World Track and Field Championships 2025
2025 World Track and Field Championships: How to watch, schedule, preview
Houston Texans v Los Angeles Rams - NFL 2025
RotoPat's Week 2 Fantasy Football Rankings
New York Giants v Washington Commanders
2025 Week 2 Fantasy Football Rankings: WR

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
nbc_cycling_gannafinish_250911.jpg
Ganna impresses with ‘insane’ time trial finish
nbc_pft_kelceworthy_250911.jpg
Kelce makes ‘no excuses’ for collision with Worthy
nbc_pft_snfprev_250911.jpg
Penix vs. McCarthy matchup headlines SNF

2025 Week 2 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF

  
Published September 11, 2025 11:46 AM

Mark Andrews prepares to move on from a bitterly disappointing contest, David Njoku wonders if he has to move over for Harold Fannin, and Juwan Johnson tries to prove he belongs in the top 18.

Other positions: Quarterback | Running Back | Receiver

Week 2 Tight Ends

1Trey McBrideARIvs. CAR
2Brock BowersLVvs. LAC
3Sam LaPortaDETvs. CHI
4Travis KelceKCvs. PHI
5Tyler WarrenINDvs. DEN
6T.J. HockensonMINvs. ATL
7Tucker KraftGBvs. WAS
8Mark AndrewsBALvs. CLE
9Kyle Pitts ATLat MIN
10David NjokuCLEat BAL
11Jake FergusonDALvs. NYG
12Harold Fannin Jr.CLEat BAL
13Evan EngramDENat IND
14Brenton StrangeJACat CIN
15Dalton KincaidBUFat NYJ
16Zach ErtzWASat GB
17Hunter HenryNEat MIA
18Juwan JohnsonNOvs. SF
19Dallas GoedertPHIat KC
20Jonnu SmithPITvs. SEA
21Chig OkonkwoTENvs. LAR
22Colston LovelandCHIat DET
23Dalton SchultzHOUvs. TB
24Pat FreiermuthPITvs. SEA
25Michael MayerLVvs. LAC
26Noah FantCINvs. JAC
27Cade OttonTBat HOU
28Ja’Tavion SandersCARat ARI
29Mike GesickiCINvs. JAC
30Mason TaylorNYJvs. BUF
31Noah GrayKCvs. PHI
32Theo JohnsonNYGat DAL
33Tyler ConklinLACat LV
34Cole KmetCHIat DET
35Jake TongesSFat NO
36Tanner ConnerMIAvs. NE
37Tyler HigbeeLARat TEN
38Luke FarrellSFat NO

TE Notes: Pete Carroll plays injury report games with the best of ‘em, but Brock Bowers (knee) should be out there against the Chargers for one of the week’s higher-totaled contests. After some puzzling first half usage in New England, Bowers was cut loose for the second. … Sam LaPorta’s nine Week 1 targets would have been his second most of 2024. We should expect major Lions adjustments as they head home to their dome after their Lambeau Field disaster, but LaPorta is a fine play back on the fast track. … Travis Kelce’s most notable play of Week 1 was separating Xavier Worthy’s shoulder. Not ideal. Worthy’s health is also why Kelce will be needed for more. Now, is he capable of providing that? It’s an open question. At least for now, we are still finding out in our TE1 spots. … Tucker Kraft is a classic Week 2 do-over candidate. Surely the Packers won’t dominate whistle-to-whistle again, this time against Jayden Daniels’ Commanders…. One game isn’t much to go on, but Colston Loveland’s Week 1 usage was poor enough to remove him from the mid-range TE2 mix.

Tyler Warren was a Week 1 usage monster. It wasn’t a surprise if you followed his nonstop training camp hype. It would be a surprise if it carried over in the same fashion against the Broncos, however. This is an entirely different challenge for Daniel Jones. It’s still clear Warren is a TE1 from the jump, and no matchup can knock him from the top 12. … As he was known to do early last season, Mark Andrews was a complete no-show against the Bills. Maybe he’s just a slow starter at his advanced age. Whatever the case, with Isaiah Likely (foot) yet to resume practicing, Andrews gets a badly-needed rankings mulligan. … So far, so good on Michael Penix Jr.’s pledge to actually get the ball to Kyle Pitts. Reasonable minds can doubt whether it will continue. At least for now, we can’t turn our backs on nine Week 1 targets. … Always injured, Dallas Goedert (knee) appears likely to miss Week 2. He can’t be counted on as a TE1 this week or going forward.

