass. Atlanta allowed the third-most offensive rebounds per game, which makes both matchups ideal for Kalkbrenner. Matching up Ivica Zubac does concern me a bit, but the matchup with Atlanta should make up for it.