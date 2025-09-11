 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns
Jaguars at Bengals 2025 NFL Week 2 prediction: Odds, expert picks, QBs, injury update, trends, and stats
World Track and Field Championships 2025
2025 World Track and Field Championships: How to watch, schedule, preview
Houston Texans v Los Angeles Rams - NFL 2025
RotoPat’s Week 2 Fantasy Football Rankings

Top Clips

nbc_csu_tnfprev_250911.jpg
NFL Week 2 preview: Commanders vs. Packers
nbc_pst_usmnt_250911.jpg
Top questions facing USMNT after win over Japan
nbc_cycling_gannafinish_250911.jpg
Ganna impresses with ‘insane’ time trial finish

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
2025 Week 2 Fantasy Football Rankings: WR

  
Published September 11, 2025 11:46 AM

Malik Nabers swears he’s happy catching passes from Russell Wilson, Puka Nacua makes a case for WR1 overall status, and A.J. Brown attempts to move on from a disappointing first appearance.

Other positions: Quarterback | Running Back | Tight End/Kickers/Defense

Week 2 Receivers

1Puka NacuaLARat TEN
2CeeDee LambDALvs. NYG
3Ja’Marr ChaseCINvs. JAC
4Malik NabersNYGat DAL
5Justin JeffersonMINvs. ATL
6Nico CollinsHOUvs. TB
7Amon-Ra St. BrownDETvs. CHI
8Jaxon Smith-NjigbaSEAat PIT
9Brian Thomas Jr.JACat CIN
10Garrett WilsonNYJvs. BUF
11A.J. BrownPHIat KC
12Drake LondonATLat MIN
13Ladd McConkeyLACat LV
14Mike EvansTBat HOU
15Tee HigginsCINvs. JAC
16Zay FlowersBALvs. CLE
17Tyreek HillMIAvs. NE
18Davante AdamsLARat TEN
19Courtland SuttonDENat IND
20Marvin Harrison Jr.ARIvs. CAR
21Jameson WilliamsDETvs. CHI
22Emeka EgbukaTBat HOU
23Marquise BrownKCvs. PHI
24Ricky PearsallSFat NO
25Jerry JeudyCLEat BAL
26DK MetcalfPITvs. SEA
27Tetairoa McMillanCARat ARI
28Terry McLaurinWASat GB
29George PickensDALvs. NYG
30Jakobi MeyersLVvs. LAC
31DeVonta SmithPHIat KC
32Michael Pittman Jr.INDvs. DEN
33Deebo Samuel Sr.WASat GB
34Rome OdunzeCHIat DET
35Keon ColemanBUFat NYJ
36Kayshon BoutteNEat MIA
37DJ MooreCHIat DET
38Travis HunterJACat CIN
39Chris OlaveNOvs. SF
40Khalil ShakirBUFat NYJ
41Calvin RidleyTENvs. LAR
42Jaylen WaddleMIAvs. NE
43Keenan AllenLACat LV
44Stefon DiggsNEat MIA
45Jayden ReedGBvs. WAS
46Rashid ShaheedNOvs. SF
47Quentin JohnstonLACat LV
48Cedric TillmanCLEat BAL
49Josh PalmerBUFat NYJ
50Matthew GoldenGBvs. WAS
51Wan’Dale RobinsonNYGat DAL
52Romeo DoubsGBvs. WAS
53DeMario DouglasNEat MIA
54Cooper KuppSEAat PIT
55Calvin Austin IIIPITvs. SEA
56Tyquan ThorntonKCvs. PHI
57Ray-Ray McCloud IIIATLat MIN
58Marvin Mims DENat IND
59Rashod BatemanBALvs. CLE
60Josh DownsINDvs. DEN
61Dyami BrownJACat CIN
62Elic AyomanorTENvs. LAR
63JuJu Smith-SchusterKCvs. PHI
64Xavier LegetteCARat ARI
65Troy FranklinDENat IND
66Dont’e Thornton Jr.LVvs. LAC
67Jalen NailorMINvs. ATL
68DeAndre HopkinsBALvs. CLE
69Dontayvion WicksGBvs. WAS
70Tre TuckerLVvs. LAC
71Jayden HigginsHOUvs. TB
72Olamide ZaccheausCHIat DET
73Hunter RenfrowCARat ARI
74Adam ThielenMINvs. ATL
75Michael WilsonARIvs. CAR
76Noah BrownWASat GB
77Isaac TeSlaaDETvs. CHI

WR Notes: Puka Nacua has become such a usage monster that I think the time has come to throw his hat in the ring for WR1 overall status. … Ja’Marr Chase posted the fourth fewest yards of his career in Week 1. A “so, uhh, that happened” if there ever was one. Onwards and upwards vs. a Jags defense that wasn’t tested in the opener. … Nico Collins pulled a similar Week 1 disappearing act. Unlike Chase, there are reasons to remain concerned about Collins’ offense going forward. Like Chase, you just have to shake them off and move on. The Bucs are typically a good matchup for this kind of thing. … I thought Jaxon Smith-Njigba could be a dark horse contender for this season’s targets crown. Week 1 didn’t exactly disprove the notion. In theory, the Steelers are a tough matchup, but they just got burned by the Jets’ Garrett Wilson, who is in a similar situation to JSN in that he’s the only legit passing-game weapon in an offense predicated on the run. … Which brings us to Garrett Wilson. Who knows if he can really get away with this, but that was the most intelligently designed Jets offense we’ve seen in some time. The Bills are hardly a plus matchup, but as the Ravens showed in Week 1, they aren’t necessarily stay away, either.

