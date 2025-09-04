NFL Predictions 2025: Awards, playoffs, Super Bowl picks from Rotoworld staff

The start of the 2025 NFL season is finally here!

With the Cowboys and Eagles kicking things off in a marquee matchup Thursday night on NBC and Peacock, the Rotoworld staffers are ready with their crystal ball predictions for the league’s top individual awards, the playoffs, and the Super Bowl.

The 2025 NFL season begins and ends on NBC and Peacock, with the Kickoff Game taking place 157 days before Super Bowl LX from Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on February 8.

Kyle Dvorchak 🔮🏈

AFC Playoff Field: Bills, Chargers, Ravens, Jaguars, Chiefs, Patriots, Broncos

NFC Playoff Field: Commanders, Falcons, Packers, 49ers, Eagles, Bucs, Lions

Super Bowl Matchup: Commanders vs. Bills

Super Bowl Champ: Bills

MVP: Jayden Daniels

Offensive Player of the Year: CeeDee Lamb

Defensive Player of the Year: Myles Garrett

Offensive Rookie of the Year: Emeka Egbuka

Defensive Rookie of the Year: James Pearce Jr.

Protector of the Year: Joe Alt

Comeback Player of the Year: Christian McCaffrey

Coach of the Year: Raheem Morris

Kyle Dvorchak’s Bold Prediction: Trevor Lawrence is finally the prince who is promised. Travis Hunter is the two-way phenom that haters said was impossible at the NFL level and Brian Thomas Jr. breaks out to the point that he is the unquestioned 1.01 in 2026 fantasy drafts. The Chiefs easily dispatch Jacksonville in the Wild Card Round.

Patrick Daugherty 🔮🏈

AFC Playoff Field: Chiefs, Bills, Ravens, Texans, Bengals, Broncos, Jaguars

NFC Playoff Field: Eagles, Packers, Rams, Bucs, Lions, 49ers, Seahawks

Super Bowl Matchup: Chiefs vs. Lions

Super Bowl Champ: Chiefs

MVP: Patrick Mahomes

Offensive Player of the Year: Jahmyr Gibbs

Defensive Player of the Year: Micah Parsons

Offensive Rookie of the Year: Cam Ward

Defensive Rookie of the Year: James Pearce

Protector of the Year: Penei Sewell

Comeback Player of the Year: Aidan Hutchinson

Coach of the Year: DeMeco Ryans

Patrick Daugherty’s Bold Prediction: After riding Jayden Daniels’ coattails to massive 2024 overachievement, the Commanders take a step backward to 7-10. An undermanned skill corps and lack of Kliff Kingsbury adjustments are to blame.

Denny Carter 🔮🏈

AFC Playoff Field: Bills, Chiefs, Bengals, Ravens, Raiders, Jaguars, Broncos

NFC Playoff Field: Eagles, Commanders, Niners, Lions, Packers, Bucs, Falcons

Super Bowl Matchup: Eagles vs. Chiefs

Super Bowl Champ: Eagles

MVP: Joe Burrow

Offensive Player of the Year: JaMarr Chase

Defensive Player of the Year: Jared Verse

Offensive Rookie of the Year: Travis Hunter

Defensive Rookie of the Year: Abdul Carter

Protector of the Year: Penei Sewell

Comeback Player of the Year: Dak Prescott

Coach of the Year: Aaron Glenn

Denny Carter’s Bold Prediction: Joe Burrow breaks Peyton Manning‘s record (55) for most passing touchdowns in a season.

Eric Samulski 🔮🏈

AFC Playoff Field: Bills, Chiefs, Ravens, Jaguars, Chargers, Bengals, Broncos

NFC Playoff Field: Eagles, Lions, Falcons, 49ers, Packers, Vikings, Seahawks

Super Bowl Matchup: Bills vs. Lions

Super Bowl Champ: Bills (yes, finally)

MVP: Patrick Mahomes

Offensive Player of the Year: Jahmyr Gibbs

Defensive Player of the Year: T.J. Watt

Offensive Rookie of the Year: Travis Hunter

Defensive Rookie of the Year: Abdul Carter

Protector of the Year: Trent Williams

Comeback Player of the Year: Aidan Hutchinson

Coach of the Year: Sean McDermott

Eric Samulski’s Bold Prediction: Second-year wideout Keon Coleman will have over 1,000 yards receiving and 10 touchdowns to help the Bills get to the promised land.

