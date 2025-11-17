Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Week 12: Emanuel Wilson and Sean Tucker step up

With one game left to go, Week 11 is nearly complete. This could be the most pivotal run of waivers for the year. These are the players you should be looking to add ahead of Week 12.

▶ Quarterback

Jacoby Brissett, Cardinals

He keeps getting away with it. The Cardinals were blown out by the 49ers in a 41-22 loss on Sunday. Brissett didn’t get the memo and threw for 452 yards with two touchdowns. He completed an NFL record 47 passes versus San Francisco. Brissett is now averaging 314 yards per game. He has two touchdowns in every start this year and is up to 21.1 fantasy points per game as a starter. Brissett is retelling the Joe Flacco story and it’s the rare sequel that might be better than the original.

Bryce Young, Panthers

Speaking of record-setting performances, Young threw for 448 yards and three scores in Carolina’s win over the Falcons. His yardage total is the Panthers’ franchise record. Young beat his career-high in yards by 120. Young won’t set records next week, but he gets a 49ers defense that just gave up a similar day to Brissett. He will be in the QB2 mix for Week 12.

Tyler Shough, Saints

Shough was on bye last week. He put together a great game in his win over the Panthers before the bye, throwing for 282 yards and two scores. Shough was only sacked twice and did not turn the ball over. The rookie passer was top-10 in both completion rate (68.8 percent) and YPA (11.6) on throws 10-19 yards downfield before the bye. He has been consistently hitting Chris Olave and Juwan Johnson for chunk gains, making him worth an add in 2QB and Superflex leagues.

▶ Running Back

Emanuel Wilson, Packers

Josh Jacobs went down with a knee injury in the first half of the Packers’ Week 11 win over the Giants. Tests are being done today, but it is not believed to be a season-ending injury. That doesn’t rule out the potential for him to miss several games.

Packers RB Josh Jacobs will undergo more tests Monday on his left knee, but the initial belief is he avoided a significant injury, per sources.



Jacobs returned briefly after jamming his knee into the MetLife turf before leaving for good. There’s optimism he’ll be back soon. pic.twitter.com/kfRpAz6Zzt — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 17, 2025

Wilson dominated the Packers’ backfield in his absence. He ran 11 times for 40 yards and a score. Chris Brooks touched the ball once. Wilson was on the field for 71 percent of Green Bay’s snaps. There are a few great running back adds this week, but Wilson is a player I will be unloading the FAAB clip for if I need a running back.

Bhayshul Tuten, Jaguars

Tuten forced a true committee in Week 11, rushing 15 times to Travis Etienne’s 19. He ran for one more yard than Etienne, tallying 74 on the ground with a touchdown. The split was even more surprising before Tuten went down with an ankle injury. He had a 15-12 carries lead over Etienne. Tuten told reporters after the game that he’s good despite injuring his ankle. With games against the Cardinals and Titans on tap, Tuten is another player to empty the FAAB budget for.

Sean Tucker, Bucs

Tucker flirted with a backfield takeover in Week 10. He completed the mission in Week 11 by out-carrying Rachaad White 19-10. White still ran the bulk of the routes, but both he and Tucker caught exactly two passes. Tucker ran for 106 yards and two scores while adding 34 receiving yards and a third touchdown through the air. Tucker’s 106 rushing yards would be a career-high for White. Bucky Irving could be back this week. That would relegate Tucker to a backup role at best. However, if he misses another game, Tucker would rank as a high-end RB2 versus the Rams.

Kenneth Gainwell, Steelers

Jaylen Warren left the Steelers’ Week 11 win over the Bengals with an ankle injury. It doesn’t seem like a major issue.

Jaylen Warren on his ankle injury:



“I could have (returned), but it was part of being smart. We got a lot of games ahead of us, so they’re looking out for me.” — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) November 17, 2025

Gainwell will likely have a role, even if Warren plays in Week 12. Gainwell ran 74 percent of the routes last week and upped that to 79 percent in Week 11. He will be in the RB4 mix if Warren is healthy and has RB1 upside if Warren can’t recover in time for Pittsburgh’s date with the Bears.

Bam Knight, Cardinals

The Cardinals once again rolled out a heinous committee in their backfield. Knight and Emari Demercado both saw five carries. Demercado left the game with an ankle injury, paving the way for Michael Carter to lead the team in snaps. Carter took over Demercado’s role on passing downs, leading the backfield with a 44 percent route rate. Knight will likely lead the team in carries if Demercado is out for Week 12, but he will only be a two-down player on a pass-crazed offense.

Devin Singletary, Giants

The Giants went shockingly run-heavy in James Winston’s first start and Mike Kafka’s debut as interim head coach.

Their -17% PROE is one of the lowest marks of the season for any team. In turn, Tyrone Tracy racked up 19 carries for 88 yards. Singletary still saw 16 carries. He only turned that into 44 yards but found the end zone twice. Singletary saw 100 percent of the Giants’ short down and distance work for the second week in a row. Singletary is a goal line back on a struggling offense, but that’s still worth some weekly FLEX consideration.

▶ Wide Receiver

Michael Wilson, Cardinals

With Marvin Harrison Jr. out for Week 11, Wilson went out and casually logged 15 catches for 185 yards. That is the most receiving yards for any player this year. Wilson accounted for 33 percent of the Cardinals’ targets and a mind-bending 61 percent of their air yards. MHJ could be out for another week or two after undergoing an appendectomy last week. Wilson will sit in the WR2 ranks for as long as he remains out.

Luther Burden, Bears

The Burden breakout is upon us. Burden got up to a 61 percent route rate in Week 11. That and his 18 percent target share were both season-highs. He and the Bears get a phenomenal matchup with the Steelers in Week 12. Pittsburgh has given up the fourth-most fantasy points to opposing wideouts this year.

Christian Watson, Packers

Watson set a season-high in target share in Week 11 at 23 percent. The Packers also made it a point to use him less exclusively on deep shots. His aDOT of 17—still a massive number—was a season-low. Watson accounted for two-thirds of the team’s end zone targets and posted a 4/46/1 receiving line.

Xavier Legette, Panthers

Legette has two career games over 80 yards. Both have come in the past five weeks. He also found the end zone in both of those contests. This isn’t to say he is an entirely different player, but Legette is making strides in his second season. Legette suffered a hip injury late in the contest and was unable to return in overtime. He will be an interesting FLEX play in a sneaky shootout spot versus the 49ers this week if he is healthy.

▶ Tight End

Juwan Johnson, Saints

As has been the case for most of the year, Johnson holds the honor of being the highest-scoring tight end who is available in over half of Yahoo leagues. He is currently the TE7 in PPR scoring. Johnson has scored double-digit fantasy points in four straight games and has finished as a TE1 six times. He ranks 12th among tight ends in target share (19 percent) and 11th in air yards share (16 percent).

A.J. Barner, Seahawks

Barner posted a breakout game on Sunday with 10 catches for 70 yards, both of which are career-best marks for the second-year tight end. His counting stats were juiced by negative game script, but the market share numbers show a player who was heavily involved in his offense. Barner set a season-high in target share at 25 percent. He also ran 83 percent of the routes.

Dalton Schultz, Texans

Schultz has caught at least six passes for no fewer than 50 yards in three consecutive games. He is currently the TE9 in PPR scoring. He has the same air yards share as Juwan Johnson and holds a slight edge in the target-earning department. Now he is staring down the barrel of a high-volume matchup with the Bills on Thursday.