NFL 2023 Week 18 Motivation Tracker

With the football season nearly over, plenty of teams have nothing to play for either by virtue of being eliminated from the playoff hunt or because their postseason bid has already been punched. I will update this article throughout the week with quotes from coaches and reporters.

Cleveland @ Cincinnati

The Browns are locked into the No. 5 seed. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport has already re-exported that they could rest their starters. I expect them to do so.

The Insiders on @NFLGameDay: The #Commanders are trending toward a coaching change, but no decisions made; #Rams WR Puka Nacua (hip) is expected to play; The #Browns will look to rest starters next week if there is nothing to play for looking toward the playoffs. pic.twitter.com/gt3uqYwdrf — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 31, 2023

The Bengals have been eliminated from playoff contention. Banged-up players like Tee Higgins and Ja’Marr Chase may get the day off.

Minnesota @ Detroit

The Lions can get the No. 2 seed with a win and losses by the Eagles and Cowboys. Those teams play the Giants and Commanders meaning the Lions are practically stuck at the No. 3 seed. Still, Dan Campbell has already said he plans to play his starters.

The Vikings can still make the playoffs with a win and a lot of help. I won’t dive into all possible outcomes, but the good news is that the NFL scheduled this game in the early window, so Minnesota won’t know if they have gotten the help they need yet when their game starts.

Chicago @ Green Bay

The Bears were eliminated from the playoff hunt when Green Bay and Minnesota didn’t tie on Sunday night.

The Packers control their own destiny. A win and they’re in the playoffs.

Jacksonville @ Tennessee

The Jags win the AFC South crown with a victory. They can get in with a loss and some help but will be giving it everything they have to avoid that scenario and get a home game for the opening round of the playoffs.

The Titans have been eliminated from playoff contention. Will Levis was banged up in Week 17, leaving with a foot injury. He did not return. Ryan Tannehill also appeared to suffer an injury late in the game though he didn’t miss any snaps. Malik Willis could draw the start in a meaningless game.

Houston @ Indianapolis

Both teams make the playoffs with a win and are eliminated via a loss. If the Jaguars lose, the winner of the game gets the AFC South crown. If they win, the winner of this game gets a wild card nod.

Denver @ Las Vegas

Both teams have been eliminated. Both teams have also benched their expensive quarterback for an unheralded backup at least in part for financial reasons.

Buffalo @ Miami

This game is the de facto AFC East championship game. Miami will still make the playoffs as a wild card team with a loss. The Bills can survive a loss with some help.

New York Jets @ New England

Both teams have been eliminated.

Atlanta @ New Orleans

Both teams need a win and a Tampa Bay loss to win the NFC South title. The Saints can also make the postseason as a wild card team with a win and help outside of the Bucs losing.

Philadelphia @ New York Giants

The Eagles can get the No. 2 seed with a win and a loss by the Cowboys. With Dallas facing the Commanders and the Eagles getting an easy matchup of their own, it’s possible some key players get the week off. Nick Sirriani said as much early in the week. We should get a clearer picture of who is in and who is out by Friday.

The Giants have been eliminated.

Seattle @ Arizona

The Seahawks need a win and some help, specifically in the form of a Bears win over Green Bay. Both games kick off at the same time.

The Cardinals have been eliminated.

Kansas City @ Los Angeles Chargers

The Chiefs are locked into the No. 3 seed. Though we may see a few drives from their starters, I don’t expect anything close to a full four quarters from them.

The Chargers have been eliminated.

Los Angeles Rams @ San Francisco

The 49ers are guaranteed to be the No. 1 seed in the NFC. We shouldn’t see much, if any, of their starters. Christian McCaffrey has already been ruled out with a calf injury.

The Rams have locked up a playoff spot. They could move between the No. 6 and No. 7 seeds but don’t have much else to play for. The difference between those two seeds isn’t drastic, so they could also give their starters a light workload in Week 18.

Dallas @ Washington

Dallas can secure the NFC East title with a win or a Philly loss. They will give their starters the nod but could be eager to pull them with a big lead.

The Commanders have been eliminated.

Tampa Bay @ Carolina

The Bucs win the NFC South with a win over Carolina and are eliminated via a loss.

The Panthers have been eliminated.

Pittsburgh @ Baltimore

The Steelers need a win and some help to get in. Only one of the Jags and Bills needs to lose if they win and they will make the postseason. They can also survive a loss but their odds still plummet in that scenario.

The Ravens have locked up the No. 1 seed in the AFC and are unlikely to play their starters much or at all. John Harbaugh told reporters he has not made any decisions yet but will not be keeping secrets either.