2025 Week 2 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF

Mark Andrews prepares to move on from a bitterly disappointing contest, David Njoku wonders if he has to move over for Harold Fannin, and Juwan Johnson tries to prove he belongs in the top 18.

Week 2 Tight Ends

1 Trey McBride ARI vs. CAR 2 Brock Bowers LV vs. LAC 3 Sam LaPorta DET vs. CHI 4 Travis Kelce KC vs. PHI 5 Tyler Warren IND vs. DEN 6 T.J. Hockenson MIN vs. ATL 7 Tucker Kraft GB vs. WAS 8 Mark Andrews BAL vs. CLE 9 Kyle Pitts ATL at MIN 10 David Njoku CLE at BAL 11 Jake Ferguson DAL vs. NYG 12 Harold Fannin Jr. CLE at BAL 13 Evan Engram DEN at IND 14 Brenton Strange JAC at CIN 15 Dalton Kincaid BUF at NYJ 16 Zach Ertz WAS at GB 17 Hunter Henry NE at MIA 18 Juwan Johnson NO vs. SF 19 Dallas Goedert PHI at KC 20 Jonnu Smith PIT vs. SEA 21 Chig Okonkwo TEN vs. LAR 22 Colston Loveland CHI at DET 23 Dalton Schultz HOU vs. TB 24 Pat Freiermuth PIT vs. SEA 25 Michael Mayer LV vs. LAC 26 Noah Fant CIN vs. JAC 27 Cade Otton TB at HOU 28 Ja’Tavion Sanders CAR at ARI 29 Mike Gesicki CIN vs. JAC 30 Mason Taylor NYJ vs. BUF 31 Noah Gray KC vs. PHI 32 Theo Johnson NYG at DAL 33 Tyler Conklin LAC at LV 34 Cole Kmet CHI at DET 35 Jake Tonges SF at NO 36 Tanner Conner MIA vs. NE 37 Tyler Higbee LAR at TEN 38 Luke Farrell SF at NO

TE Notes: Pete Carroll plays injury report games with the best of ‘em, but Brock Bowers (knee) should be out there against the Chargers for one of the week’s higher-totaled contests. After some puzzling first half usage in New England, Bowers was cut loose for the second. … Sam LaPorta’s nine Week 1 targets would have been his second most of 2024. We should expect major Lions adjustments as they head home to their dome after their Lambeau Field disaster, but LaPorta is a fine play back on the fast track. … Travis Kelce’s most notable play of Week 1 was separating Xavier Worthy’s shoulder. Not ideal. Worthy’s health is also why Kelce will be needed for more. Now, is he capable of providing that? It’s an open question. At least for now, we are still finding out in our TE1 spots. … Tucker Kraft is a classic Week 2 do-over candidate. Surely the Packers won’t dominate whistle-to-whistle again, this time against Jayden Daniels’ Commanders…. One game isn’t much to go on, but Colston Loveland’s Week 1 usage was poor enough to remove him from the mid-range TE2 mix.

Tyler Warren was a Week 1 usage monster. It wasn’t a surprise if you followed his nonstop training camp hype. It would be a surprise if it carried over in the same fashion against the Broncos, however. This is an entirely different challenge for Daniel Jones. It’s still clear Warren is a TE1 from the jump, and no matchup can knock him from the top 12. … As he was known to do early last season, Mark Andrews was a complete no-show against the Bills. Maybe he’s just a slow starter at his advanced age. Whatever the case, with Isaiah Likely (foot) yet to resume practicing, Andrews gets a badly-needed rankings mulligan. … So far, so good on Michael Penix Jr.’s pledge to actually get the ball to Kyle Pitts. Reasonable minds can doubt whether it will continue. At least for now, we can’t turn our backs on nine Week 1 targets. … Always injured, Dallas Goedert (knee) appears likely to miss Week 2. He can’t be counted on as a TE1 this week or going forward.

Evan Engram (calf) departed Week 1 but kept his helmet on. That’s the sign of a minor injury, and Engram was limited on Wednesday. He can be tentatively left in fantasy lineups. … Can David Njoku be left in fantasy lineups after Harold Fannin’s Week 1 outburst? It’s a fair question. It’s also one game, etc. We do know the Browns won’t be hurting for passing volume vs. a Ravens defense that barely took the field against the Bills. Njoku gets some TE1 benefit of the doubt while Fannin rockets to the TE1/2 borderline. … It’s the same old story for Dalton Kincaid. Even in pass-first Bills game script, he barely sees enough work to make TE1 returns a possibility. He’s on the outside looking in of the top 12 for the time being. … Juwan Johnson was spamming Week 1 targets. We have seen this movie before, but it is a new Saints coaching staff, maybe one that can actually consistently get Johnson the ball. … Jonnu Smith and Chig Okonkwo both showed enough in Week 1 to hang around the top 18.

Week 2 Kickers

1 Brandon Aubrey DAL vs. NYG 2 Cameron Dicker LAC at LV 3 Jake Bates DET vs. CHI 4 Harrison Butker KC vs. PHI 5 Wil Lutz DEN at IND 6 Cam Little JAC at CIN 7 Matt Prater BUF at NYJ 8 Tyler Loop BAL vs. CLE 9 Evan McPherson CIN vs. JAC 10 Brandon McManus GB vs. WAS 11 Chase McLaughlin TB at HOU 12 Matt Gay WAS at GB 13 Chris Boswell PIT vs. SEA 14 Jake Elliott PHI at KC 15 Ka’imi Fairbairn HOU vs. TB 16 Will Reichard MIN vs. ATL 17 Jason Myers SEA at PIT 18 Chad Ryland ARI vs. CAR 19 Daniel Carlson LV vs. LAC 20 Younghoe Koo ATL at MIN 21 Spencer Shrader IND vs. DEN 22 Joshua Karty LAR at TEN 23 Nick Folk NYJ vs. BUF 24 Cairo Santos CHI at DET 25 Eddy Pineiro SF at NO 26 Joey Slye TEN vs. LAR 27 Riley Patterson MIA vs. NE 28 Andy Borregales NE at MIA 29 Graham Gano NYG at DAL 30 Blake Grupe NO vs. SF 31 Ryan Fitzgerald CAR at ARI 32 Andre Szmyt CLE at BAL

Week 2 Defense/Special Teams