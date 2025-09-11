2025 Week 2 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF
Mark Andrews prepares to move on from a bitterly disappointing contest, David Njoku wonders if he has to move over for Harold Fannin, and Juwan Johnson tries to prove he belongs in the top 18.
Week 2 Tight Ends
|1
|Trey McBride
|ARI
|vs. CAR
|2
|Brock Bowers
|LV
|vs. LAC
|3
|Sam LaPorta
|DET
|vs. CHI
|4
|Travis Kelce
|KC
|vs. PHI
|5
|Tyler Warren
|IND
|vs. DEN
|6
|T.J. Hockenson
|MIN
|vs. ATL
|7
|Tucker Kraft
|GB
|vs. WAS
|8
|Mark Andrews
|BAL
|vs. CLE
|9
|Kyle Pitts
|ATL
|at MIN
|10
|David Njoku
|CLE
|at BAL
|11
|Jake Ferguson
|DAL
|vs. NYG
|12
|Harold Fannin Jr.
|CLE
|at BAL
|13
|Evan Engram
|DEN
|at IND
|14
|Brenton Strange
|JAC
|at CIN
|15
|Dalton Kincaid
|BUF
|at NYJ
|16
|Zach Ertz
|WAS
|at GB
|17
|Hunter Henry
|NE
|at MIA
|18
|Juwan Johnson
|NO
|vs. SF
|19
|Dallas Goedert
|PHI
|at KC
|20
|Jonnu Smith
|PIT
|vs. SEA
|21
|Chig Okonkwo
|TEN
|vs. LAR
|22
|Colston Loveland
|CHI
|at DET
|23
|Dalton Schultz
|HOU
|vs. TB
|24
|Pat Freiermuth
|PIT
|vs. SEA
|25
|Michael Mayer
|LV
|vs. LAC
|26
|Noah Fant
|CIN
|vs. JAC
|27
|Cade Otton
|TB
|at HOU
|28
|Ja’Tavion Sanders
|CAR
|at ARI
|29
|Mike Gesicki
|CIN
|vs. JAC
|30
|Mason Taylor
|NYJ
|vs. BUF
|31
|Noah Gray
|KC
|vs. PHI
|32
|Theo Johnson
|NYG
|at DAL
|33
|Tyler Conklin
|LAC
|at LV
|34
|Cole Kmet
|CHI
|at DET
|35
|Jake Tonges
|SF
|at NO
|36
|Tanner Conner
|MIA
|vs. NE
|37
|Tyler Higbee
|LAR
|at TEN
|38
|Luke Farrell
|SF
|at NO
TE Notes: Pete Carroll plays injury report games with the best of ‘em, but Brock Bowers (knee) should be out there against the Chargers for one of the week’s higher-totaled contests. After some puzzling first half usage in New England, Bowers was cut loose for the second. … Sam LaPorta’s nine Week 1 targets would have been his second most of 2024. We should expect major Lions adjustments as they head home to their dome after their Lambeau Field disaster, but LaPorta is a fine play back on the fast track. … Travis Kelce’s most notable play of Week 1 was separating Xavier Worthy’s shoulder. Not ideal. Worthy’s health is also why Kelce will be needed for more. Now, is he capable of providing that? It’s an open question. At least for now, we are still finding out in our TE1 spots. … Tucker Kraft is a classic Week 2 do-over candidate. Surely the Packers won’t dominate whistle-to-whistle again, this time against Jayden Daniels’ Commanders…. One game isn’t much to go on, but Colston Loveland’s Week 1 usage was poor enough to remove him from the mid-range TE2 mix.
Tyler Warren was a Week 1 usage monster. It wasn’t a surprise if you followed his nonstop training camp hype. It would be a surprise if it carried over in the same fashion against the Broncos, however. This is an entirely different challenge for Daniel Jones. It’s still clear Warren is a TE1 from the jump, and no matchup can knock him from the top 12. … As he was known to do early last season, Mark Andrews was a complete no-show against the Bills. Maybe he’s just a slow starter at his advanced age. Whatever the case, with Isaiah Likely (foot) yet to resume practicing, Andrews gets a badly-needed rankings mulligan. … So far, so good on Michael Penix Jr.’s pledge to actually get the ball to Kyle Pitts. Reasonable minds can doubt whether it will continue. At least for now, we can’t turn our backs on nine Week 1 targets. … Always injured, Dallas Goedert (knee) appears likely to miss Week 2. He can’t be counted on as a TE1 this week or going forward.
