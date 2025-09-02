Eagles OC Kevin Patullo: “I think there’ll be some new things” in offense

Once again, the Eagles have a new offensive coordinator in 2025.

Since Shane Steichen left the organization after the 2022 season to become the Colts head coach, Philadelphia has had Brian Johnson, Kellen Moore, and now Kevin Patullo in the role.

Unlike Moore, who helped the team win Super Bowl LIX before becoming the Saints head coach, Patullo has been with the organization since the start of head coach Nick Sirianni’s tenure in 2021. He was the club’s pass game coordinator for the last four seasons before being promoted to OC in February.

Patullo will make his play-calling debut on Thursday night when the Eagles open the season against the Cowboys.

“I’m excited. I mean, it’s fun,” Patullo said in his Monday press conference. “It’s a huge opportunity obviously, but it goes back to even in Year 1 with Nick [Sirianni] just working through all the situations and things that we’ve done together. I’ve been a part of so much of it, it doesn’t feel too much different, but it is exciting, and I think the guys feel good energy and they’re excited, too.”

One of the key relationships for Patullo is, of course, with quarterback Jalen Hurts. Patullo noted that he and Hurts have a good working dynamic, as both want to push each other to improve.

“He and I spend a lot of time together, and we have even prior to, just getting a feel for him and what certain things we like and what we want to do and when we want to do it,” Patullo said. “It is important everywhere I’ve ever been, you want to have a good relationship with the quarterback just so you can talk outside and off the field about things, so you have a sense of what they’re thinking and what they’re doing. So, when you call certain things situationally or just a random first intent, you’ve got a good feel for what may happen.”

After Philadelphia finished No. 7 in points and No. 8 in total yards last year, how much different will the offense look with Patullo calling the plays?

“It’s hard to say just one game, but I think there’ll be some new things,” Patullo said. “Whether there will be a ton of them or not, it just depends on the situation, how the game flow goes, and how they come up throughout the game.

“So, I think there’ll be a few things here or there, and then we’ll see throughout the season how much it continues in that direction.”