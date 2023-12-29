Week 17 Expected Points: Ezekiel Elliott Sticking Around For Championship Week

Earlier this week, I published my Week 16 Snap Report, highlighting some running backs who saw encouraging snap shares in their season-openers. This expected points column will work somewhat in conjunction with my weekly snap reports.

For those unfamiliar, expected points apply point values to players’ opportunities based on a number of factors such as down, distance, and where they were on the field when they received said opportunities. Players can then score above or below their expected points based on what they do with their opportunities — which we know as fantasy points over expected.

In hopes of pinpointing some deeper plays to make on a week-to-week basis, I’ll utilize what we’ve seen in expected points to highlight some players who could be slept on heading into upcoming weeks.

Under each position, I will also provide tables of expected fantasy points from the previous week, sorted by the most to the fewest expected fantasy points.

NOTE: I am currently away with family celebrating my brother-in-law graduating med school. As a result, the snap reports/expected points articles for Weeks 16 and 17 will only include the table of the snap/expected points data that I have been providing every week this season. Be sure to check back in to get what you need as you continue toward a fantasy championship.

Running Backs

Week 16 Expected Points

Player Team EP FPOE PPR Breece Hall NYJ 35.2 7.9 43.1 Jahmyr Gibbs DET 23.9 2.1 26.0 Christian McCaffrey SF 23.4 1.7 25.1 Bijan Robinson ATL 22.8 -3.6 19.2 Rachaad White TB 22.2 -2.5 19.7 Ezekiel Elliott NE 20.9 0.1 21.0 Saquon Barkley NYG 20.8 -1.4 19.4 Aaron Jones GB 19.5 -5 14.5 Jonathan Taylor IND 18.6 -8.3 10.3 David Montgomery DET 17 -2.1 14.9 Kyren Williams LAR 16.4 0 16.4 Javonte Williams DEN 16.3 -3.4 12.9 Derrick Henry TEN 14.3 7.2 21.5 James Conner ARI 13.8 8.4 22.2 Alvin Kamara NO 13 -4.5 8.5 Austin Ekeler LAC 13 -1.2 11.8 Khalil Herbert CHI 13 6.1 19.1 D’Andre Swift PHI 12.3 2.9 15.2 Isiah Pacheco KC 12.3 0.3 12.6 Jaylen Warren PIT 12.2 -1.8 10.4 Tyjae Spears TEN 12.2 -0.5 11.7 Zamir White LV 12.2 2.3 14.5 Emari Demercado ARI 12 0 12 Jerome Ford CLE 11.9 -2.6 9.3 Joe Mixon CIN 11.8 -2.8 9.0 Raheem Mostert MIA 11.7 0.3 12.0 Chuba Hubbard CAR 11.5 0.6 12.1 Kareem Hunt CLE 11.3 -1.7 9.6 Kenneth Walker III SEA 11 -4.4 6.6 Gus Edwards BAL 10.9 3.1 14.0 Najee Harris PIT 10.3 3.5 13.8 James Cook BUF 10.2 -3.2 7.0 Jaleel McLaughlin DEN 9.9 0.8 10.7 Roschon Johnson CHI 9.6 -1.3 8.3 Antonio Gibson WAS 9.4 0.8 10.2 Tony Pollard DAL 9.4 -4.1 5.3

Wide Receivers

Week 16 Expected Points

Player Team EP FPOE PPR Amari Cooper CLE 30.1 21.4 51.5 Garrett Wilson NYJ 28.5 -12.7 15.8 Amon-Ra St Brown DET 24.9 3.7 28.6 Zay Flowers BAL 22.9 -0.7 22.2 Cooper Kupp LAR 22.5 -11.6 10.9 Rashee Rice KC 21.9 -10.2 11.7 Deebo Samuel SF 21.2 -11.8 9.4 Tyreek Hill MIA 21.2 -2.3 18.9 Puka Nacua LAR 21.1 11.9 33.0 Chris Olave NO 20.6 2.7 23.3 CeeDee Lamb DAL 19.6 5.6 25.2 Chris Godwin TB 19.5 -5.6 13.9 Calvin Ridley JAC 19.4 6.4 25.8 AJ Brown PHI 18.6 -4.6 14.0 Tyler Lockett SEA 17.1 -1 16.1 Justin Jefferson MIN 16.6 9.5 26.1 Rashid Shaheed NO 15.1 3.3 18.4 Tee Higgins CIN 14.5 10.5 25.0 Mike Evans TB 14.4 13.2 27.6 Andrei Iosivas CIN 14.1 -6.5 7.6 DJ Chark CAR 13.9 13.9 27.8 Josh Downs IND 13.9 -4 9.9 Demario Douglas NE 13.3 -0.9 12.4 Josh Palmer LAC 13 -3.3 9.7 Adam Thielen CAR 12.6 2.8 15.4 KJ Osborn MIN 12.6 7.9 20.5 Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA 12.5 -0.4 12.1 Stefon Diggs BUF 12.2 -4.3 7.9 Nico Collins HOU 12 1.8 13.8 Tyler Boyd CIN 11.5 -0.6 10.9 DK Metcalf SEA 11.2 4.4 15.6 Jameson Williams DET 11.1 -1.8 9.3 Noah Brown HOU 11.1 -4.3 6.8 Alec Pierce IND 11 -5 6 Justin Watson KC 11 2.8 13.8 Wan’Dale Robinson NYG 11 -6.4 4.6

Tight Ends

Week 16 Expected Points