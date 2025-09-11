2025 Week 2 Fantasy Football Rankings: WR

Malik Nabers swears he’s happy catching passes from Russell Wilson, Puka Nacua makes a case for WR1 overall status, and A.J. Brown attempts to move on from a disappointing first appearance.

Other positions: Quarterback | Running Back | Tight End/Kickers/Defense

Week 2 Receivers

1 Puka Nacua LAR at TEN 2 CeeDee Lamb DAL vs. NYG 3 Ja’Marr Chase CIN vs. JAC 4 Malik Nabers NYG at DAL 5 Justin Jefferson MIN vs. ATL 6 Nico Collins HOU vs. TB 7 Amon-Ra St. Brown DET vs. CHI 8 Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA at PIT 9 Brian Thomas Jr. JAC at CIN 10 Garrett Wilson NYJ vs. BUF 11 A.J. Brown PHI at KC 12 Drake London ATL at MIN 13 Ladd McConkey LAC at LV 14 Mike Evans TB at HOU 15 Tee Higgins CIN vs. JAC 16 Zay Flowers BAL vs. CLE 17 Tyreek Hill MIA vs. NE 18 Davante Adams LAR at TEN 19 Courtland Sutton DEN at IND 20 Marvin Harrison Jr. ARI vs. CAR 21 Jameson Williams DET vs. CHI 22 Emeka Egbuka TB at HOU 23 Marquise Brown KC vs. PHI 24 Ricky Pearsall SF at NO 25 Jerry Jeudy CLE at BAL 26 DK Metcalf PIT vs. SEA 27 Tetairoa McMillan CAR at ARI 28 Terry McLaurin WAS at GB 29 George Pickens DAL vs. NYG 30 Jakobi Meyers LV vs. LAC 31 DeVonta Smith PHI at KC 32 Michael Pittman Jr. IND vs. DEN 33 Deebo Samuel Sr. WAS at GB 34 Rome Odunze CHI at DET 35 Keon Coleman BUF at NYJ 36 Kayshon Boutte NE at MIA 37 DJ Moore CHI at DET 38 Travis Hunter JAC at CIN 39 Chris Olave NO vs. SF 40 Khalil Shakir BUF at NYJ 41 Calvin Ridley TEN vs. LAR 42 Jaylen Waddle MIA vs. NE 43 Keenan Allen LAC at LV 44 Stefon Diggs NE at MIA 45 Jayden Reed GB vs. WAS 46 Rashid Shaheed NO vs. SF 47 Quentin Johnston LAC at LV 48 Cedric Tillman CLE at BAL 49 Josh Palmer BUF at NYJ 50 Matthew Golden GB vs. WAS 51 Wan’Dale Robinson NYG at DAL 52 Romeo Doubs GB vs. WAS 53 DeMario Douglas NE at MIA 54 Cooper Kupp SEA at PIT 55 Calvin Austin III PIT vs. SEA 56 Tyquan Thornton KC vs. PHI 57 Ray-Ray McCloud III ATL at MIN 58 Marvin Mims DEN at IND 59 Rashod Bateman BAL vs. CLE 60 Josh Downs IND vs. DEN 61 Dyami Brown JAC at CIN 62 Elic Ayomanor TEN vs. LAR 63 JuJu Smith-Schuster KC vs. PHI 64 Xavier Legette CAR at ARI 65 Troy Franklin DEN at IND 66 Dont’e Thornton Jr. LV vs. LAC 67 Jalen Nailor MIN vs. ATL 68 DeAndre Hopkins BAL vs. CLE 69 Dontayvion Wicks GB vs. WAS 70 Tre Tucker LV vs. LAC 71 Jayden Higgins HOU vs. TB 72 Olamide Zaccheaus CHI at DET 73 Hunter Renfrow CAR at ARI 74 Adam Thielen MIN vs. ATL 75 Michael Wilson ARI vs. CAR 76 Noah Brown WAS at GB 77 Isaac TeSlaa DET vs. CHI

WR Notes: Puka Nacua has become such a usage monster that I think the time has come to throw his hat in the ring for WR1 overall status. … Ja’Marr Chase posted the fourth fewest yards of his career in Week 1. A “so, uhh, that happened” if there ever was one. Onwards and upwards vs. a Jags defense that wasn’t tested in the opener. … Nico Collins pulled a similar Week 1 disappearing act. Unlike Chase, there are reasons to remain concerned about Collins’ offense going forward. Like Chase, you just have to shake them off and move on. The Bucs are typically a good matchup for this kind of thing. … I thought Jaxon Smith-Njigba could be a dark horse contender for this season’s targets crown. Week 1 didn’t exactly disprove the notion. In theory, the Steelers are a tough matchup, but they just got burned by the Jets’ Garrett Wilson, who is in a similar situation to JSN in that he’s the only legit passing-game weapon in an offense predicated on the run. … Which brings us to Garrett Wilson. Who knows if he can really get away with this, but that was the most intelligently designed Jets offense we’ve seen in some time. The Bills are hardly a plus matchup, but as the Ravens showed in Week 1, they aren’t necessarily stay away, either.

