2023 12-man PPR Superflex Mock Draft and Analysis

We are less than seven days from Week 1 of the NFL season. Countless hours of research, mock drafts and scouring social media feeds are about to pay off as the final days of fantasy football draft season approach. Whether you’ve already completed your drafts or have them planned over the coming days, your strategy is ready to be put to the test. To help you along, we will be taking a look at a Superflex Mock Draft conducted by industry experts in our latest draft guide teaser.

Our 2023 Fantasy Football Draft Guide is packed with industry expert analysis, positional tiers, mock drafts, player profiles, rankings for multiple scoring formats, and so much more. The array of tools at your disposal will surely help you dominate your fantasy drafts this year, and our experts will continue to provide insight on crucial topics ahead of the season. If you’re looking for that additional edge on draft day, you’ve come to the right place.

Mock drafts are a great way to put your draft strategy to the test before you’re on the clock. Our own Lawrence Jackson Jr. put together a group of analysts for a 12-man Superflex PPR draft, and we will be zeroing in on the first three rounds. The top-tier quarterbacks fly off the board first, though the order of those drafted may surprise you. Who will prioritize skill position players before drafting their signal caller?

With all of that in mind, let’s get into it.

Round 1

1.01 Sam Holt, Fantasy Life - @SamanthaRHolt

Patrick Mahomes, QB

1.02 Lawrence Jackson Jr., NBC Sports - @LordDontLose

Lamar Jackson, QB

1.03 Troy King, Footballguys - @TkingMode

Josh Allen, QB

1.04 LaQuan Jones, NFL Network - @RealDealFantasy

Jalen Hurts, QB

1.05 Matt Harmon, Yahoo - @MattHarmon_BYB

Justin Jefferson, WR

1.06 Adam Ronis, The Messenger - @AdamRonis

Joe Burrow, QB

1.07 Dan Titus, Yahoo - @DanTitus

Ja’Marr Chase, WR

1.08 Bob Harris, Football Diehards - @footballdiehard

Cooper Kupp, WR

(Note: This draft was done prior to Kupp’s recent setback)

1.09 Scott Engel, The Game Day - @ScottTheKing

Justin Fields, QB

1.10 Jake Ciely, The Athletic - @allinkid

Christian McCaffrey, RB

1.11 Connor Rogers, NBC Sports - @ConnorJRogers

Justin Herbert, QB

1.12 Corey Parson, Free Agent - @TheFantasyExec

Austin Ekeler, RB

This first round went about how you’d expect it to with quarterbacks flying off the board. Most drafts in general won’t see Jackson come off the board as the second quarterback, but he’s my QB1 so I’m drafting him everywhere I can. In Superflex drafts like this, it gives drafters picking in the later part of the round to get value on other players. Harmon bites the bullet and gets Jefferson at five, while Engel secures the top running back off the board in McCaffrey.

Round 2

2.01. Parson - Trevor Lawrence, QB

2.02. Rogers - Nick Chubb, RB

2.03. Ciely - Deshaun Watson, QB

2.04. Engel - Saquon Barkley, RB

2.05. Harris - Tua Tagovailoa, QB

2.06. Titus - Tyreek Hill, WR

2.07. Ronis - Travis Kelce, TE

2.08. Harmon - Bijan Robinson, RB

2.09. Jones - Stefon Diggs, WR

2.10. King - A.J. Brown, WR

2.11. Jackson - Jaylen Waddle, WR

2.12. Holt - CeeDee Lamb, WR

A few more quarterbacks go off the board early in round two as after Lawrence, Watson and Tagovailoa you started to creep into “mid” territory. The value Rogers and Engel get on Barkley and Nick Chubb here is great! Speaking of value, while Titus skipped out on QB and RB, he paired Chase and now Hill together as easily the best receiver duo in this draft. A lot of the players you see going at the end of the second round here (Kelce, Robinson, Diggs and Lamb) are usually mid-to-late first round picks in non-Superflex drafts.

Round 3

3.01. Holt - Derrick Henry, RB

3.02. Jackson - Anthony Richardson, QB

3.03. King - Garrett Wilson, WR

3.04. Jones - Chris Olave, WR

3.05. Harmon - Daniel Jones, QB

3.06. Ronis - Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR

3.07. Titus - Aaron Rodgers, QB

3.08. Harris - Kirk Cousins, QB

3.09. Engel - Geno Smith, QB

3.10. Ciely - Davante Adams, WR

3.11. Rogers - Dak Prescott, QB

3.12. Parson - Jared Goff, QB

I did it, I had to do it. Richardson is my QB6 and I felt great about getting him here, there’s no way he would have made it back to me. I felt great being able to pair him with Lamar Jackson. Jones and Cousins go in this round as well, but for me personally I’d be willing to live without either. Ronis and Ciely grabbing St. Brown and Adams were probably the best two picks in this round. Whatever the case, quarterbacks came off the board heavy in this round L’s now they are becoming scarce.