You just throw Brian Thomas Jr.’s Week 1 out the window. The Jags were screwing around against the Panthers for the larger part of three quarters. This Sunday’s hoped-for shootout with the Bengals will be much more telling as to which way this offense is headed under new coach Liam Coen. … Which means it’s time to talk about Travis Hunter. It was nothing fancy for the rookie in his NFL debut. In fact, it was rather dull. Hunter’s 6.8 average intended air yards put him in the bottom third of the league for Week 1. Now Coen is claiming Hunter will spend more Week 2 time on defense. For now, consider Hunter a strict PPR-based WR3. … A.J. Brown was the bank examiner’s best friend in Week 1. You just have to shake your head and move on. Maybe the superstar’s knee is still a concern, but especially with Dallas Goedert (knee) back on the shelf, fantasy managers should expect a massive Week 2 course correction in the targets department for Brown. … Drake London is going to play through his shoulder injury against the Vikings. Now, will he play well? That’s another story with the Vikes offering a stiff challenge for young starter Michael Penix Jr.

We spent all summer wondering if Zay Flowers had a “second breakout” in his range of outcomes. It certainly looked like it in Week 1, with the third-year pro stuffing the stat sheet even before the game went gonzo mode. … Davante Adams was a near every-snap player in his Rams debut and commanded eight targets. Puka Nacua is the No. 1, but Adams is the “only other target.” The WR2 case remains very strong. … Jerry Jeudy had a quiet Week 1 and is now trash talking the Ravens’ secondary for some reason. Unwise, though it would be equally unsound to expect Harold Fannin to lap Jeudy in the targets department again. Jeudy is on the WR2/3 borderline for a contest where Joe Flacco will have to throw early and often. … Marvin Harrison Jr.’s usage appears little changed on his rookie season. We will continue to bet on increased overall crispness leading to a better sophomore campaign. It would help, of course, if Kyler Murray could connect on things like Week 1’s aforementioned missed 97-yard touchdown. … Jameson Williams is a boom-bust player in a boom-bust offense. 4/23s are going to happen, perhaps even multiple weeks in a row.

Emeka Egbuka was as advertised in Week 1. That includes as the clear-cut No. 2 behind Mike Evans. Thankfully this is an offense where even the No. 2 wideout can push for occasional WR1 fantasy value. Ebuka remains one of this season’s most exciting upside bets. … Xavier Worthy is going to attempt to play through his shoulder injury, though it doesn’t seem terribly likely for Week 2. That leaves Marquise Brown as a targets-based WR2. Hollywood has soaked up looks every one of the rare times he’s managed to take the field for the Chiefs. … if Brown is the “safe” option, Patriots castoff Tyquan Thornton offers some last-gasp WR4 appeal as what is looking like the preferred deep option for the best quarterback on planet earth, Patrick Mahomes. … No Week 1 wideout posted a higher average intended air yards than Ricky Pearsall’s 19.8. That was with Brock Purdy under center, but we saw Week 2 starter Mac Jones play this game with Brian Thomas Jr. last season. Then again, with nearly every other 49er injured, Pearsall will probably see an increase in targets and decrease in aDOT. Famous last words, but even Kyle Shanahan will have a hard time screwing this one up.

Tetairoa McMillian’s usage couldn’t get any better. The same cannot be said for his quarterback. The WR2/3 borderline should be a common rankings resting place for the talented rookie. … Keon Coleman supposedly won zero percent of his routes in Week 1. Not sure what they are seeing over there, but over here it looks like a summer hype merchant was the clear WR1 for fantasy’s most explosive quarterback. … The Bears’ receiver corps remains a jumbled mess fighting for inaccurate looks from a frantic signal caller. Rome Odunze did appear ready to command more of them on Monday evening. … Kayshon Boutte closed 2024 with a 100-yard effort, had a hype-filled offseason mostly ignored by the fantasy football community, then opened 2025 with another 100-yard day. Even if the Pats are serious about curtailing their passing-game volume, Boutte could become an increasingly-rare commodity: A weekly WR3 you plucked off the waiver wire. … Packers wide receivers, I’m over it. I guess we have to consider Matthew Golden a typical Green Bay low-floor, theoretical-ceiling WR4 until proven otherwise. … Calvin Austin III could become a receptions-based WR4. Elic Ayomanor could become a Marquez Valdes-Scantling based WR4.