You just throw Brian Thomas Jr.’s Week 1 out the window. The Jags were screwing around against the Panthers for the larger part of three quarters. This Sunday’s hoped-for shootout with the Bengals will be much more telling as to which way this offense is headed under new coach Liam Coen. … Which means it’s time to talk about Travis Hunter. It was nothing fancy for the rookie in his NFL debut. In fact, it was rather dull. Hunter’s 6.8 average intended air yards put him in the bottom third of the league for Week 1. Now Coen is claiming Hunter will spend more Week 2 time on defense. For now, consider Hunter a strict PPR-based WR3. … A.J. Brown was the bank examiner’s best friend in Week 1. You just have to shake your head and move on. Maybe the superstar’s knee is still a concern, but especially with Dallas Goedert (knee) back on the shelf, fantasy managers should expect a massive Week 2 course correction in the targets department for Brown. … Drake London is going to play through his shoulder injury against the Vikings. Now, will he play well? That’s another story with the Vikes offering a stiff challenge for young starter Michael Penix Jr.

We spent all summer wondering if Zay Flowers had a “second breakout” in his range of outcomes. It certainly looked like it in Week 1, with the third-year pro stuffing the stat sheet even before the game went gonzo mode. … Davante Adams was a near every-snap player in his Rams debut and commanded eight targets. Puka Nacua is the No. 1, but Adams is the “only other target.” The WR2 case remains very strong. … Jerry Jeudy had a quiet Week 1 and is now trash talking the Ravens’ secondary for some reason. Unwise, though it would be equally unsound to expect Harold Fannin to lap Jeudy in the targets department again. Jeudy is on the WR2/3 borderline for a contest where Joe Flacco will have to throw early and often. … Marvin Harrison Jr.’s usage appears little changed on his rookie season. We will continue to bet on increased overall crispness leading to a better sophomore campaign. It would help, of course, if Kyler Murray could connect on things like Week 1’s aforementioned missed 97-yard touchdown. … Jameson Williams is a boom-bust player in a boom-bust offense. 4/23s are going to happen, perhaps even multiple weeks in a row.

Emeka Egbuka was as advertised in Week 1. That includes as the clear-cut No. 2 behind Mike Evans. Thankfully this is an offense where even the No. 2 wideout can push for occasional WR1 fantasy value. Ebuka remains one of this season’s most exciting upside bets. … Xavier Worthy is going to attempt to play through his shoulder injury, though it doesn’t seem terribly likely for Week 2. That leaves Marquise Brown as a targets-based WR2. Hollywood has soaked up looks every one of the rare times he’s managed to take the field for the Chiefs. … if Brown is the “safe” option, Patriots castoff Tyquan Thornton offers some last-gasp WR4 appeal as what is looking like the preferred deep option for the best quarterback on planet earth, Patrick Mahomes. … No Week 1 wideout posted a higher average intended air yards than Ricky Pearsall’s 19.8. That was with Brock Purdy under center, but we saw Week 2 starter Mac Jones play this game with Brian Thomas Jr. last season. Then again, with nearly every other 49er injured, Pearsall will probably see an increase in targets and decrease in aDOT. Famous last words, but even Kyle Shanahan will have a hard time screwing this one up.

Tetairoa McMillian’s usage couldn’t get any better. The same cannot be said for his quarterback. The WR2/3 borderline should be a common rankings resting place for the talented rookie. … Keon Coleman supposedly won zero percent of his routes in Week 1. Not sure what they are seeing over there, but over here it looks like a summer hype merchant was the clear WR1 for fantasy’s most explosive quarterback. … The Bears’ receiver corps remains a jumbled mess fighting for inaccurate looks from a frantic signal caller. Rome Odunze did appear ready to command more of them on Monday evening. … Kayshon Boutte closed 2024 with a 100-yard effort, had a hype-filled offseason mostly ignored by the fantasy football community, then opened 2025 with another 100-yard day. Even if the Pats are serious about curtailing their passing-game volume, Boutte could become an increasingly-rare commodity: A weekly WR3 you plucked off the waiver wire. … Packers wide receivers, I’m over it. I guess we have to consider Matthew Golden a typical Green Bay low-floor, theoretical-ceiling WR4 until proven otherwise. … Calvin Austin III could become a receptions-based WR4. Elic Ayomanor could become a Marquez Valdes-Scantling based WR4.