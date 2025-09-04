 Skip navigation
NFL Predictions 2025: Awards, playoffs, Super Bowl picks from Rotoworld staff

  
Published September 4, 2025 03:17 PM

The start of the 2025 NFL season is finally here!

With the Cowboys and Eagles kicking things off in a marquee matchup Thursday night on NBC and Peacock, the Rotoworld staffers are ready with their crystal ball predictions for the league’s top individual awards, the playoffs, and the Super Bowl.

The 2025 NFL season begins and ends on NBC and Peacock, with the Kickoff Game taking place 157 days before Super Bowl LX from Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on February 8. Click here to subscribe to Peacock and follow all the NFL action all season long!

Las Vegas Raiders v Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Kyle Dvorchak 🔮🏈

AFC Playoff Field: Bills, Chargers, Ravens, Jaguars, Chiefs, Patriots, Broncos

NFC Playoff Field: Commanders, Falcons, Packers, 49ers, Eagles, Bucs, Lions

Super Bowl Matchup: Commanders vs. Bills

Super Bowl Champ: Bills

MVP: Jayden Daniels
Offensive Player of the Year: CeeDee Lamb
Defensive Player of the Year: Myles Garrett
Offensive Rookie of the Year: Emeka Egbuka
Defensive Rookie of the Year: James Pearce Jr.
Protector of the Year: Joe Alt
Comeback Player of the Year: Christian McCaffrey
Coach of the Year: Raheem Morris

Kyle Dvorchak’s Bold Prediction: Trevor Lawrence is finally the prince who is promised. Travis Hunter is the two-way phenom that haters said was impossible at the NFL level and Brian Thomas Jr. breaks out to the point that he is the unquestioned 1.01 in 2026 fantasy drafts. The Chiefs easily dispatch Jacksonville in the Wild Card Round.

Patrick Daugherty 🔮🏈

AFC Playoff Field: Chiefs, Bills, Ravens, Texans, Bengals, Broncos, Jaguars

NFC Playoff Field: Eagles, Packers, Rams, Bucs, Lions, 49ers, Seahawks

Super Bowl Matchup: Chiefs vs. Lions

Super Bowl Champ: Chiefs

MVP: Patrick Mahomes
Offensive Player of the Year: Jahmyr Gibbs
Defensive Player of the Year: Micah Parsons
Offensive Rookie of the Year: Cam Ward
Defensive Rookie of the Year: James Pearce
Protector of the Year: Penei Sewell
Comeback Player of the Year: Aidan Hutchinson
Coach of the Year: DeMeco Ryans

Patrick Daugherty’s Bold Prediction: After riding Jayden Daniels’ coattails to massive 2024 overachievement, the Commanders take a step backward to 7-10. An undermanned skill corps and lack of Kliff Kingsbury adjustments are to blame.

Denny Carter 🔮🏈

AFC Playoff Field: Bills, Chiefs, Bengals, Ravens, Raiders, Jaguars, Broncos

NFC Playoff Field: Eagles, Commanders, Niners, Lions, Packers, Bucs, Falcons

Super Bowl Matchup: Eagles vs. Chiefs

Super Bowl Champ: Eagles

MVP: Joe Burrow
Offensive Player of the Year: JaMarr Chase
Defensive Player of the Year: Jared Verse
Offensive Rookie of the Year: Travis Hunter
Defensive Rookie of the Year: Abdul Carter
Protector of the Year: Penei Sewell
Comeback Player of the Year: Dak Prescott
Coach of the Year: Aaron Glenn

Denny Carter’s Bold Prediction: Joe Burrow breaks Peyton Manning‘s record (55) for most passing touchdowns in a season.

Eric Samulski 🔮🏈

AFC Playoff Field: Bills, Chiefs, Ravens, Jaguars, Chargers, Bengals, Broncos

NFC Playoff Field: Eagles, Lions, Falcons, 49ers, Packers, Vikings, Seahawks

Super Bowl Matchup: Bills vs. Lions

Super Bowl Champ: Bills (yes, finally)

MVP: Patrick Mahomes
Offensive Player of the Year: Jahmyr Gibbs
Defensive Player of the Year: T.J. Watt
Offensive Rookie of the Year: Travis Hunter
Defensive Rookie of the Year: Abdul Carter
Protector of the Year: Trent Williams
Comeback Player of the Year: Aidan Hutchinson
Coach of the Year: Sean McDermott

Eric Samulski’s Bold Prediction: Second-year wideout Keon Coleman will have over 1,000 yards receiving and 10 touchdowns to help the Bills get to the promised land.

Kansas City Chiefs Primary Logo Kansas City Chiefs Philadelphia Eagles Primary Logo Philadelphia Eagles Buffalo Bills Primary Logo Buffalo Bills Detroit Lions Primary Logo Detroit Lions Washington Commanders Primary Logo Washington Commanders Patrick_Mahomes_839031..jpg Patrick Mahomes Burrow_Joe.jpg Joe Burrow Daniels_Jayden.jpg Jayden Daniels Chase_Ja'Marr.jpg Ja'Marr Chase Gibbs_Jahmyr-.jpg Jahmyr Gibbs hunter.jpg Travis Hunter TJ_Watt.jpg T.J. Watt 12133.jpg Myles Garrett 136358.jpg Trevor Lawrence Brian Thomas Jr. Brian Thomas Jr. Christian McCaffre Christian McCaffrey emekaEGBUKA.jpg Emeka Egbuka camWARD.jpg Cam Ward Micah_Parsons_1107581_.jpg Micah Parsons