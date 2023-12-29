 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl - Notre Dame v Oregon State
Things We Learned: Steve Angeli’s efficient Sun Bowl may emphasize an unexpected 2024 Notre Dame strength
NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400
2023 Season in Review: Kyle Larson
San Antonio Spurs v Portland Trail Blazers
Basketball Pickups: Jabari Walker carving out role for Portland

Top Clips

nbc_pl_chegoal2_231230.jpg
Madueke doubles Chelsea’s lead v. Luton Town
nbc_pl_chegoal1_231230.jpg
Cole Palmer drills Chelsea in front of Luton Town
nbc_pl_2robbiesearle_231230.jpg
Trafford one to watch for the future at Burnley

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl - Notre Dame v Oregon State
Things We Learned: Steve Angeli’s efficient Sun Bowl may emphasize an unexpected 2024 Notre Dame strength
NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400
2023 Season in Review: Kyle Larson
San Antonio Spurs v Portland Trail Blazers
Basketball Pickups: Jabari Walker carving out role for Portland

Top Clips

nbc_pl_chegoal2_231230.jpg
Madueke doubles Chelsea’s lead v. Luton Town
nbc_pl_chegoal1_231230.jpg
Cole Palmer drills Chelsea in front of Luton Town
nbc_pl_2robbiesearle_231230.jpg
Trafford one to watch for the future at Burnley

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Week 17 Expected Points: Ezekiel Elliott Sticking Around For Championship Week

  
Published December 29, 2023 06:38 PM
New England Patriots v Denver Broncos

DENVER, COLORADO - DECEMBER 24: Ezekiel Elliott #15 of the New England Patriots celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the third quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on December 24, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Earlier this week, I published my Week 16 Snap Report, highlighting some running backs who saw encouraging snap shares in their season-openers. This expected points column will work somewhat in conjunction with my weekly snap reports.

For those unfamiliar, expected points apply point values to players’ opportunities based on a number of factors such as down, distance, and where they were on the field when they received said opportunities. Players can then score above or below their expected points based on what they do with their opportunities — which we know as fantasy points over expected.

In hopes of pinpointing some deeper plays to make on a week-to-week basis, I’ll utilize what we’ve seen in expected points to highlight some players who could be slept on heading into upcoming weeks.

Under each position, I will also provide tables of expected fantasy points from the previous week, sorted by the most to the fewest expected fantasy points.

NOTE: I am currently away with family celebrating my brother-in-law graduating med school. As a result, the snap reports/expected points articles for Weeks 16 and 17 will only include the table of the snap/expected points data that I have been providing every week this season. Be sure to check back in to get what you need as you continue toward a fantasy championship.

NOTE 2.0: Stats and information courtesy of PFF.com, RotoViz.com, ProFootballReference.com, NextGenStats.NFL.com, 4For4.com, FantasyPoints.com and RBSDM.com. All scoring is based on full-PPR leagues.

Running Backs

Week 16 Expected Points

PlayerTeamEPFPOEPPR
Breece HallNYJ35.27.943.1
Jahmyr GibbsDET23.92.126.0
Christian McCaffreySF23.41.725.1
Bijan RobinsonATL22.8-3.619.2
Rachaad WhiteTB22.2-2.519.7
Ezekiel ElliottNE20.90.121.0
Saquon BarkleyNYG20.8-1.419.4
Aaron JonesGB19.5-514.5
Jonathan TaylorIND18.6-8.310.3
David MontgomeryDET17-2.114.9
Kyren WilliamsLAR16.4016.4
Javonte WilliamsDEN16.3-3.412.9
Derrick HenryTEN14.37.221.5
James ConnerARI13.88.422.2
Alvin KamaraNO13-4.58.5
Austin EkelerLAC13-1.211.8
Khalil HerbertCHI136.119.1
D’Andre SwiftPHI12.32.915.2
Isiah PachecoKC12.30.312.6
Jaylen WarrenPIT12.2-1.810.4
Tyjae SpearsTEN12.2-0.511.7
Zamir WhiteLV12.22.314.5
Emari DemercadoARI12012
Jerome FordCLE11.9-2.69.3
Joe MixonCIN11.8-2.89.0
Raheem MostertMIA11.70.312.0
Chuba HubbardCAR11.50.612.1
Kareem HuntCLE11.3-1.79.6
Kenneth Walker IIISEA11-4.46.6
Gus EdwardsBAL10.93.114.0
Najee HarrisPIT10.33.513.8
James CookBUF10.2-3.27.0
Jaleel McLaughlinDEN9.90.810.7
Roschon JohnsonCHI9.6-1.38.3
Antonio GibsonWAS9.40.810.2
Tony PollardDAL9.4-4.15.3

Wide Receivers

Week 16 Expected Points

PlayerTeamEPFPOEPPR
Amari CooperCLE30.121.451.5
Garrett WilsonNYJ28.5-12.715.8
Amon-Ra St BrownDET24.93.728.6
Zay FlowersBAL22.9-0.722.2
Cooper KuppLAR22.5-11.610.9
Rashee RiceKC21.9-10.211.7
Deebo SamuelSF21.2-11.89.4
Tyreek HillMIA21.2-2.318.9
Puka NacuaLAR21.111.933.0
Chris OlaveNO20.62.723.3
CeeDee LambDAL19.65.625.2
Chris GodwinTB19.5-5.613.9
Calvin RidleyJAC19.46.425.8
AJ BrownPHI18.6-4.614.0
Tyler LockettSEA17.1-116.1
Justin JeffersonMIN16.69.526.1
Rashid ShaheedNO15.13.318.4
Tee HigginsCIN14.510.525.0
Mike EvansTB14.413.227.6
Andrei IosivasCIN14.1-6.57.6
DJ CharkCAR13.913.927.8
Josh DownsIND13.9-49.9
Demario DouglasNE13.3-0.912.4
Josh PalmerLAC13-3.39.7
Adam ThielenCAR12.62.815.4
KJ OsbornMIN12.67.920.5
Jaxon Smith-NjigbaSEA12.5-0.412.1
Stefon DiggsBUF12.2-4.37.9
Nico CollinsHOU121.813.8
Tyler BoydCIN11.5-0.610.9
DK MetcalfSEA11.24.415.6
Jameson WilliamsDET11.1-1.89.3
Noah BrownHOU11.1-4.36.8
Alec PierceIND11-56
Justin WatsonKC112.813.8
Wan’Dale RobinsonNYG11-6.44.6

Tight Ends

Week 16 Expected Points

PlayerTeamEPFPOEPPR
Evan EngramJAC24.4-2.921.5
Dalton SchultzHOU16.6-2.514.1
George KittleSF16.23.419.6
Dallas GoedertPHI15.9-1.814.1
Travis KelceKC14.9-5.59.4
David NjokuCLE14.71.716.4
Gerald EverettLAC14.5-3.311.2
John BatesWAS13.1-8.74.4
Tyler ConklinNYJ12.9-5.37.6
Trey McBrideARI12.3-3.29.1
Juwan JohnsonNO122.814.8
Tucker KraftGB11.8-1.810.0
Jake FergusonDAL10.8-2.38.5
Durham SmytheMIA10.20.410.6
Kylen GransonIND10.2111.2