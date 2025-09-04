Cowboys vs. Eagles prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

The Cowboys (0-0) and the Eagles (0-0) take the field Thursday in Philadelphia to open the 2025 NFL season.

When we last saw Jalen Hurts and the Eagles, they were dismantling Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 in Super Bowl LIX in the Caesars Superdome. The roster of a Super Bowl winner is often raided during the offseason. Yes, Philly must replace Darius Slay, Josh Sweat, and Milton Williams, but this is a deep roster led by Saquon Barkley and Jalen Hurts. Philly’s Super Bowl window appears to still be wide open.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys enter the season following a franchise-altering trade of All-Pro Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers last weekend. Dallas was a disappointing 7-10 last season missing the playoffs for the first time in three years. If the Cowboys are to rebound from the disappointment of last season and overcome the loss of Parsons, Dak Prescott will need to consistently put up numbers.

Fun Fact: The NFC East has seen the Eagles and the Cowboys alternate as division champs for the last four years. The division, in fact, has not seen a repeat winner since Philly finished the season atop their divisional brethren in 2004.

Lets take a deeper dive into this week’s matchup between the Cowboys and the Eagles.

Game Details and How to watch the Cowboys vs. Eagles live Thursday

Date: Thursday, September 4, 2025

Time: 8:20PM EST

8:20PM EST Site: Lincoln Financial Field

Lincoln Financial Field City: Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia, PA Network/Streaming: NBC / Peacock

Game odds for Dallas at Philadelphia

The latest odds as of Thursday courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: Cowboys (+320), Eagles (-410)

Cowboys (+320), Eagles (-410) Spread: Eagles -7.5

Eagles -7.5 Total: 47.5 points

This game opened at Eagles -7 with the Total set at -46.5.

How Parsons trade impacts Cowboys' win total bets Anticipating an "incredibly grave" impact on the team's defense, Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick share why they're not betting on the Dallas Cowboys to surpass their projected win total after trading Micah Parsons.

Quarterback Matchup for Dallas vs. Philadelphia

Dallas Cowboys: Dak Prescott

Last Season: completed 64.7% of his passes for 1,978 yards including 11 TDs and 8 INTs. He played in only 8 games due to a hamstring injury.

Philadelphia Eagles: Jalen Hurts

Last Season: completed 68.7% of his passes for 2,903 yards including 18 TDs and 5 INTs. Also rushed for 14 TDs.

Cowboys vs. Eagles team stats, betting trends

The Eagles have won their opening game in each of the last four seasons

The Eagles have covered the handicap in four of their last five home games

The Over is 7-3 in the Cowboys’ last five games on the road and the Eagles’ last five at home combined

CeeDee Lamb eclipsed the 100-yard mark just three times last season

eclipsed the 100-yard mark just three times last season CeeDee Lamb caught 6 passes for just 21 yards in his only appearance against the Eagles last season

caught 6 passes for just 21 yards in his only appearance against the Eagles last season Jalen Hurts threw for 202 yards (14-20) in his lone appearance against the Cowboys last season throwing for 2 TDs and 1 INT

Cowboys Player Injuries

CB Shavon Revel Jr. (knee) has been declared out of tonight’s game

(knee) has been declared out of tonight’s game CB Caelen Carson (knee) was placed on the IR last Wednesday

(knee) was placed on the IR last Wednesday DT Perrion Winfrey (back) has been declared out of tonight’s game

Eagles Player Injuries

QB Tanner McKee (thumb) has been declared out of tonight’s game

(thumb) has been declared out of tonight’s game C Willie Lampkin (leg) was placed on the IR last Friday

Rotoworld Best Bets

Cowboys vs. Eagles NFL season opener best bets Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick reveal their best bets for the Cowboys and Eagles' NFL season opener, where they review Philadelphia's team total, wide receiver props, and Dallas' strength as a second-half bet.

In addition to the above Best Bets from NBC Sports’ experts Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper) and Jay Croucher (@croucherJD), our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NFL calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, stadium information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Popular Player Prop Bet at DraftKings

Looking for a squad ride? When it comes to betting on who will score the 1st TD of the game, 42% of bettors at DraftKings are counting on Saquon Barkley to cross the goal line before all others and 32% of all dollars bet in that market are on Barkley to do so.

Best bets our model is projecting for this week’s game between the Cowboys and the Eagles:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Dallas Cowboys at +7.5.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Dallas Cowboys at +7.5. Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 47.5.

