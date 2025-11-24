Sunday Night Football Fantasy Fallout: Fantasy winners and losers from Rams vs. Buccaneers in Week 12

The Los Angeles Rams trounced the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 34-7, on Sunday Night Football on NBC in Week 12. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford threw three-plus touchdowns for the sixth time this season, totaling 273 passing yards and three touchdowns in a turnover-free performance.

The Buccaneers lost quarterback Baker Mayfield to a non-throwing shoulder injury suffered in the first half. He is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Monday.

The Rams (9-2) visit the Panthers (6-5) in Week 13, while the Buccaneers (6-5) host the Cardinals (3-8).

SNF Fantasy Standouts

Davante Adams WR, Rams: Five receptions, 62 yards and two touchdowns on eight targets. Adams scored yet another short-yardage touchdown early in the game, beating Buccaneers cornerback Zyon McCollum on a fade route from one yard out. Adams later showed McCollum his long speed by separating from him at the line of scrimmage and racing 24 yards downfield, en route to his second touchdown of the day.

Five receptions, 62 yards and two touchdowns on eight targets. Adams scored yet another short-yardage touchdown early in the game, beating Buccaneers cornerback Zyon McCollum on a fade route from one yard out. Adams later showed McCollum his long speed by separating from him at the line of scrimmage and racing 24 yards downfield, en route to his second touchdown of the day. Puka Nacua WR, Rams: Seven receptions and 97 yards on 11 targets. Nacua was his typically efficient self, carving up Buccaneers coverage defenders with savvy route running on creative play designs.

SNF Fantasy Flops

Emeka Egbuka WR, Buccaneers: Three receptions and 32 yards on eight targets. Egbuka’s cold streak continues, and he may be stuck catching passes from backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater for the foreseeable future. More on that below. Fellow rookie wide receiver Tez Johnson caught 3-of-4 targets for 21 yards and one touchdown, adding two rushes for 12 yards. Johnson caught starting quarterback Baker Mayfield’s lone touchdown pass before Mayfield exited with a left shoulder injury. Mayfield did target Egbuka roughly 40 yards downfield, inside the Rams’ five-yard line, but a Rams defensive back successfully broke up the pass.

Usage Notes

Chris Godwin’s target share: Godwin earned a 12.9 percent target share in his first game back following a Week 5 fibula injury, catching 2-of-4 targets for nine yards.

Godwin earned a 12.9 percent target share in his first game back following a Week 5 fibula injury, catching 2-of-4 targets for nine yards. Rams tight end usage: As mentioned above, Parkinson earned four targets against the Buccaneers. Fellow Rams tight ends, Davis Allen (four) and Terrance Ferguson (one), totaled five more. The unit accounts for 29.4 percent of the team’s 34 targets this evening.

As mentioned above, Parkinson earned four targets against the Buccaneers. Fellow Rams tight ends, Davis Allen (four) and Terrance Ferguson (one), totaled five more. The unit accounts for 29.4 percent of the team’s 34 targets this evening. Sean Tucker’s usage and results: Tucker rushed 12 times for 42 yards and caught 1-of-2 targets for four yards. Fellow Buccaneers running back Rachaad White took a backseat to Tucker, as expected next week

Injury Watch

Baker Mayfield QB, Buccaneers: Mayfield injured his left, non-throwing shoulder, taking a hard hit in the first half. He attempted to play through it, but was visibly wincing in pain. He remained doubled over in pain as time expired, after attempting a last-ditch downfield pass at the end of the second quarter. The Buccaneers briefly listed him as doubtful to return, but he was ultimately ruled out. Mayfield could be seen wearing a sling on his left, non-throwing shoulder while standing on the sideline in the second half. Mayfield previously underwent surgery on that same left shoulder in January 2022. Before exiting, Mayfield threw for 41 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions and rushed four times for 19 yards.

Waiver Wire Radar

Blake Corum RB, Rams: The fantasy playoffs are fast approaching. Should Rams starting running back Kyren Williams miss time, No. 2 running back Blake Corum could be a league-winner. Corum helped the Rams’ offense enter the red zone on Parkinson’s touchdown drive, and the Rams kept Corum on the field for the full red zone sequence, reflecting the coaching staff’s trust in the young rusher.

One Big Stat

This is the second time in three games that Rams tight end Colby Parkinson has finished with exactly four receptions, 41 yards and one touchdown, having done so previously in Week 10 against the 49ers. Ironically, only the 49ers tight end group (11) has scored more receiving touchdowns than the Rams’ tight end group (nine) this season.