Evan Engram (calf) departed Week 1 but kept his helmet on. That’s the sign of a minor injury, and Engram was limited on Wednesday. He can be tentatively left in fantasy lineups. … Can David Njoku be left in fantasy lineups after Harold Fannin’s Week 1 outburst? It’s a fair question. It’s also one game, etc. We do know the Browns won’t be hurting for passing volume vs. a Ravens defense that barely took the field against the Bills. Njoku gets some TE1 benefit of the doubt while Fannin rockets to the TE1/2 borderline. … It’s the same old story for Dalton Kincaid. Even in pass-first Bills game script, he barely sees enough work to make TE1 returns a possibility. He’s on the outside looking in of the top 12 for the time being. … Juwan Johnson was spamming Week 1 targets. We have seen this movie before, but it is a new Saints coaching staff, maybe one that can actually consistently get Johnson the ball. … Jonnu Smith and Chig Okonkwo both showed enough in Week 1 to hang around the top 18.
Week 2 Kickers
|1
|Brandon Aubrey
|DAL
|vs. NYG
|2
|Cameron Dicker
|LAC
|at LV
|3
|Jake Bates
|DET
|vs. CHI
|4
|Harrison Butker
|KC
|vs. PHI
|5
|Wil Lutz
|DEN
|at IND
|6
|Cam Little
|JAC
|at CIN
|7
|Matt Prater
|BUF
|at NYJ
|8
|Tyler Loop
|BAL
|vs. CLE
|9
|Evan McPherson
|CIN
|vs. JAC
|10
|Brandon McManus
|GB
|vs. WAS
|11
|Chase McLaughlin
|TB
|at HOU
|12
|Matt Gay
|WAS
|at GB
|13
|Chris Boswell
|PIT
|vs. SEA
|14
|Jake Elliott
|PHI
|at KC
|15
|Ka’imi Fairbairn
|HOU
|vs. TB
|16
|Will Reichard
|MIN
|vs. ATL
|17
|Jason Myers
|SEA
|at PIT
|18
|Chad Ryland
|ARI
|vs. CAR
|19
|Daniel Carlson
|LV
|vs. LAC
|20
|Younghoe Koo
|ATL
|at MIN
|21
|Spencer Shrader
|IND
|vs. DEN
|22
|Joshua Karty
|LAR
|at TEN
|23
|Nick Folk
|NYJ
|vs. BUF
|24
|Cairo Santos
|CHI
|at DET
|25
|Eddy Pineiro
|SF
|at NO
|26
|Joey Slye
|TEN
|vs. LAR
|27
|Riley Patterson
|MIA
|vs. NE
|28
|Andy Borregales
|NE
|at MIA
|29
|Graham Gano
|NYG
|at DAL
|30
|Blake Grupe
|NO
|vs. SF
|31
|Ryan Fitzgerald
|CAR
|at ARI
|32
|Andre Szmyt
|CLE
|at BAL
Week 2 Defense/Special Teams
|1
|Baltimore Ravens
|vs. CLE
|2
|San Francisco 49ers
|at NO
|3
|Los Angeles Rams
|at TEN
|4
|Denver Broncos
|at IND
|5
|Arizona Cardinals
|vs. CAR
|6
|Detroit Lions
|vs. CHI
|7
|Minnesota Vikings
|vs. ATL
|8
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|vs. SEA
|9
|Buffalo Bills
|at NYJ
|10
|Seattle Seahawks
|at PIT
|11
|Dallas Cowboys
|vs. NYG
|12
|Houston Texans
|vs. TB
|13
|New England Patriots
|at MIA
|14
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|at HOU
|15
|Los Angeles Chargers
|at LV
|16
|Philadelphia Eagles
|at KC
|17
|Indianapolis Colts
|vs. DEN
|18
|Washington Commanders
|at GB
|19
|Kansas City Chiefs
|vs. PHI
|20
|Atlanta Falcons
|at MIN
|21
|Green Bay Packers
|vs. WAS
|22
|New York Giants
|at DAL
|23
|Chicago Bears
|at DET
|24
|Cleveland Browns
|at BAL
|25
|New Orleans Saints
|vs. SF
|26
|Miami Dolphins
|vs. NE
|27
|Las Vegas Raiders
|vs. LAC
|28
|Cincinnati Bengals
|vs. JAC
|29
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|at CIN
|30
|Tennessee Titans
|vs. LAR
|31
|Carolina Panthers
|at ARI
|32
|New York Jets
|vs. BUF