Evan Engram (calf) departed Week 1 but kept his helmet on. That’s the sign of a minor injury, and Engram was limited on Wednesday. He can be tentatively left in fantasy lineups. … Can David Njoku be left in fantasy lineups after Harold Fannin’s Week 1 outburst? It’s a fair question. It’s also one game, etc. We do know the Browns won’t be hurting for passing volume vs. a Ravens defense that barely took the field against the Bills. Njoku gets some TE1 benefit of the doubt while Fannin rockets to the TE1/2 borderline. … It’s the same old story for Dalton Kincaid. Even in pass-first Bills game script, he barely sees enough work to make TE1 returns a possibility. He’s on the outside looking in of the top 12 for the time being. … Juwan Johnson was spamming Week 1 targets. We have seen this movie before, but it is a new Saints coaching staff, maybe one that can actually consistently get Johnson the ball. … Jonnu Smith and Chig Okonkwo both showed enough in Week 1 to hang around the top 18.

Week 2 Kickers

1Brandon AubreyDALvs. NYG
2Cameron DickerLACat LV
3Jake BatesDETvs. CHI
4Harrison ButkerKCvs. PHI
5Wil LutzDENat IND
6Cam LittleJACat CIN
7Matt PraterBUFat NYJ
8Tyler LoopBALvs. CLE
9Evan McPhersonCINvs. JAC
10Brandon McManusGBvs. WAS
11Chase McLaughlinTBat HOU
12Matt GayWASat GB
13Chris BoswellPITvs. SEA
14Jake ElliottPHIat KC
15Ka’imi FairbairnHOUvs. TB
16Will ReichardMINvs. ATL
17Jason MyersSEAat PIT
18Chad RylandARIvs. CAR
19Daniel CarlsonLVvs. LAC
20Younghoe KooATLat MIN
21Spencer ShraderINDvs. DEN
22Joshua KartyLARat TEN
23Nick FolkNYJvs. BUF
24Cairo SantosCHIat DET
25Eddy PineiroSFat NO
26Joey SlyeTENvs. LAR
27Riley PattersonMIAvs. NE
28Andy BorregalesNEat MIA
29Graham GanoNYGat DAL
30Blake GrupeNOvs. SF
31Ryan FitzgeraldCARat ARI
32Andre SzmytCLEat BAL

Week 2 Defense/Special Teams

1Baltimore Ravensvs. CLE
2San Francisco 49ersat NO
3Los Angeles Ramsat TEN
4Denver Broncosat IND
5Arizona Cardinalsvs. CAR
6Detroit Lionsvs. CHI
7Minnesota Vikingsvs. ATL
8Pittsburgh Steelersvs. SEA
9Buffalo Billsat NYJ
10Seattle Seahawksat PIT
11Dallas Cowboysvs. NYG
12Houston Texansvs. TB
13New England Patriotsat MIA
14Tampa Bay Buccaneersat HOU
15Los Angeles Chargersat LV
16Philadelphia Eaglesat KC
17Indianapolis Coltsvs. DEN
18Washington Commandersat GB
19Kansas City Chiefsvs. PHI
20Atlanta Falconsat MIN
21Green Bay Packersvs. WAS
22New York Giantsat DAL
23Chicago Bearsat DET
24Cleveland Brownsat BAL
25New Orleans Saintsvs. SF
26Miami Dolphinsvs. NE
27Las Vegas Raidersvs. LAC
28Cincinnati Bengalsvs. JAC
29Jacksonville Jaguarsat CIN
30Tennessee Titansvs. LAR
31Carolina Panthersat ARI
32New York Jetsvs. BUF