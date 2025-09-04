NFL Predictions 2025: Awards, playoffs, Super Bowl picks from Rotoworld staff
The start of the 2025 NFL season is finally here!
With the Cowboys and Eagles kicking things off in a marquee matchup Thursday night on NBC and Peacock, the Rotoworld staffers are ready with their crystal ball predictions for the league’s top individual awards, the playoffs, and the Super Bowl.
Kyle Dvorchak 🔮🏈
AFC Playoff Field: Bills, Chargers, Ravens, Jaguars, Chiefs, Patriots, Broncos
NFC Playoff Field: Commanders, Falcons, Packers, 49ers, Eagles, Bucs, Lions
Super Bowl Matchup: Commanders vs. Bills
Super Bowl Champ: Bills
MVP: Jayden Daniels
Offensive Player of the Year: CeeDee Lamb
Defensive Player of the Year: Myles Garrett
Offensive Rookie of the Year: Emeka Egbuka
Defensive Rookie of the Year: James Pearce Jr.
Protector of the Year: Joe Alt
Comeback Player of the Year: Christian McCaffrey
Coach of the Year: Raheem Morris
Kyle Dvorchak’s Bold Prediction: Trevor Lawrence is finally the prince who is promised. Travis Hunter is the two-way phenom that haters said was impossible at the NFL level and Brian Thomas Jr. breaks out to the point that he is the unquestioned 1.01 in 2026 fantasy drafts. The Chiefs easily dispatch Jacksonville in the Wild Card Round.
Patrick Daugherty 🔮🏈
AFC Playoff Field: Chiefs, Bills, Ravens, Texans, Bengals, Broncos, Jaguars
NFC Playoff Field: Eagles, Packers, Rams, Bucs, Lions, 49ers, Seahawks
Super Bowl Matchup: Chiefs vs. Lions
Super Bowl Champ: Chiefs
MVP: Patrick Mahomes
Offensive Player of the Year: Jahmyr Gibbs
Defensive Player of the Year: Micah Parsons
Offensive Rookie of the Year: Cam Ward
Defensive Rookie of the Year: James Pearce
Protector of the Year: Penei Sewell
Comeback Player of the Year: Aidan Hutchinson
Coach of the Year: DeMeco Ryans
Patrick Daugherty’s Bold Prediction: After riding Jayden Daniels’ coattails to massive 2024 overachievement, the Commanders take a step backward to 7-10. An undermanned skill corps and lack of Kliff Kingsbury adjustments are to blame.
Denny Carter 🔮🏈
AFC Playoff Field: Bills, Chiefs, Bengals, Ravens, Raiders, Jaguars, Broncos
NFC Playoff Field: Eagles, Commanders, Niners, Lions, Packers, Bucs, Falcons
Super Bowl Matchup: Eagles vs. Chiefs
Super Bowl Champ: Eagles
MVP: Joe Burrow
Offensive Player of the Year: JaMarr Chase
Defensive Player of the Year: Jared Verse
Offensive Rookie of the Year: Travis Hunter
Defensive Rookie of the Year: Abdul Carter
Protector of the Year: Penei Sewell
Comeback Player of the Year: Dak Prescott
Coach of the Year: Aaron Glenn
Denny Carter’s Bold Prediction: Joe Burrow breaks Peyton Manning‘s record (55) for most passing touchdowns in a season.
Eric Samulski 🔮🏈
AFC Playoff Field: Bills, Chiefs, Ravens, Jaguars, Chargers, Bengals, Broncos
NFC Playoff Field: Eagles, Lions, Falcons, 49ers, Packers, Vikings, Seahawks
Super Bowl Matchup: Bills vs. Lions
Super Bowl Champ: Bills (yes, finally)
MVP: Patrick Mahomes
Offensive Player of the Year: Jahmyr Gibbs
Defensive Player of the Year: T.J. Watt
Offensive Rookie of the Year: Travis Hunter
Defensive Rookie of the Year: Abdul Carter
Protector of the Year: Trent Williams
Comeback Player of the Year: Aidan Hutchinson
Coach of the Year: Sean McDermott
Eric Samulski’s Bold Prediction: Second-year wideout Keon Coleman will have over 1,000 yards receiving and 10 touchdowns to help the Bills get to the promised land.