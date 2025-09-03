How to watch Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles: TV/Live stream info, preview for 2025 NFL Season Opener

The 2025 NFL season kicks off this Thursday night in Philadelphia as the defending Super Bowl champion Eagles take on the Dallas Cowboys in an NFC showdown. Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET on NBC and Peacock. See below for additional information on how to watch the Cowboys vs Eagles game.

RELATED: PFT’s Week 1 2025 NFL power rankings

The 2025 NFL season begins and ends on NBC and Peacock, with this game taking place 157 days before Super Bowl LX from Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on February 8. Click here to subscribe to Peacock and follow all the NFL action all season long!

Dallas Cowboys:

After going 7-10 and missing the playoffs for the first time since 2020, the Dallas Cowboys look to turn the page on a disappointing season — one that included Dak Prescott missing nine games with a hamstring injury that required season-ending surgery.

The veteran quarterback’s health will be crucial to the team’s success this season. Prescott has missed time with injuries in four of the last five seasons, with a league-high 26 games sidelined since the start of the 2020 season — more than any other quarterback in that span.

The Cowboys have made big changes on the sideline, parting ways with head coach Mike McCarthy, who was replaced by former offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer. This will be his debut season as a head coach at any level.

The Cowboys will also be without star pass rusher Micah Parsons, who was traded to the Packers last Thursday, in exchange for three-time Pro Bowler DT Kenny Clark, and two first-round picks (2026 & 2027).

Parsons signed a 4-year extension with Green Bay for $188 million, which will make him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history at $47 million per year.

RELATED: Cowboys missed chance to make a Deshaun Watson-style trade with Micah Parsons

Philadelphia Eagles:

Last season was arguably one of the best in history for Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles, who tied the franchise record with 14 regular-season wins en route to winning Super Bowl LIX. Hurts was named Super Bowl MVP, RB Saquon Barkley was the Offensive Player of the Year, and the Eagles had the top-ranked defense, allowing the fewest yards per game last season.

But the Eagles are leaving all of that in the past.

“Whatever we did last year, that’s in the rearview mirror and now it doesn’t matter anymore,” said Eagles LT Jordan Mailata at training camp in July. “We’re not defending nothing. We’re not the defending champs. We’re the 2024 world champs, that’s it… We just won the title and now we’ve got to go win it again. Prove it all over again.”

“It’s a new journey. It’s a new season and those things are far behind us,” said Hurts. “The past is behind us, and the future is too far away, so we have to stay present in worrying about right now.”

The Eagles begin the season with a new offensive coordinator. Kevin Patullo was promoted to the position after former OC Kellen Moore was named head coach of the Saints. He is the team’s fourth offensive coordinator in five seasons under head coach Nick Sirianni.

RELATED: Eagles OC Kevin Patullo - “I think there’ll be some new things” in offense

How to watch Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles:

When: Thursday, September 4

Thursday, September 4 Where: Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA

Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA Time: Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America

Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

How to watch Sunday Night Football on NBC and Peacock

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.

If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock. Sign up here.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here .

2025 Sunday Night Football Schedule:

*All times are listed as ET

Thurs. Sept. 4 (NFL Kickoff): Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles

Sun. Sept. 7 (Week 1): Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills

Sun. Sept. 14 (Week 2): Atlanta Falcons at Minnesota Vikings

Sun. Sept. 21 (Week 3): Kansas City Chiefs at New York Giants

Sun. Sept. 28 (Week 4): Green Bay Packers at Dallas Cowboys

Sun. Oct. 5 (Week 5): New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills

Sun. Oct. 12 (Week 6): Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs

Sun. Oct. 19 (Week 7): Atlanta Falcons at San Francisco 49ers

Sun. Oct. 26 (Week 8): Green Bay Packers at Pittsburgh Steelers

Sun. Nov. 2 (Week 9): Seattle Seahawks at Washington Commanders

Sun. Nov. 9 (Week 10): Pittsburgh Steelers at L.A. Chargers

Sun. Nov. 16 (Week 11): Detroit Lions at Philadelphia Eagles

Sun. Nov. 23 (Week 12): Tampa Bay Buccaneers at L.A. Rams

Thurs. Nov. 27 (Week 13): Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens

Sun. Nov. 30 (Week 13): Denver Broncos at Washington Commanders

Sun. Dec. 7 (Week 14): Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs

Sun. Dec. 14 (Week 15): Minnesota Vikings at Dallas Cowboys

Sun. Dec. 21 (Week 16): Cincinnati Bengals at Miami Dolphins

Sat. Dec. 27 (Week 17): Peacock Exclusive Game, Teams TBD

Sun. Dec. 28 (Week 17): Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers

Sun. Jan. 4 (Week 18): Teams TBD

Follow the latest NFL news, storylines, and updates on ProFootballTalk